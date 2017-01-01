Rafael Bultz

Associate Attorney

Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig PLLC

Rafael Bultz

Meet the attorney

Licensed in

Washington

Practice areas

Business, Intellectual Property*

About

Hi, I’m Rafael. I am originally from Romania, and as someone without a legal background going into law school, I like to consider myself someone who can simplify the law for folks and make it more digestible.

Why practice law

I practice and represent clients in the state of Washington on a variety of matters, including trademarks, business formations, contracts, and estate planning. As someone with a computer engineering background, I am especially interested in intellectual property.

Fun fact

In my free time I like to play soccer, watch basketball, and read science fiction.

Professional background

Education

Seattle University

J.D. in Law, 2022

Arizona State University

B.S. in Informatics Engineering, 2017

Experience

Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig PLLC

Associate Attorney

2023 - Present

Associations

Federal Bar Association of the Federal District of Washington

Member

2024 - Present

King County Bar Association

Member

2023 - Present

Snohomish County Bar Association

Member

2023 - Present

* Also covering Intellectual Property matters for the following states: Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia

