Rafael Bultz

Associate Attorney
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig PLLC
Washington
Business, Intellectual Property*
Hi, I’m Rafael. I am originally from Romania, and as someone without a legal background going into law school, I like to consider myself someone who can simplify the law for folks and make it more digestible.
I practice and represent clients in the state of Washington on a variety of matters, including trademarks, business formations, contracts, and estate planning. As someone with a computer engineering background, I am especially interested in intellectual property.
In my free time I like to play soccer, watch basketball, and read science fiction.
Seattle University
J.D. in Law, 2022
Arizona State University
B.S. in Informatics Engineering, 2017
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig PLLC
Associate Attorney
2023 - Present
Federal Bar Association of the Federal District of Washington
Member
2024 - Present
King County Bar Association
Member
2023 - Present
Snohomish County Bar Association
Member
2023 - Present
* Also covering Intellectual Property matters for the following states: Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia