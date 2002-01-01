- All States
Hi, I’m Jonathan Panossian. I strive to help people solve their problems. I have been practicing law in California since 2005 and have a wide variety of experience.
During my years of experience, I have learned how to litigate cases, communicate an idea to a broad group of people, and find the most cost-effective solution for my clients.
Prior to starting my own practice, I was a deputy district attorney with the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office through the ITAP Program and tried many jury trials.
I find the simplest plan of action for my clients after laying out all of their options. When I’m not meeting with clients, I am usually outdoors hiking or traveling to the drop zone for a fun jump.
Southwestern School of Law
J.D. in Law, 2004
University of California, Los Angeles
B.A. in Economics, 2002
LZ Legal Services - Arroyo Law Group, LLP
Co-Counsel
2024 - Present
Arroyo Law Group, LLP
Associate Attorney
2015 - Present
Law Office of Jonathan Panossian, A PC
Principal Partner and Managing Attorney
2010 - Present
Ventura County District Attorney
Deputy District Attorney
2010
Burbank City Attorney
Special Deputy City Attorney
2010 - 2015
Winterbotham, Parham, Teeple, A PC
Supervising Attorney
2009 - 2010
Bar of the Central District of California
Member
2009 - Present
- California
- Family & Personal
Professional background
