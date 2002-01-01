- All States
- Alabama
- Alaska
- Arizona
- Arkansas
- California
- Colorado
- Connecticut
- Delaware
- District of Columbia
- Florida
- Georgia
- Hawaii
- Idaho
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Maine
- Maryland
- Massachusetts
- Michigan
- Minnesota
- Mississippi
- Missouri
- Montana
- Nebraska
- Nevada
- New Hampshire
- New Jersey
- New Mexico
- New York
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- Oregon
- Pennsylvania
- Rhode Island
- South Carolina
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Vermont
- Virginia
- Washington
- West Virginia
- Wisconsin
- Wyoming
- All Practice Areas
- Estate Planning
- Healthcare Directive
- Living Trust
- Last Will and Testament
- Power of Attorney
- Family & Personal
- Bankruptcy
- Name Change
- Child Custody / Support
- Employment and Termination
- Landlord / Tenant
- Marriage and Divorce
- Personal Injury
- Real Estate
- Prenuptial Agreement
- Business
- Business Formation
- Business Licenses
- Business Litigation
- Business Management
- Collections and Debt Issues
- Corporate Ownership
- Employment and Termination
- Franchise Disclosure
- Landlord / Tenant
- Real Estate
- Website Terms and Conditions
- Intellectual Property
- Copyright
- Patent
- Trademark
- Home
- Legal Plans
- attorney directory
- Scott E. McPherson
Scott E. McPherson
Vetted by us. Ready for you.
Hi, I’m Scott. I like to consider myself an expert in helping new and emerging businesses understand how best to understand and apply the law to help manage and grow their business.
I represent clients in the state of California and at the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on a variety of business and personal legal matters, including intellectual property management, business formation, regulatory compliance, contracts, employment and dispute resolution. My previous work in big and small firms and in-house as general counsel for companies gave me a broad understanding of the range of issues people and businesses face on a regular basis.
A few of my proudest career moments include when I was able to successfully defend my client against a very big company in a patent infringement case and when I was able to successfully negotiate the end of a lawsuit that was very beneficial to my client.
My priorities are those of my client and I approach every consultation with the mindset of what would I do if I was in their position. I enjoy time with my family attending theater productions, sporting events or riding our horse and hiking in a nearby preserve.
USD College of Law
J.D. in Law, 2002
San Diego State University Graduate School of Public Health
M.S. in Public Health - Toxicology, 1999
LZ Legal Services - Arroyo Law Group
Co-Counsel
2024 - Present
Arroyo Law Group
Associate Attorney
2022 - Present
Medterra CBD
General Counsel
2019 - 2021
McPherson Business and Legal Consulting
Fractional In-house Counsel, Founder, Attorney, Entrepreneur
2009 - 2021
Adli Law
Senior Counsel
2014 - 2016
DLA Piper
Senior Associate/Patent Attorney
2008 - 2009
Kilpatrick Townsend
Associate/Patent Attorney
2003 - 2008
California Bar Association
Member
2003 - Present
United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO)
Registered Patent Attorney
2002 - Present
Meet the Attorney
- California
- Family & Personal
Hi, I’m Scott. I like to consider myself an expert in helping new and emerging businesses understand how best to understand and apply the law to help manage and grow their business.
I represent clients in the state of California and at the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on a variety of business and personal legal matters, including intellectual property management, business formation, regulatory compliance, contracts, employment and dispute resolution. My previous work in big and small firms and in-house as general counsel for companies gave me a broad understanding of the range of issues people and businesses face on a regular basis.
A few of my proudest career moments include when I was able to successfully defend my client against a very big company in a patent infringement case and when I was able to successfully negotiate the end of a lawsuit that was very beneficial to my client.
My priorities are those of my client and I approach every consultation with the mindset of what would I do if I was in their position. I enjoy time with my family attending theater productions, sporting events or riding our horse and hiking in a nearby preserve.
Professional background
ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT: This portion of the LegalZoom website is an advertisement for legal services. LegalZoom does not endorse or recommend any lawyer or law firm who advertises on our site. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. The information contained in this advertisement is not legal advice. Any information you submit through this site may not be protected by attorney-client privilege and may be provided to attorneys for the purpose of determining your needs for legal services. All case evaluations are performed by a participating attorney.
To see the attorney in your area who is responsible for this advertisement, please click here. If you live in Alabama, Missouri, or New York please click here for additional information.
This advertisement and all attorney services may be subject to additional terms and conditions, located on the website of each attorney. Please visit the website of the participating attorney in your area for more details. Any arrangement made by you and your attorney is strictly between you and them.