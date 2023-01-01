Co-Counsel
Arizona, Pennsylvania
Prenuptial Agreement
Hello, I’m Philip. I assist my clients by achieving tangible results through practical and intelligent solutions.
I am an experienced attorney specializing in family and premarital matters, estate planning, asset protection, business planning and elder law concerns. My extensive legal and financial background allows me to be a creative and effective advisor to my clients. I am thrilled to be working with LegalZoom in providing cost effective solutions in such important matters as family law planning.
In addition to my law degree, I have an MBA. The combination of my acute business skills along with my extensive law background sets me apart from other highly skilled attorneys.
My goals are always to be a staunch and resourceful advocate for my clients and to help them accomplish all of their business and personal financial planning goals.
I practice law because I really enjoy helping clients achieve their business and personal goals. Nothing can be more rewarding.
In my free time, I enjoy working out, watching the mighty Steelers, Pirates and Penguins play and I absolutely love Bruce Springsteen.
University of Pittsburgh
J.D. in Law
1989
University of Illinois
M.B.A. in Finance
1986
University of Michigan
B.A. in Economics
1984
2024 - Present
Cafardi Ferguson & Wyrick, LLC
Member
2024 - Present
Goldblum Sablowsky, LLC
Founding Member
2001 - 2023
Gefsky & Lehman
Partner
1991 - 2001
Klett Rooney
Associate
1989 - 1991
Pennsylvania Bar Association
Member
1989 - Present
Allegheny Bar Association
Member
1989-Present