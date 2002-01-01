Jonathan Panossian J.D.

Jonathan Panossian J.D.

About

Hi, I’m Jonathan Panossian. I strive to help people solve their problems.  I have been practicing law in California since 2005 and have a wide variety of experience.

During my years of experience, I have learned how to litigate cases, communicate an idea to a broad group of people, and find the most cost-effective solution for my clients.

Prior to starting my own practice, I was a deputy district attorney with the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office through the ITAP Program and tried many jury trials.

I find the simplest plan of action for my clients after laying out all of their options.  When I’m not meeting with clients, I am usually outdoors hiking or traveling to the drop zone for a fun jump.

Why practice law

Practicing law allows me to help people and solve their problems. I personally believe that practicing law is an honorable profession.

Fun fact

I’ve been skydiving for the past four years and traveled to Africa multiple times.

Professional background

Education

  • Southwestern School of Law
    J.D. in Law, 2004
  • University of California, Los Angeles
    B.A. in Economics, 2002

Experience

  • LZ Legal Services - Arroyo Law Group, LLP Co-Counsel
    2024 - Present
  • Arroyo Law Group, LLP Associate Attorney
    2015 - Present
  • Law Office of Jonathan Panossian, A PC Principal Partner and Managing Attorney
    2010 - Present
  • Ventura County District Attorney Deputy District Attorney
    2010
  • Burbank City Attorney Special Deputy City Attorney
    2010 - 2015
  • Winterbotham, Parham, Teeple, A PC Supervising Attorney
    2009 - 2010

Associations

  • Bar of the Central District of California Member
    2009 - Present
