Tracy Pearson

Vetted by us. Ready for you.

Photo of Tracy Pearson
Co-Counsel
LZ Legal Services - Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig
Meet the Attorney
Licensed In
New York
Practice Areas
Family & Personal
About

Hi, I’m Tracy. I am goal-oriented and like to find creative solutions to meet each of my client’s specific legal needs.

I assist individuals and businesses in Delaware and New York on a wide range of matters including corporate, estate, and personal matters. My previous nine years as a family law litigator has developed and fine-tuned my skills as an advocate, negotiator, and legal writer.

I am proud that I spent much of my legal career devoted to representation of children in the foster care system due to abuse and neglect, victims of domestic violence, and families in crisis.

I understand there is no “one size fits all” when it comes to my clients' needs. I strive to understand my clients' objectives and provide the appropriate legal advice to achieve positive outcomes. When I am not practicing law, I enjoy surf-fishing, cooking and teaching adults in the University of Delaware’s Paralegal Certificate Program.

Why I Practice Law
I really like helping people solve problems.
Fun Fact
In college, I won a national bronze medal in the collegiate division competing in the National Synchronized Ice-Skating Championships.
Professional background
Education

Widener University Delaware Law School

J.D. in Law, 2009

University of Delaware

B.S., Cum Laude in Human Services, Education and Public Policy, 2005

Experience

LZ Legal Services - Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig

Co-Counsel

2024 - Present

Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig, PLLC

Senior Associate

2018 - Present

Kelleher & Laffey

Associate

2015 - 2018

Delaware Attorney General's Office

Deputy Attorney General

2012 - 2015

Gonser & Gonser, PA

Associate

2010 - 2012

Delaware Family Court

Law Clerk

2009 - 2010

Associations

Family Law Section

Member

2017-2018

Family Law Section

Member

2013 - 2018

Delaware State Bar Association

Member

2011 - Present

Melson-Arsht American Inn of Court

Member

2009 - 2014

