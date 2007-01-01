Zachary Derr, Esq.

About

Hi, I’m Zach. I take pride in explaining technical legal concepts in ways ordinary people can understand. I assist clients in Utah with wills and trusts, Medicaid and VA benefit planning. I also help families navigate the probate process.

I enjoy helping clients qualify for VA and Medicaid benefits to help pay for the high cost of long-term care. My favorite client was my own grandfather, a World War II Navy veteran who ran a local grocery store and had a modest retirement. He was so happy to qualify for VA benefits.

Clients can expect me to return their phone calls and explain things in a way they can understand.