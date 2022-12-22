Updated on: December 12, 2024 · 7 min read

The United States Postal Service (USPS) does offer mail delivery services Saturday, because it is a working day for them. However, USPS has limited hours on Saturdays, and only certain mail services have guaranteed delivery.

Do you have a package estimated to be delivered over the weekend? Or do you need something urgently for Saturday delivery? We have all the information you need about USPS weekend deliveries.

Does USPS deliver on Saturday?

Yes, USPS has Saturday delivery. As of now, USPS delivers priority mail (PM), priority mail Express (PME), first-class mail, media mail, and ground advantage on Saturday. However, only priority mail and priority mail express items are generally prioritized for USPS Saturday delivery. The rest, like USPS retail ground and media mail delivery, don't have guaranteed Saturday delivery times and, therefore, may not be delivered.

Your USPS delivery hours depend on where you are in the delivery route. All deliveries should be made by 5 p.m. local time Monday through Saturday. However, it's important to acknowledge other factors could impact your Saturday deliveries:

Mail volume. If your local post office has a heavy workload, your mail may not get delivered on Saturday.

Is USPS open on Saturday?

Yes, the USPS is open on Saturdays. So you can go to the post office location to send a priority mail package, buy stamps, or check your P.O. box. However, specialized postal services like passport appointments may not be available. Therefore, it's important that you check your service availability and hours before making a trip to the post office.

Post offices are open on Saturdays between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. Most of the offices have limited hours on Saturdays, and close anywhere between noon to 4 p.m. Saturday service hours in rural locations can be even more limited.

USPS business days and hours

If you need to mail a letter or package or check your P.O. box, check the USPS' varying hours of operation. Every day, except Sunday, is a USPS business day. Regular business hours vary from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. However, most post offices close earlier on Saturdays. Always check your local post office hours before visiting.

Collection box receptacles, USPS' blue freestanding units where customers can drop off mail items, have the package pickup times posted on each individual unit and online.

How do I find a post office near me?

It's easy. Go to the United States Postal Service website and hover the cursor over "Quick Tools." Then, select the "Find USPS Locations" icon. You will be led to a page where you can search the nearest collection boxes, self-service kiosks, and post office locations. You can also see what services are available at each USPS office.

Upcoming changes to USPS

USPS is undergoing many changes as part of cost reduction efforts. The new proposal emphasizes the postal operations' reliance on its regional network. These changes will impact the pick-up and drop-off times of USPS packages between post offices and processing locations. Additionally, USPS delivery times are expected to reduce in major metro areas, while transit times in rural areas may increase—both of which can influence Saturday and Sunday deliveries.

The USPS has also petitioned for a temporary price hike for priority mail express (PME), priority mail (PM) and USPS ground advantage with the Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC). If you're a business owner who relies heavily on shipments, you might need to adjust your pricing structure to level up to USPS' fastest mailing option, priority mail express. If you use USPS to send payments or ship items as first-class mail, be sure to factor in the changing delivery times as a precaution.

Check your mail any day of the week with a virtual mailbox

Even with USPS working hard to meet customers' expectations of weekend delivery options, USPS services aren't free of hiccups. For instance, accessing your P.O. box during weekend or off-hours might be challenging because of USPS’ limited weekend hours, especially if the P.O. box access lobby is attached to the window-service area.

Also, increased mail load, poor weather conditions, the distance between the sorting center and your address, and staffing issues can further delay your Saturday delivery. If you are someone who is unable to receive time-sensitive mail on the weekdays because of work or other commitments, or need a more robust way of managing your mail on weekends, a virtual mailbox is a reliable alternative.

A virtual mailbox or virtual address gives you a physical street address to use for business formation papers or open a business bank account. A virtual mailbox allows you to view your mail 24/7 on your computer, phone, or tablet, so you never need to worry about hours of operations or delivery time that plague USPS weekend delivery.

Other benefits of switching to a virtual address, like one provided by LegalZoom, include:

Privacy and security. For home businesses, using a virtual address adds an extra layer of security and privacy. With your home address off official records, you won't have business mail flooding your personal mailbox, and neither will a disgruntled customer show up at your doorstep. Virtual mailboxes come with heightened encryption that will protect your data.

For home businesses, using a virtual address adds an extra layer of security and privacy. With your home address off official records, you won't have business mail flooding your personal mailbox, and neither will a disgruntled customer show up at your doorstep. Virtual mailboxes come with heightened encryption that will protect your data. Flexibility. With a virtual address, you can travel freely and work from anywhere without ever worrying about whether someone is there to accept your mail delivery.

With a virtual address, you can travel freely and work from anywhere without ever worrying about whether someone is there to accept your mail delivery. Save time and paperwork. A virtual mailbox saves you from sorting through mail, trips to the post office for package pick-ups, and ensures you never miss an important notification. Most virtual mailbox providers will screen your mail, discard junk mail, and notify you of anything that needs attention immediately.

A virtual mailbox saves you from sorting through mail, trips to the post office for package pick-ups, and ensures you never miss an important notification. Most virtual mailbox providers will screen your mail, discard junk mail, and notify you of anything that needs attention immediately. Digital backup. No more looking through stacks of paper to find an important document. With your account from LegalZoom Virtual Mail, you'll have high-resolution PDFs that you can sort, save, or share.

FAQs

What time does the post office close on Saturday?

When your USPS office closes on Saturdays depends on your location. Some locations are open just for a few hours and close at 10 a.m. Other closure times range from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. You always need to make sure you check the hours of operation of your local USPS office. Do note that the USPS is closed on all federal holidays.

Does USPS deliver on Sunday?

Yes, USPS offers Sunday deliveries. But only priority mail express items (also known as overnight delivery) and Amazon packages are 100% assured for Sunday delivery.

Priority mail packages have a one-to-three-day delivery timeline and they may get delivered to you on a Sunday if you stay in a major city or high-volume location. Decisions about delivering other general mail services, such as first-class mail on Sunday, are taken at the local level and primarily depend on mail volume levels.

There's also an extra charge of $12.50 for Sunday deliveries.

Does USPS deliver all types of mail on Saturday?

Yes, USPS tends to deliver all types of mail on Saturday, but the mail carrier prioritizes priority mail express and priority mail items before other mail services. So you may receive your ground advantage package if your address is close to the processing center, but there is no guarantee of this.

Priority mail express is the only USPS service that allows you to select Saturday as a delivery date. There is no extra cost for selecting Saturday as a delivery date.

What time does USPS deliver on Saturday?

You can expect your Saturday shipment to arrive as early as 9 a.m. Saturday deliveries go on till 6 p.m., but most packages are delivered by 5 p.m. If you have signed up for USPS Informed Delivery, you will receive email or app notifications with preview pictures of packages scheduled to arrive soon.

Are there extra fees for Saturday deliveries?

No, there are no extra fees for USPS Saturday delivery, but the final price depends on package size and weight. The rate for priority mail express, which is their quickest domestic service, begins at $30.45 at your local post office. Priority mail pricing starts at $9.85. This price includes USPS tracking number and up to $100 in insurance coverage. Additional insurance, if needed, can be purchased at a per-pound rate.