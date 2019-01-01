Form your LLC with confidence

What you need to know about forming an LLC

What is an LLC?
A limited liability company (LLC) is a type of business entity you can register in your state. The main purpose of an LLC company is to limit the personal liability of its owners—like a C or S corporation—but it also allows the business to operate with simpler rules and more flexible tax requirements.
Do I need an LLC?
An LLC isn't always required, but many small business owners choose to form an LLC for personal liability protection. Having an LLC can also help you open bank accounts, enter into contracts, hire employees, and get necessary business licenses and permits.
What does LLC formation mean?
When you form an LLC, you submit a specific set of business forms to the state where you wish to create a new business entity. Once it's approved, you can use this separate entity to record business expenses, take on business debts, file taxes, obtain business licenses, and more—and this is what gives you liability protection.
How easy is it to form an LLC?
You may be a little intimidated by the idea of forming a legal entity like an LLC, especially if it's your first time. All you need is an understanding of what your business will do, how you plan to run it, and your state's LLC filing fees. Even if your business requires a retail location, you don't need a physical address lined up to begin your LLC formation.

3 reasons for creating an LLC

Protect your assets
By forming an LLC and keeping your personal finances separate, you can protect your personal assets from business liabilities.
Make things easier
It's typically easier to form an LLC than a corporation, and there are simpler rules for things like record-keeping.
Get tax flexibility
You get to decide how you're taxed—as an LLC or a corporation—to maximize your ability to save money and minimize tax liability.

What you should know about
starting an LLC

To form an LLC, you'll need to file articles of organization with the state. Each state has its own rules, but our experience across all states helps us keep things moving when we file on your behalf.

Here are a few things you'll need to keep in mind to get your LLC up and running.

How to start an LLC

Choose & reserve a name
It's wise to check your LLC name against similar businesses in your area. We include a business name check with our formation services and can reserve a preferred business name for you.
Pick a registered agent
Also called a statutory agent or resident agent, a registered agent receives your LLC's legal notices and legal documents during normal business hours. Most states require it, and we can do it for you.
File articles of organization
Also called a certificate of formation, this official form contains all the basic details about your new business. When we file this for you, it's typically sent to your Secretary of State.
Determine licenses needed
You'll also need to apply for any specific business licenses or permits that may be required for compliance, although it's wise to wait until your LLC's formation documents are approved.
Craft operating agreement
This outlines your LLC's rules for everything from business structure to profit distribution. Our templates make it easy for LLC owners to define their rights and limit disagreements.
Get an EIN (federal tax ID)
Most businesses need a federal tax ID to set up a business bank account, file taxes, and start hiring. It helps protect your identity by keeping your personal and business finances separate.

Frequently asked questions

Find the right state to form an LLC

Every state has different rules, costs, and considerations for LLC formation.

