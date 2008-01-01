Deborah Bronner J.D.

LZ Legal Services - Arroyo Law Group, LLP

37 years of legal experience, practicing since 1988.

About

Hi, I’m Deborah R. Bronner, an attorney whose law career has spanned more than 30 years.

I listen carefully to the details of my clients’ stories about their legal problems, and offer compassionate advice that gets results.

   Since the mortgage crisis of 2008 began, I have provided legal services to homeowners in distress. In January 2016, Investopedia named me as one of the five best real estate attorneys in Los Angeles.

My clients have overwhelmingly appreciated my availability, and my success at solving their legal problems. In addition to practicing law, I have been a lifelong entrepreneur and real estate investor. I relax by exercising, cooking and socializing with friends and family.

Why practice law

I was inspired to go to law school as an environmental advocate and small business owner, realizing the important role a lawyer plays fighting for environmental causes and in the business world.

Fun fact

As a hobby, I love to organize social events and trips.

Professional background

Education

  • Golden Gate University
    J.D. in Law, 1983
  • University of New Orleans
    M.S. in Urban Studies, 1980

Experience

  • LZ Legal Services - Arroyo Law Group, LLP Co-Counsel
    2024 - Present
  • Arroyo Law Group, LLP Associate Attorney
    2020 - Present
  • Law Office of Deborah R. Bronner Lead Attorney
    1990 - Present
  • Tharpe & Howell Associate Attorney
    1989 - 1990
  • Santana, Drewitz, Yank & Preston Associate Attorney
    1988 - 1989

Associations

  • State Bar of California
    1987 - Present
