Gregory Royston J.D.

Vetted by us. Ready for you.

Photo of Gregory Royston
Of Counsel
Arroyo Law Group, LLP
Meet the Attorney
Licensed In
California
Practice Areas
Estate Planning, Family & Personal, Business
About

Hi, I'm Greg Royston. I’m a 20+ year transactional/business attorney. My practice is in corporate, real estate, probate and cannabis. I have started and run many businesses, having started out in tax working for the Big 4 accounting firms and then going into law.

Why I Practice Law
Having a sense of empathy and compassion and being able to share common experiences with clients is important. Helping a client make sense of complicated legal matters is not easy and not every lawyer can do that. I have those skill sets.
Fun Fact
When I’m out of the office, I enjoy road trips, traveling abroad, skiing and my Peloton. Favorite places are Park City and the Colorado Rockies.
  • * Also covering Intellectual Property matters for the following states:
show more
Professional background
Education

Temple University School of Law

J.D. in Law, 2000

California State University Northridge

B.S. in Finance, 1990

Experience

Arroyo Law Group, LLP

Of Counsel

2021 - Present

 

Law Office Of Gregory T. Royston

Owner

2004 - Present

LA Superior Court-Probate

Court Appointed Fiduciary

2010 - Present

US Bankruptcy Court-US Trustee

Stalking Horse Bidder

2010 - Present

Associations

Los Angeles County Bar Association

Member

2002 - Present

California Bar Association

Member

2001 - Present

