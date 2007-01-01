- All States
- Zachary Derr, Esq.
Zachary Derr, Esq.
Vetted by us. Ready for you.
Hi, I’m Zach. I take pride in explaining technical legal concepts in ways ordinary people can understand. I assist clients in Utah with wills and trusts, Medicaid and VA benefit planning. I also help families navigate the probate process.
I enjoy helping clients qualify for VA and Medicaid benefits to help pay for the high cost of long-term care. My favorite client was my own grandfather, a World War II Navy veteran who ran a local grocery store and had a modest retirement. He was so happy to qualify for VA benefits.
Clients can expect me to return their phone calls and explain things in a way they can understand.
The George Washington University Law School
J.D. in Law, 2009
Brigham Young University
B.A. in Political Science, 2003
LZ Legal Services - Foxhall Legal, LC
Co-Counsel
2024 - Present
Fears Law PLLC
Of Counsel
2023 - Present
Foxhall Legal, LC
Managing Member
State of Utah, Governor’s Office of Economic Development
Staff Attorney
2011 - 2013
Ford & Huff, LC
Associate Attorney
2009 - 2010
U.S. Department of Justice
Legal Extern
2007
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
Summer Honors Program
2007
Meet the Attorney
- Utah
- Family & Personal
ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT: This portion of the LegalZoom website is an advertisement for legal services. LegalZoom does not endorse or recommend any lawyer or law firm who advertises on our site. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. The information contained in this advertisement is not legal advice. Any information you submit through this site may not be protected by attorney-client privilege and may be provided to attorneys for the purpose of determining your needs for legal services. All case evaluations are performed by a participating attorney.
To see the attorney in your area who is responsible for this advertisement, please click here. If you live in Alabama, Missouri, or New York please click here for additional information.
This advertisement and all attorney services may be subject to additional terms and conditions, located on the website of each attorney. Please visit the website of the participating attorney in your area for more details. Any arrangement made by you and your attorney is strictly between you and them.