Tracy Pearson

About

Hi, I’m Tracy. I am goal-oriented and like to find creative solutions to meet each of my client’s specific legal needs.

I assist individuals and businesses in Delaware and New York on a wide range of matters including corporate, estate, and personal matters. My previous nine years as a family law litigator has developed and fine-tuned my skills as an advocate, negotiator, and legal writer.

I am proud that I spent much of my legal career devoted to representation of children in the foster care system due to abuse and neglect, victims of domestic violence, and families in crisis.

I understand there is no “one size fits all” when it comes to my clients' needs. I strive to understand my clients' objectives and provide the appropriate legal advice to achieve positive outcomes. When I am not practicing law, I enjoy surf-fishing, cooking and teaching adults in the University of Delaware’s Paralegal Certificate Program.