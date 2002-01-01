  • All States
Scott E. McPherson

Vetted by us. Ready for you.

Photo of Scott E. McPherson
Co-Counsel
LZ Legal Services - Arroyo Law Group, LLP
Meet the Attorney
Licensed In
California
Practice Areas
Family & Personal
About

Hi, I’m Scott. I like to consider myself an expert in helping new and emerging businesses understand how best to understand and apply the law to help manage and grow their business.

I represent clients in the state of California and at the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on a variety of business and personal legal matters, including intellectual property management, business formation, regulatory compliance, contracts, employment and dispute resolution. My previous work in big and small firms and in-house as general counsel for companies gave me a broad understanding of the range of issues people and businesses face on a regular basis.

A few of my proudest career moments include when I was able to successfully defend my client against a very big company in a patent infringement case and when I was able to successfully negotiate the end of a lawsuit that was very beneficial to my client.

My priorities are those of my client and I approach every consultation with the mindset of what would I do if I was in their position. I enjoy time with my family attending theater productions, sporting events or riding our horse and hiking in a nearby preserve.

Why I Practice Law
I practice law because I enjoy solving problems. I was originally a research scientist/toxicologist because I am passionate about discovering ways to help people.
Fun Fact
I have recently been very involved in the science and law of CBD and Industrial Hemp, particularly related to non-THC (intoxicating type) products. I have served on various Science and Law committees related to the development of cannabinoids for human and pet use.
Professional background
Education

USD College of Law

J.D. in Law, 2002

San Diego State University Graduate School of Public Health

M.S. in Public Health - Toxicology, 1999

Experience

LZ Legal Services - Arroyo Law Group

Co-Counsel

2024 - Present

Arroyo Law Group

Associate Attorney

2022 - Present

Medterra CBD

General Counsel

2019 - 2021

McPherson Business and Legal Consulting

Fractional In-house Counsel, Founder, Attorney, Entrepreneur

2009 - 2021

Adli Law

Senior Counsel

2014 - 2016

DLA Piper

Senior Associate/Patent Attorney

2008 - 2009

Kilpatrick Townsend

Associate/Patent Attorney

2003 - 2008

Associations

California Bar Association

Member

2003 - Present

United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO)

Registered Patent Attorney

2002 - Present

