Viktoriya Shaykhutdinova J.D.

Vetted by us. Ready for you.

Photo of Viktoriya Shaykhutdinova
Co-Counsel
LZ Legal Services - Arroyo Law Group, LLP
Meet the Attorney
Licensed In
California
Practice Areas
Family & Personal
About

Hi, I’m Viktoriya.  My inspiration is to simplify the law for my clients and empower them with valuable legal advice.

I represent clients in the state of California on a variety of personal and business legal matters including entity formation and estate planning. My business transactional experience allows me to understand the essential legal needs of my clients and find effective solutions to these matters.

A memorable career moment for me was effectively helping numerous clients to acquire and sell real estate properties during the high turnover in the residential property market and assisting on a variety of real estate matters and purchase transactions.

My ultimate goal is to help clients understand the law and guide them to the successful resolution of their business or personal issue. In my spare time, I enjoy ice skating, hiking, and discovering breathtaking campgrounds in Southern California.

Why I Practice Law
Legal aid is essential for the community and I strongly believe that every person deserves equal access to the law and qualified legal services.
Fun Fact
I enjoy playing piano for my family and friends.
  • * Also covering Intellectual Property matters for the following states:
show more
Professional background
Education

Loyola Law School

L.L.M. in Business Law, 2014

Bashkir State University

L.L.B. in Business Law, 2003

Experience

LZ Legal Services - Arroyo Law Group, LLP

Co-Counsel

2024 - Present

Arroyo Law Group, PLLC

Associate Attorney

2017-Present

Hire Counsel

Document Reviewer

2016

Khatchatrian Law Group

Intern

2016

Prudential Real Estate Company

Real Estate Broker

2001-2006

Associations

California State Bar Association

Member

2016 - Present

