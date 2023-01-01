Serve more people who need your help
But not everyone has access to it. We've been changing that for 20 years, and we're just getting started.
We're exploring new ways for attorneys to serve more people who need legal help, through state-of-the-art tools and technology that will drive efficiency, collaboration, and success.
That's where you come in. Making legal help available to all wouldn't be possible without talented attorneys. If you're a forward-thinking, tech-savvy attorney passionate about increasing legal access—we want to hear from you.
Transform how you work with game-changing technology
Be a part of an elite group of attorneys
Once we build the platform, there'll be a rigorous vetting process to be selected for participation. If you're selected, you'll receive extensive training on our systems and products. And you'll be part of an elite group of attorneys on the forefront of transforming legal services.