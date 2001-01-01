Viktoriya Shaykhutdinova J.D.

About

Hi, I’m Viktoriya. My inspiration is to simplify the law for my clients and empower them with valuable legal advice.

I represent clients in the state of California on a variety of personal and business legal matters including entity formation and estate planning. My business transactional experience allows me to understand the essential legal needs of my clients and find effective solutions to these matters.

A memorable career moment for me was effectively helping numerous clients to acquire and sell real estate properties during the high turnover in the residential property market and assisting on a variety of real estate matters and purchase transactions.

My ultimate goal is to help clients understand the law and guide them to the successful resolution of their business or personal issue. In my spare time, I enjoy ice skating, hiking, and discovering breathtaking campgrounds in Southern California.