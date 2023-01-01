Arizona, Pennsylvania

Prenuptial Agreement

About

Hello, I’m Philip. I assist my clients by achieving tangible results through practical and intelligent solutions.

I am an experienced attorney specializing in family and premarital matters, estate planning, asset protection, business planning and elder law concerns. My extensive legal and financial background allows me to be a creative and effective advisor to my clients. I am thrilled to be working with LegalZoom in providing cost effective solutions in such important matters as family law planning.

In addition to my law degree, I have an MBA. The combination of my acute business skills along with my extensive law background sets me apart from other highly skilled attorneys.

My goals are always to be a staunch and resourceful advocate for my clients and to help them accomplish all of their business and personal financial planning goals.

Why I practice law

I practice law because I really enjoy helping clients achieve their business and personal goals. Nothing can be more rewarding.

Fun fact

In my free time, I enjoy working out, watching the mighty Steelers, Pirates and Penguins play and I absolutely love Bruce Springsteen.

Professional background

Education

University of Pittsburgh

J.D. in Law

1989

University of Illinois

M.B.A. in Finance

1986

University of Michigan

B.A. in Economics

1984

Experience

LZ Legal Services, LLC

Co-Counsel

2024 - Present

Cafardi Ferguson & Wyrick, LLC

Member

2024 - Present

Goldblum Sablowsky, LLC

Founding Member

2001 - 2023

Gefsky & Lehman

Partner

1991 - 2001

Klett Rooney

Associate

1989 - 1991

Associations

Pennsylvania Bar Association

Member

1989 - Present

Allegheny Bar Association

Member

1989-Present