Associate Attorney
Fears Law PLLC
Mallorie Millord
Meet the attorney
Licensed in
Florida
Practice areas
Business, Estate Planning, Family & Personal
Years of Experience
10 years of legal experience, practicing since 2016.
About
Hi, I'm Mallorie. I truly enjoy using my expertise to assist people in legal matters. I represent clients in the state of Florida on a variety of business and personal legal matters that include but are not limited to business needs, contracts, family/personal needs, and estate planning. My career thus far has really allowed me to have a broad understanding of the court system and how to navigate various issues. I approach every consultation with understanding and the drive to meet my clients’ needs in order to help achieve their goals. When I’m not working, I enjoy going to the beach and bike riding.
Professional background
Education
- Nova Southeastern University, Shepard Broad Law Center J.D. in Law, 2016
- Florida International University B.B.A. in Business Administration
Experience
- Fears Law PLLC Associate Attorney 2023 - Present
- Bressler, Amery & Ross, P.C. Litigation Associate Attorney 2022 - Present
- Belle Vue Tours, LLC Contract Attorney 2016 - Present
- Eraclides Gelman Litigation Associate Attorney 2017 - 2022
- Jonathan Kline, P.A Litigation/Appellate Attorney 2017- 2017
- Legal Aid Service of Broward County Fellowship Mission United (Veteran’s Pro Bono Project) Fellow 2016 - 2016
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital Legal Intern 2016 - 2016
Associations
- Florida Bar Association Member 2016 - Present
- Broward County Bar Association Member 2016 - Present