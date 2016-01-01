Mallorie Millord

Associate Attorney

Fears Law PLLC

Mallorie Millord

Licensed in

Florida

Practice areas

Business, Estate Planning, Family & Personal

Years of Experience

10 years of legal experience, practicing since 2016.

About

Hi, I'm Mallorie. I truly enjoy using my expertise to assist people in legal matters. I represent clients in the state of Florida on a variety of business and personal legal matters that include but are not limited to business needs, contracts, family/personal needs, and estate planning. My career thus far has really allowed me to have a broad understanding of the court system and how to navigate various issues. I approach every consultation with understanding and the drive to meet my clients’ needs in order to help achieve their goals. When I’m not working, I enjoy going to the beach and bike riding.

Why practice law

Growing up, when I saw the impact attorneys can have on their communities in movies such as "A Civil Action" and "Erin Brockovich", I knew I had to be an attorney.

Fun fact

I enjoy all water activities such as swimming, kayaking, paddle boarding, and snorkeling.

Professional background

Education

  • Nova Southeastern University, Shepard Broad Law Center J.D. in Law, 2016
  • Florida International University B.B.A. in Business Administration

Experience

  • Fears Law PLLC Associate Attorney 2023 - Present
  • Bressler, Amery & Ross, P.C. Litigation Associate Attorney 2022 - Present
  • Belle Vue Tours, LLC Contract Attorney 2016 - Present
  • Eraclides Gelman Litigation Associate Attorney 2017 - 2022
  • Jonathan Kline, P.A Litigation/Appellate Attorney 2017- 2017
  • Legal Aid Service of Broward County Fellowship Mission United (Veteran’s Pro Bono Project) Fellow 2016 - 2016
  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital Legal Intern 2016 - 2016

Associations

  • Florida Bar Association Member 2016 - Present
  • Broward County Bar Association Member 2016 - Present
