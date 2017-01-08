Get your Estate Planning Kit

Still need a reason to create an estate plan? Here are three:

Marriage

You've probably talked about who gets what and who would be in charge, but it's good to get it in writing so you both know there would be a plan if something unexpected happened.

Kids

More additions to the family, more people to consider. An estate plan allows you to plan for your children's future and choose their legal guardians.

Home

Anything you own can be included, but it's usually the big things that come to mind first. You can leave your property or anything else to family and loved ones with an estate plan.