- Gregory Royston J.D.
Gregory Royston J.D.
Vetted by us. Ready for you.
Hi, I'm Greg Royston. I’m a 20+ year transactional/business attorney. My practice is in corporate, real estate, probate and cannabis. I have started and run many businesses, having started out in tax working for the Big 4 accounting firms and then going into law.
- * Also covering Intellectual Property matters for the following states:
Temple University School of Law
J.D. in Law, 2000
California State University Northridge
B.S. in Finance, 1990
Arroyo Law Group, LLP
Of Counsel
2021 - Present
Law Office Of Gregory T. Royston
Owner
2004 - Present
LA Superior Court-Probate
Court Appointed Fiduciary
2010 - Present
US Bankruptcy Court-US Trustee
Stalking Horse Bidder
2010 - Present
Los Angeles County Bar Association
Member
2002 - Present
California Bar Association
Member
2001 - Present
California
Estate Planning,
Family & Personal,
Business
Hi, I'm Greg Royston. I'm a 20+ year transactional/business attorney. My practice is in corporate, real estate, probate and cannabis. I have started and run many businesses, having started out in tax working for the Big 4 accounting firms and then going into law.
Professional background
* Also covering Intellectual Property matters for the following states:
