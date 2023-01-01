Looking to save time and increase your chance of success?

You can hand-off your application to an independent trademark attorney who can take on the work for you and help increase your chances of successfully registering.

For an additional $400, an attorney will:

Advise you and complete your trademark application

Analyze your search results to help find and avoid potential conflicts ($299 value)

Respond to a basic Office action if the USPTO rejects your application ($199 value)

In addition, this service includes an upgrade to a Comprehensive Search ($299 value)