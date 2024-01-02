Trademarks protect brands





Trademarks are used to protect brand names, business names, product names, logos, and slogans. They ensure that a brand can use its assets to build recognition and differentiate itself.





Trademarks need to be registered





While you gain some protection as soon as you start using your brand name and logo, you need to register a trademark with the USPTO to really protect your brand.







Trademarks can be renewed





As long as you renew your trademark—after the first five years, then every 10—it will not expire.