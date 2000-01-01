Gregory T. Royston J.D.

Meet the attorney

Licensed in

California

Practice areas

Family & Personal

Years of Experience

15 years of legal experience, practicing since 2010.

About

Hi, I'm Greg Royston. I’m a 20+ year transactional/business attorney. My practice is in corporate, real estate, probate and cannabis. I have started and run many businesses, having started out in tax working for the Big 4 accounting firms and then going into law.

Why practice law

Having a sense of empathy and compassion and being able to share common experiences with clients is important. Helping a client make sense of complicated legal matters is not easy and not every lawyer can do that. I have those skill sets.

Fun fact

When I’m out of the office, I enjoy road trips, traveling abroad, skiing and my Peloton. Favorite places are Park City and the Colorado Rockies.

Professional background

Education

  • Temple University School of Law
    J.D. in Law, 2000
  • California State University Northridge
    B.S. in Finance, 1990

Experience

  • LZ Legal Services - Arroyo Law Group, LLP Co-Counsel
    2024 - Present
  • Arroyo Law Group, LLP Of Counsel
    2021 - Present
  • Law Office Of Gregory T. Royston Owner
    2004 - Present
  • LA Superior Court-Probate Court Appointed Fiduciary
    2010 - Present
  • US Bankruptcy Court-US Trustee Stalking Horse Bidder
    2010 - Present

Associations

  • Los Angeles County Bar Association Member
    2002 - Present
  • California Bar Association Member
    2001 - Present
