Most recommended business formation service: Based on a January 2023 survey of small- and midsize-business owners comparing LegalZoom to other online legal services companies.

Best in class products and services: Based on a January 2023 survey of small- and midsize-business owners comparing LegalZoom to other online legal services companies.

Most reliable partner to help you form and grow your business: Based on a January 2023 survey of small- and midsize-business owners comparing LegalZoom to other online legal services companies.

† Pro and Premium packages include one year of LZ Books. After one year, your card will automatically be charged $9.99. The service renews automatically each month and your card will be billed for the service price (currently $9.99). You can cancel online or by calling us at (888) 310-0151 . For more details, please see our Subscription Terms

‡ Premium packages include 30 days of Business Attorney Plan. After 30 days, your card will automatically be charged $49. The service renews automatically each month and your card will be billed for the service price (currently $49). You can cancel online or by calling us at (888) 310-0151 . Attorney services are fulfilled through Business Advantage Pro. For more details, please see our Legal Plan Contract Terms and Subscription Terms

ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT: Attorneys advertised on this site are independent attorneys. See the attorney in your area who's responsible for this advertisement. LegalZoom.com, Inc. is not an "attorney referral service" or a law firm. The information you provide to LegalZoom is not protected by attorney-client privilege. Get more information about this advertisement if you live in Alabama, Missouri, or New York.