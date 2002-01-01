Co-Counsel
Jonathan Panossian J.D.
Meet the attorney
Licensed in
California
Practice areas
Family & Personal
Years of Experience
16 years of legal experience, practicing since 2009.
About
Hi, I’m Jonathan Panossian. I strive to help people solve their problems. I have been practicing law in California since 2005 and have a wide variety of experience.
During my years of experience, I have learned how to litigate cases, communicate an idea to a broad group of people, and find the most cost-effective solution for my clients.
Prior to starting my own practice, I was a deputy district attorney with the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office through the ITAP Program and tried many jury trials.
I find the simplest plan of action for my clients after laying out all of their options. When I’m not meeting with clients, I am usually outdoors hiking or traveling to the drop zone for a fun jump.
Why practice law
Fun fact
Professional background
Education
- Southwestern School of Law
J.D. in Law, 2004
- University of California, Los Angeles
B.A. in Economics, 2002
Experience
- LZ Legal Services - Arroyo Law Group, LLP Co-Counsel
2024 - Present
- Arroyo Law Group, LLP Associate Attorney
2015 - Present
- Law Office of Jonathan Panossian, A PC Principal Partner and Managing Attorney
2010 - Present
- Ventura County District Attorney Deputy District Attorney
2010
- Burbank City Attorney Special Deputy City Attorney
2010 - 2015
- Winterbotham, Parham, Teeple, A PC Supervising Attorney
2009 - 2010
Associations
- Bar of the Central District of California Member
2009 - Present