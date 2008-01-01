  • All States
Deborah Bronner

Vetted by us. Ready for you.

Photo of Deborah Bronner
Co-Counsel
LZ Legal Services - Arroyo Law Group, LLP
Meet the Attorney
Licensed In
California
Practice Areas
Family & Personal
About

Hi, I’m Deborah R. Bronner, an attorney whose law career has spanned more than 30 years.

I listen carefully to the details of my clients’ stories about their legal problems, and offer compassionate advice that gets results.

   Since the mortgage crisis of 2008 began, I have provided legal services to homeowners in distress. In January 2016, Investopedia named me as one of the five best real estate attorneys in Los Angeles.

My clients have overwhelmingly appreciated my availability, and my success at solving their legal problems. In addition to practicing law, I have been a lifelong entrepreneur and real estate investor. I relax by exercising, cooking and socializing with friends and family.

Why I Practice Law
I was inspired to go to law school as an environmental advocate and small business owner, realizing the important role a lawyer plays fighting for environmental causes and in the business world.
Fun Fact
As a hobby, I love to organize social events and trips.
Professional background
Education

Golden Gate University

J.D. in Law, 1983

University of New Orleans

M.S. in Urban Studies, 1980

Experience

LZ Legal Services - Arroyo Law Group, LLP

Co-Counsel

2024 - Present

Arroyo Law Group, LLP

Associate Attorney

2020 - Present

Law Office of Deborah R. Bronner

Lead Attorney

1990 - Present

Tharpe & Howell

Associate Attorney

1989 - 1990

Santana, Drewitz, Yank & Preston

Associate Attorney

1988 - 1989

Associations

State Bar of California

1987 - Present

