Estate Planning
Keep your money where your heart is.

Your ticket to Dave Ramsey's Smart Money tour entitles you to a free last will and testament, which is a great start to protect your loved ones.

For even more protection, apply your credit of $69 from your free last will, and upgrade to an estate plan today.

To claim or upgrade, please use the discount code you received with your Smart Money ticket at checkout.

Free Basic Last Will

($69 value)

Appoint someone to settle your affairs

Determine who will receive your property

Name who you want to raise your kids

Best Value

Upgrade Estate Plan

(Pricing starts at $80 with your discount*)

Name your beneficiaries and appoint guardians for your children with a last will and testament or living trust

Living Trust Benefits

Appoints someone to settle your affairs

Avoids probate

Keeps your personal and financial matters private

Includes a pour-over will

Record end of life instructions with a living will

Living Will Benefits

Allows you to make your own choices for life support

Helps prevent confusion or disagreements

Includes a health care power of attorney

Appoint healthcare and financial decision makers with a power of attorney

Power of Attorney Benefits

Determines who will make decisions on your behalf

Avoids going through the courts

Peace of mind knowing your finances are under your control

Get independent attorney advice, document review, and free updates for one year

*Attorney Advice provided through a personal legal plan that automatically renews yearly at $119.88 (rate subject to change). Cancel renewals anytime by visiting your account.

Dave Says:

"Folks, it's time to stop the excuses – everyone who is 18 or older needs a will. Don't leave a mess for your family to clean up."
Dave Ramsey
