Sarah Storch

Hi, my name is Sarah. My goal is to give clients peace of mind.
I help clients create an estate plan based on their personal situation and can assist with trust and estate administration. My previous work in real estate law and healthcare law has allowed me to identify possible issues and plan for these issues before it is too late.
One of the most rewarding parts of my job is when clients tell me how relieved they are that they now have estate planning documents in place that they feel very confident in, or when clients say they are glad I was able to help them navigate administering their loved one’s estate and made the process easy.
My priority is understanding my clients’ goals to ensure that their legal goals are met, and that they feel secure with the estate planning process. Outside of estate planning, I enjoy going to the beach with my family, cooking and baking, and playing tennis.
Ohio Northern University Pettit College of Law
J.D. in Law, 2008
George Mason University
B.A. in Government and International Politics, 2004
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig, PLLC
Associate Attorney
2003 - Present
Cucinelli Geiger, PC
Associate Attorney
2022 - 2023
Aspirion
Associate Attorney
2017 - 2021
Convergent Revenue Cycle Management
Associate Attorney
2011 - 2017
The Mason Law Firm, PLC/Universal Title
Associate Attorney
2010 - 2011
Fairfax Bar Association
Member
2011 - Present
Professional background
