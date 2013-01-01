10 Best Small Business Tools for 2025

How business tools can empower small businesses

It's no secret that using the right tool makes any job easier. In 2025, you can find business tools for practically every need, including the following:

Finances: Invoicing, expense tracking, payment processing, and tax preparation

Regardless of the use case, the right tools can save you hours of manual work and make it easier to handle specialized tasks—whether accounting, legal, or branding. Here are ten options worth considering:

Wix is a user-friendly platform that lets you create and manage a professional website for your business. As LegalZoom's trusted partner and our recommended platform for small business websites , Wix has everything you need to get started—from domain registration and hosting to built-in security features.

Then, you can customize and optimize your website with these helpful features:

Over 900 website templates, including free and premium themes, landing pages, online store designs, and more

AI builder that creates custom pages based on your preferences

Built-in ecommerce and customer relationship management (CRM) tools

Email marketing, SEO, mobile optimization, and other marketing tools

You can build your website with Wix for free and access many of these features immediately. The same applies if you already have a website and want to transfer your domain to Wix. If your business ever needs more in the future, you can upgrade to a paid plan ranging from $17 to $159 per month.

2. Google Tools

Google Tools is a collection of resources that helps you monitor your website's performance, improve its visibility, and manage internal workflows. Once you've launched your website, you'll want to familiarize yourself with these tools—especially considering that nearly 90% of internet searches go through Google.

Here's where to start:

Google Analytics

Google Analytics shows you exactly how people find and use your website (or app). You can find information about your traffic sources, which pages are viewed the most, and how long readers stay on your site, among other metrics. As your business grows and you try new marketing strategies, you can track trends to determine what works best for your audience.

Google Search Console

Most importantly, you must register through Search Console in order to display your content on Google.

Google Search Console also has web analytics tools that help you understand how your website appears in Google search results. For instance, you can review which queries bring visitors to your site, track your search ranking changes, and monitor your site's overall performance.

Google Business Profile

When people search for local businesses on Google Search or Maps, they're typically directed to what are known as Business Profiles . You can create one for free to give your customers important information, such as your hours, location, contact details, and services.

In addition, you can optimize your profile with photos, respond to customer reviews, share updates, or post special offers about your business.

Google Ads

While you don't absolutely need paid marketing campaigns (especially if you're just starting out), Google Ads allows you to reach potential customers across multiple platforms, including Google Search, YouTube, and partner websites. If you sign up, you can specify any budget, target specific audiences you want to reach, and pay when people interact with your ads.

Google Drive

You might already use Google Drive (also known as Google Workspace ) for personal documents or file sharing, and it's just as effective for business use. Besides cloud storage, Google Drive comes with a complete suite of business apps for documents, spreadsheets, presentations, calendar management, and emails.

Plus, with extensive third-party integration options, you can connect your account to most business tools or apps you're already using.

3. QuickBooks

QuickBooks is one of the most well-known and used bookkeeping systems among small businesses, and it's easy to see why. It can handle everything from basic record keeping to payroll and time tracking, depending on your business' needs.

Here are some of QuickBooks' main features:

Automated bookkeeping and expense tracking

Invoicing and bill payments

Tax preparation and deduction tracking

Cash flow monitoring

Financial reports and analytics

Plus, QuickBooks is compatible with most banks, credit cards, and financial platforms (such as PayPal and Square). Monthly plans range from $17.50 to $117.50 for first-time customers, and you can also connect with one of their experts for setup help.

4. Bonsai

Bonsai is an all-in-one business management platform for client relationships, project schedules, and finances. Here's what this tool offers in each area.

Client management: CRM software, custom work proposals, virtual contracts, appointment scheduling, and client forms

CRM software, custom work proposals, virtual contracts, appointment scheduling, and client forms Project management: Timesheets, task and workload management, and integrated client portals

Timesheets, task and workload management, and integrated client portals Financial management: Budgeting, invoicing, custom reports, expense tracking, and payments

Bonsai is easy to use and has plenty of customization options, including different ways to organize charts, information, and workflows. This also makes Bonsai a versatile project management tool for practically any business—whether you need simple productivity tools or advanced agency software .

5. 1Password

As the name implies, 1Password is a management system for all your business login passwords. With dual-key encryption, this platform protects your credentials and makes it easy to share secure access with the rest of your team. Here are some of the notable features:

Advanced encryption and access controls

Compatible with various business apps, programs, and devices

Real-time security monitoring and alerts

Your business data is one of your most valuable assets, so it's important to use a secure platform like 1Password. Plans start at $7.99 per user (or $19.95 per month for teams of up to 10 users).

6. Slack

Slack is a communication platform for teams of any size. You can use Slack on computers or mobile devices to message team members, share files, and collaborate through hundreds of app integrations. In addition, the platform offers the following features:

Customizable channels for team-wide, department, and project discussions

Quick audio or video meetings (called huddles)

Advanced history searches to find old information

Calendar integration and automatic work status updates

Compared to email chains, Slack communications are far more efficient. In fact, it's the platform our teams at LegalZoom use for internal communications, and you can try Slack for free (with paid plans starting at $4.38/month).

7. Zoom

Like Slack, Zoom is a business communication platform, but it specializes in video conferences and virtual meetings.

Here are some of Zoom's top features:

Meeting capacity from one-on-one calls to 300 participants

Presentation tools with screen sharing and annotations

Breakout rooms for small group discussions within larger meetings

Calendar integration and scheduling tools

Cloud recording storage for sharing and future reference

You can use Zoom for various purposes, including client consultations, product demonstrations, team training, or company-wide presentations, among others. The free plan covers basic video meetings, while paid plans range from $13.33 to $18.32 monthly based on your team size.

8. LinkedIn

LinkedIn is a professional networking platform where businesses can connect with potential clients, hire employees, and build new relationships. Unlike the tools we've discussed that have an immediate impact or use case, LinkedIn requires some time and effort to develop digital marketing materials, engage with your network, and grow your business presence.

Still, the work can pay off if you take advantage of LinkedIn's tools.

Company pages: Build your brand presence, share updates or social media posts, and interact with your customers and industry peers.

Build your brand presence, share updates or social media posts, and interact with your customers and industry peers. Professional profiles: Create a professional profile and show off your expertise through work history, skills, and client recommendations.

Create a professional profile and show off your expertise through work history, skills, and client recommendations. Recruiting: Post new positions and access a pool of qualified candidates.

Post new positions and access a pool of qualified candidates. Networking opportunities: Engage your professional network and find new clients who may need your product or service.

Plus, LinkedIn offers most of its core features for free (with paid options available if you ever need them).

9. Square

Square —another LegalZoom partner we're proud to recommend—has comprehensive payment processing solutions for every transaction type. Whether you sell in-store or online (or want to offer modern methods like contactless transactions or buy-now-pay-later plans), Square's ecosystem can help you with the following:

Customizable software and hardware options, such as handheld card readers or fixed registers

Advanced encryption and fraud prevention

Analytics and reporting to track sales and business performance

Dedicated phone support and dispute management to resolve payment issues

Pricing varies based on your specific needs, with different rates for each payment method and hardware options. Moreover, you don't have to pay any processing fees on your first $3,000 in sales if you sign up through LegalZoom .

10. LegalZoom

Last but certainly not least, LegalZoom is the go-to solution for every business legal need—and our top small business tool of 2025. From the moment you're ready to make your business official through every stage of growth, LegalZoom is here to protect your livelihood with these affordable services:

Business formation

Since 2001, we've helped over four million entrepreneurs turn their dreams into legitimate businesses. Here's an overview of some of LegalZoom's main formation services.

Business name generator : Find the perfect name for your new venture.

Find the perfect name for your new venture. Business registration : Launch your limited liability company (LLC), corporation, nonprofit, or "doing business as" (DBA)—we handle all the paperwork.

Launch your limited liability company (LLC), corporation, nonprofit, or "doing business as" (DBA)—we handle all the paperwork. LZ Virtual Mail : Get a business address and manage your mail digitally while we take care of the junk you don't want.

Get a business address and manage your mail digitally while we take care of the junk you don't want. Operating agreement : Establish clear rules and procedures for running your new business.

Put simply, LegalZoom can handle the legal details and paperwork while you bring your business to life.

Legal compliance

Regardless of your business type, LegalZoom can help you stay compliant with federal, state, and local regulations. Here's what we offer.

Registered agent services : Stay on top of compliance deadlines and important legal notices with our professional registered agents.

Stay on top of compliance deadlines and important legal notices with our professional registered agents. Annual report filings : Keep your business in good standing with timely reports filed with the applicable government agencies.

Keep your business in good standing with timely reports filed with the applicable government agencies. Business license and permit search : Find and obtain all the licenses and permits your business needs to operate.

Although we hope it's not anytime soon, if the day comes when you need to dissolve your business, LegalZoom will be here to help with that, too.

Brand protection

As your brand grows, you'll want to take steps to protect your market position and prevent competitors from copying your success. In these situations, LegalZoom can help you register a trademark with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

We'll help you search for existing trademarks, prepare and file your application, and monitor your mark once it's registered. In addition, you can use LegalZoom's intellectual property services for patents and copyrights.

Business attorney consultations

When you need specialized guidance that a packaged service just can't offer, LegalZoom's business attorney network is here to help. With our business legal plans , you'll get unlimited 30-minute consultations to discuss your situation, have contracts or other documents reviewed, and receive ongoing support—all for a flat rate that's far more affordable than a local attorney's typical fees.

FAQs

What are SME tools?

"SME" tools are any software or platform meant for small or medium-sized enterprises. These include everything from accounting software to productivity management platforms as long as they're scaled and priced for small or medium businesses.

Can you write off tools for small businesses?

Yes, business tools and software subscriptions are typically tax-deductible as business expenses. While specific rules and limits apply, most digital tools that are necessary for running your business generally qualify as business deductions .

What tools can help small businesses with marketing?

Google Tools offers an excellent starting point with analytics, ads, and performance tracking. For specific needs, consider email marketing platforms like Mailchimp, social media marketing tools like Hootsuite, or SEO tools like Ahrefs.

What equipment do I need for a small business?

Like small business software, the right equipment for your company depends on your needs. That said, you can never go wrong with the essentials—such as a reliable computer, monitor, printer/scanner, headset, and work phone.