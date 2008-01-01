Co-Counsel
LZ Legal Services - Arroyo Law Group, LLP
Deborah Bronner J.D.
Vetted by us. Ready for you.Get advice
Meet the attorney
Licensed in
California
Practice areas
Family & Personal
Years of Experience
37 years of legal experience, practicing since 1988.
About
Hi, I’m Deborah R. Bronner, an attorney whose law career has spanned more than 30 years.
I listen carefully to the details of my clients’ stories about their legal problems, and offer compassionate advice that gets results.
Since the mortgage crisis of 2008 began, I have provided legal services to homeowners in distress. In January 2016, Investopedia named me as one of the five best real estate attorneys in Los Angeles.
My clients have overwhelmingly appreciated my availability, and my success at solving their legal problems. In addition to practicing law, I have been a lifelong entrepreneur and real estate investor. I relax by exercising, cooking and socializing with friends and family.
Why practice law
Fun fact
Professional background
Education
- Golden Gate University
J.D. in Law, 1983
- University of New Orleans
M.S. in Urban Studies, 1980
Experience
- LZ Legal Services - Arroyo Law Group, LLP Co-Counsel
2024 - Present
- Arroyo Law Group, LLP Associate Attorney
2020 - Present
- Law Office of Deborah R. Bronner Lead Attorney
1990 - Present
- Tharpe & Howell Associate Attorney
1989 - 1990
- Santana, Drewitz, Yank & Preston Associate Attorney
1988 - 1989
Associations
- State Bar of California
1987 - Present