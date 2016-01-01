Mallorie Millord

Hi, I'm Mallorie. I truly enjoy using my expertise to assist people in legal matters. I represent clients in the state of Florida on a variety of business and personal legal matters that include but are not limited to business needs, contracts, family/personal needs, and estate planning. My career thus far has really allowed me to have a broad understanding of the court system and how to navigate various issues. I approach every consultation with understanding and the drive to meet my clients’ needs in order to help achieve their goals. When I’m not working, I enjoy going to the beach and bike riding.