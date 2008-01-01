- All States
- Alabama
- Alaska
- Arizona
- Arkansas
- California
- Colorado
- Connecticut
- Delaware
- District of Columbia
- Florida
- Georgia
- Hawaii
- Idaho
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Maine
- Maryland
- Massachusetts
- Michigan
- Minnesota
- Mississippi
- Missouri
- Montana
- Nebraska
- Nevada
- New Hampshire
- New Jersey
- New Mexico
- New York
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- Oregon
- Pennsylvania
- Rhode Island
- South Carolina
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Vermont
- Virginia
- Washington
- West Virginia
- Wisconsin
- Wyoming
- All Practice Areas
- Estate Planning
- Healthcare Directive
- Living Trust
- Last Will and Testament
- Power of Attorney
- Family & Personal
- Bankruptcy
- Name Change
- Child Custody / Support
- Employment and Termination
- Landlord / Tenant
- Marriage and Divorce
- Personal Injury
- Real Estate
- Prenuptial Agreement
- Business
- Business Formation
- Business Licenses
- Business Litigation
- Business Management
- Collections and Debt Issues
- Corporate Ownership
- Employment and Termination
- Franchise Disclosure
- Landlord / Tenant
- Real Estate
- Website Terms and Conditions
- Intellectual Property
- Copyright
- Patent
- Trademark
- Home
- Legal Plans
- attorney directory
- Deborah Bronner J.D.
Deborah Bronner J.D.
Vetted by us. Ready for you.
Hi, I’m Deborah R. Bronner, an attorney whose law career has spanned more than 30 years.
I listen carefully to the details of my clients’ stories about their legal problems, and offer compassionate advice that gets results.
Since the mortgage crisis of 2008 began, I have provided legal services to homeowners in distress. In January 2016, Investopedia named me as one of the five best real estate attorneys in Los Angeles.
My clients have overwhelmingly appreciated my availability, and my success at solving their legal problems. In addition to practicing law, I have been a lifelong entrepreneur and real estate investor. I relax by exercising, cooking and socializing with friends and family.
- * Also covering Intellectual Property matters for the following states:
Golden Gate University
J.D. in Law, 1983
University of New Orleans
M.S. in Urban Studies, 1980
LZ Legal Services - Arroyo Law Group, LLP
Co-Counsel
2024 - Present
Arroyo Law Group, LLP
Associate Attorney
2020 - Present
Law Office of Deborah R. Bronner
Lead Attorney
1990 - Present
Tharpe & Howell
Associate Attorney
1989 - 1990
Santana, Drewitz, Yank & Preston
Associate Attorney
1988 - 1989
State Bar of California
1987 - Present
Meet the Attorney
- California
- Family & Personal
Hi, I’m Deborah R. Bronner, an attorney whose law career has spanned more than 30 years.
I listen carefully to the details of my clients’ stories about their legal problems, and offer compassionate advice that gets results.
Since the mortgage crisis of 2008 began, I have provided legal services to homeowners in distress. In January 2016, Investopedia named me as one of the five best real estate attorneys in Los Angeles.
My clients have overwhelmingly appreciated my availability, and my success at solving their legal problems. In addition to practicing law, I have been a lifelong entrepreneur and real estate investor. I relax by exercising, cooking and socializing with friends and family.
Professional background
- * Also covering Intellectual Property matters for the following states:
ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT: This portion of the LegalZoom website is an advertisement for legal services. LegalZoom does not endorse or recommend any lawyer or law firm who advertises on our site. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. The information contained in this advertisement is not legal advice. Any information you submit through this site may not be protected by attorney-client privilege and may be provided to attorneys for the purpose of determining your needs for legal services. All case evaluations are performed by a participating attorney.
To see the attorney in your area who is responsible for this advertisement, please click here. If you live in Alabama, Missouri, or New York please click here for additional information.
This advertisement and all attorney services may be subject to additional terms and conditions, located on the website of each attorney. Please visit the website of the participating attorney in your area for more details. Any arrangement made by you and your attorney is strictly between you and them.