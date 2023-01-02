LZ Legal Services Tennessee Limited Scope Representation Agreement

This Limited Scope Representation Agreement (“Agreement”) is between LZ Legal Services, LLC (“LZLS”), an Arizona limited liability company, and you (the “Primary Member,” “Client,” “you,” or “your”) (together, the “Parties”) for the Legal Plan services described below, including Business Advantage Pro and/or Legal Advantage Plus (collectively referred to as the "Legal Plans" or “Plans” and sometimes referenced as “Advisory Services”) offered though LegalZoom.com, Inc. LegalZoom.com, Inc. is not a party to this Agreement. You agree LegalZoom.com, Inc. is not liable for service performed pursuant to this Agreement. A limited scope representation means that the amount of work the attorney performs for you is limited to certain tasks. Limited scope representation is a means to provide access to legal services while making legal help affordable. The remainder of tasks required outside the scope of this Agreement, if any, will be your sole responsibility. You may choose to hire your attorney or another attorney to perform the additional tasks for additional fees.