- Viktoriya Shaykhutdinova J.D.
Viktoriya Shaykhutdinova J.D.
Vetted by us. Ready for you.
Hi, I’m Viktoriya. My inspiration is to simplify the law for my clients and empower them with valuable legal advice.
I represent clients in the state of California on a variety of personal and business legal matters including entity formation and estate planning. My business transactional experience allows me to understand the essential legal needs of my clients and find effective solutions to these matters.
A memorable career moment for me was effectively helping numerous clients to acquire and sell real estate properties during the high turnover in the residential property market and assisting on a variety of real estate matters and purchase transactions.
My ultimate goal is to help clients understand the law and guide them to the successful resolution of their business or personal issue. In my spare time, I enjoy ice skating, hiking, and discovering breathtaking campgrounds in Southern California.
- * Also covering Intellectual Property matters for the following states:
Loyola Law School
L.L.M. in Business Law, 2014
Bashkir State University
L.L.B. in Business Law, 2003
LZ Legal Services - Arroyo Law Group, LLP
Co-Counsel
2024 - Present
Arroyo Law Group, PLLC
Associate Attorney
2017-Present
Hire Counsel
Document Reviewer
2016
Khatchatrian Law Group
Intern
2016
Prudential Real Estate Company
Real Estate Broker
2001-2006
California State Bar Association
Member
2016 - Present
Meet the Attorney
- California
- Family & Personal
