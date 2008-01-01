Deborah Bronner J.D.

About

Hi, I’m Deborah R. Bronner, an attorney whose law career has spanned more than 30 years.

I listen carefully to the details of my clients’ stories about their legal problems, and offer compassionate advice that gets results.

Since the mortgage crisis of 2008 began, I have provided legal services to homeowners in distress. In January 2016, Investopedia named me as one of the five best real estate attorneys in Los Angeles.

My clients have overwhelmingly appreciated my availability, and my success at solving their legal problems. In addition to practicing law, I have been a lifelong entrepreneur and real estate investor. I relax by exercising, cooking and socializing with friends and family.