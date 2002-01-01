Jonathan Panossian J.D.

Hi, I’m Jonathan Panossian. I strive to help people solve their problems. I have been practicing law in California since 2005 and have a wide variety of experience.

During my years of experience, I have learned how to litigate cases, communicate an idea to a broad group of people, and find the most cost-effective solution for my clients.

Prior to starting my own practice, I was a deputy district attorney with the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office through the ITAP Program and tried many jury trials.

I find the simplest plan of action for my clients after laying out all of their options. When I’m not meeting with clients, I am usually outdoors hiking or traveling to the drop zone for a fun jump.