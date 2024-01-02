Estate plans to protect you and your family

Look after yourself and your loved ones with a last will and testament, living trust, and more. Estate plans start at $199.

Why getting an estate plan is important
An estate plan is more than just a set of legal documents. Estate planning is how you take care of your family's needs now and in the future. Access step-by-step support from experienced attorneys.

Provide for your loved ones

Let your family continue to benefit from everything you've worked to provide for them. Give everyone peace of mind.

Protect your young children

Choose a trusted guardian to take care of your minor children should anything happen to you.

Communicate your wishes

Appoint people who know you well to make the financial and healthcare decisions you'd make for yourself when you're not able to.

Comprehensive estate plans at an affordable price
Why choose a will
Make a plan for your children and assets for the future
Basic Will
$199
Includes:
Last will & testament
Healthcare directive

Financial power of attorney

HIPAA authorization
30 days of free revisions

Printing & shipping of one set of documents

Premium Will
$299
Everything in a Basic Will, plus:

Attorney review of your documents

Unlimited 30 min calls with an attorney for 1 year*

Attorney advice for your family
1 year of free revisions
Why choose a trust

Get the protection of a will and avoid probate

Basic Trust
$499
Includes:

Living trust

Pour-over will

Healthcare directive

Financial power of attorney

HIPAA authorization

Certificate of trust

Schedule of assets

Bill of transfer

30 days of free revisions

Printing & shipping of one set of documents

Premium Trust

$599
Everything in a Basic Trust, plus:

Attorney review of your documents

Unlimited 30 min calls with an attorney for 1 year*

Attorney advice for your family
1 year of free revisions
If an attorney from our network advises you to set up a last will instead of a living trust or vice versa, please call us to change your order. See LZ Guarantee for exact terms.

Why use LegalZoom to set up an estate plan?

Hassle-free
Start your last will estate plan simply by answering some questions from the comfort of home—it takes about 15 minutes. No trips to lawyers' offices needed.
Attorney-supported

Access guidance from highly-rated, vetted attorneys from our network, who can help you create the estate plan you want.

Accepted in every state
Feel secure knowing our last wills were drawn up by a team of experienced attorneys and have been accepted in all 50 states.
What are the components of an estate plan?
Last will and testament or living trust
Financial power of attorney
Healthcare directive

HIPAA authorization (healthcare release)

What we include in our estate plans

Each estate plan includes a last will or living trust, financial power of attorney, healthcare directive, and HIPAA authorization.

Our premium estate plans also include unlimited revisions to your documents and access to our network of attorneys for one year.

Last will and

testament or living trust

Decide who gets your assets after your death. With a living trust, your loved ones can avoid probate court, which can be costly and time consuming in some states.
Financial power of attorney
Nominate someone you trust to keep your financial affairs in order when you can't do it yourself. This can include paying bills, collecting income, and more.
Advance healthcare directive
Provide treatment instructions medical staff must follow if you lack the capacity to make your own healthcare choices. You can also appoint a representative to make medical decisions on your behalf.
What are the main components of an estate plan?
What's a last will and testament?
Legally empowers you to pass on your assets after your death. You can also nominate guardians for your minor children.
What’s a living trust?
Like a last will, it allows you to choose who will receive your assets after your death. But living trusts allow your family to avoid probate court.
What’s a financial power of attorney?
Designates a person to make decisions about your financial affairs if you're unable to do so yourself.
What's a healthcare directive?
Gives instructions for medical staff about what treatments you want to receive if you can't communicate. It can also appoint someone to make these decisions on your behalf.
Complete your estate plan with LegalZoom in 3 easy steps
Answer our quick questions
These include choosing someone to settle your affairs, deciding what you want to leave to loved ones and naming a guardian for your minor children.
We'll create your estate plan
We'll use your answers to create your estate planning documents, which you can view in your LegalZoom account.
Review with an attorney or on your own
Depending on which package you picked, review on your own or with a lawyer on a call. Then print and sign.
Frequently asked questions

What our customers are saying

It's wonderful that a lawyer is available to review all documents and answer questions.

— Rose G., estate plan

bundle customer

We just had a baby and needed to write a simple will ... This was very easy, fast, and affordable. Very impressed!

— Chantal H., estate plan

bundle customer

This process was easier than I thought ... The lawyer I worked with was very personable and knowledgeable.

— Colette W., estate plan

bundle customer

#1 choice for online estate plans: Based on a February 2021 survey of consumers who used an online legal service for setting up an estate plan.
#1 brand for online estate plans: Based on responses to a February 2021 survey asking consumers about brand awareness for online legal services for estate planning. The survey was completed by consumers that had previously done estate planning or intended to do estate planning.
* Telephone consultations with a participating firm, during normal business hours, of up to one half (1/2) hour each, limited to one consultation for each new legal matter. Excludes business-related matters. Limit one Legal Assist Plan per estate plan. Benefits to the Legal Assist Plan continue automatically for $199 per year. You can cancel online or by calling. Attorney services are fulfilled through Legal Advantage Plus. For full details, see the Legal Plan Contract and Subscription Terms.
ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT: Attorneys advertised on this site are independent attorneys. in your area who's responsible for this advertisement. LegalZoom.com, Inc. is not an "attorney referral service" or a law firm. The information you provide to LegalZoom is not protected by attorney-client privilege. about this advertisement if you live in Alabama, Missouri, or New York.