Sarah Storch

Vetted by us. Ready for you.

Photo of Shannon Storch
Associate Attorney
Dunlap Bennett and Ludwig PLLC
Meet the Attorney
Licensed In
Virginia
Practice Areas
Estate Planning
About

Hi, my name is Sarah. My goal is to give clients peace of mind.

I help clients create an estate plan based on their personal situation and can assist with trust and estate administration. My previous work in real estate law and healthcare law has allowed me to identify possible issues and plan for these issues before it is too late.

One of the most rewarding parts of my job is when clients tell me how relieved they are that they now have estate planning documents in place that they feel very confident in, or when clients say they are glad I was able to help them navigate administering their loved one’s estate and made the process easy.

My priority is understanding my clients’ goals to ensure that their legal goals are met, and that they feel secure with the estate planning process. Outside of estate planning, I enjoy going to the beach with my family, cooking and baking, and playing tennis.

Why I Practice Law
Estate planning is a difficult and emotional topic that many people do not want to think about. By providing a caring and compassionate perspective, I enjoy helping clients work through the challenging process to give them peace of mind.
Fun Fact
I had the pleasure of assisting a famous local actress with her estate plan.
Professional background
Education

Ohio Northern University Pettit College of Law

J.D. in Law, 2008

George Mason University

B.A. in Government and International Politics, 2004

Experience

Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig, PLLC

Associate Attorney

2003 - Present

Cucinelli Geiger, PC

Associate Attorney

2022 - 2023

Aspirion

Associate Attorney

2017 - 2021

Convergent Revenue Cycle Management

Associate Attorney

2011 - 2017

The Mason Law Firm, PLC/Universal Title

Associate Attorney

2010 - 2011

Associations

Fairfax Bar Association

Member

2011 - Present

