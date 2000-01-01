Home
Federal

$199

Includes:

Complete search of existing and pending trademarks with the USPTO, including exact and phonetic matches

Ranked search results to help identify potential conflicts

Federal, State & Common Law

$299

Includes:

Complete search of existing and pending applications with the USPTO

Search for common law trademark use

Ranked search results to help identify potential conflicts

Complete Search & Registration

$899

+ federal fees§

Includes:

Complete search of existing and pending applications with the USPTO

Search for common law trademark use

Ranked search results to help identify potential conflicts

Attorney guidance and answers to your questions throughout the trademark process

Attorney preparation and filing of your trademark application

Free second trademark search if your attorney thinks there's an issues with your first choice

Free of charge new trademark application of the first one gets rejected*

Know more. Avoid costly trademark conflicts before you apply.
The free search tool only finds exact matches with the USPTO. Do you need more? Explore our comprehensive trademark search services below.

What's the difference between a free trademark search and comprehensive trademark search?‬

While a free trademark search and comprehensive trademark search both allow you to check for existing trademarks to assess potential conflicts before registering a new mark, the scope of search and the depth of analysis are different.


Federal search


Results show exact matches from the USPTO database.

State search

Results include trademarks registered at the state level

Common law search

Results include unregistered trademarks that are protected under common law due to their use in commerce. Includes results from Google, Yahoo, Facebook, Wikipedia, Instagram

Ranked search results

Ranked search results to help identify potential conflicts

Why are trademark searches important?
Identify potential conflicts
Uncover existing trademarks that may be similar to yours, reducing the risk of legal disputes. 
Increase approval chances
Ensure your trademark is unique,  preventing potential rejection from the USPTO.

Protect your brand

Safeguard your brand's identity, saving you time and money by avoiding costly rebranding or legal challenges.

How to do a trademark search with LegalZoom in 4 easy steps

If you don't already have a registered trademark, we recommend completing a trademark search. Our trademark search services can help you check existing and pending trademark applications, as well as unregistered trademark protected by common law to ensure your trademark is unique before you apply.

01

Tell us about your mark

Let us know the name, logo, or slogan you want to register at the trademark office.

02

We'll run a trademark lookup

We search all relevant trademark databases to spot potential issues.

03

We'll send you a search report

We summarize what we found during our trademark check and help you identify possible conflicts.

04

04

Review and plan for next steps

Decide if you want to register your trademark with our easy-to-use registration service.

Ready to start your trademark registration? Our experienced attorneys can guide you

Experienced attorneys to guide you at each step

Our law firm has successfully registered over 2x more trademarks than online competitors ‡ . Let one of our experienced trademark attorneys help you perform a trademark search, provide legal advice, and prepare and file your trademark application.

Frequently asked questions

Can I perform a trademark search for free?

Yes, you can perform a trademark search for free. Our free trademark search tool will complete a basic search that finds exact matches that are live or pending with the USPTO.

Why run a trademark search for similar trademarks?

Running a comprehensive search for similar names, logos, or slogans is crucial to protect your brand and save time and money. It will avoid costly legal disputes if your mark is too close to an existing trademark, prevent USPTO trademark application rejection and protect your brand's uniqueness.

Why do you need to search more than just exact matches with the USPTO?

While our free trademark search finds exact matches with the USPTO, it does not flag unregistered ("common law") trademarks or state-level conflicts that could lead to legal disputes or USPTO rejection. Our comprehensive search reviews federal, state, and common law databases. Plus, we provide ranked search results to help identify potential conflicts.

How can I verify the ability to trademark a name?

You can verify your desired trademark name by performing a trademark search with us. A basic free trademark search will give you insights into direct name matches at the federal level. However, a comprehensive search scans multiple databases including federal and state trademark registries, as well as considering common law usage, to identify potential conflicts and ensure your name is legally available for use without infringement claims.

How are trademark searches and the trademark application process related?

A trademark search is usually the first step in the process of applying for a trademark. It's done to ensure there are no other similar trademarks registered, which could cause issues with your application being approved. If your search doesn't surface any issues, you can proceed with submitting your application to the USPTO.

Why register a trademark?

A registered trademark grants you exclusive nationwide rights to your brand name, logo, or slogan. It also deters competitors from using confusingly similar marks and builds credibility with customers. Protecting your unique name, logo, or slogan in the form of a trademark is one of the most important investments in your business. LegalZoom's attorney-led trademark registration includes conflict checks, USPTO application preparation and filing, turning your brand into a protected, revenue-generating asset.

* LZ Legal Services is the number one law firm filer by volume for US-based businesses at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
** Based on the AIPLA Report of the Economic Survey 2023, IP attorneys in the U.S. charge an average of $2849 for trademark clearance and filing.
‡ Compared to Trademark Engine, Trademarkia, RocketLawyer, or Trademark Elite, based on 2022 data reported by the USPTO.
§ USPTO federal filing fee of $350 per class will be charged before we file your application.
† Your application is rejected only if the USPTO issues a final refusal. Limit one waived service fee for a different mark per order. The waiver is for LegalZoom's fees only and does not include government filing fees.
ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT: This portion of the LegalZoom website is an advertisement for legal services. LegalZoom does not endorse or recommend any lawyer or law firm that advertises on our site. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is LZ Legal Services, LLC (email: info@lzlegalservices.com). LZ Legal Services is authorized and licensed by the Arizona Supreme Court, license number 70123. LegalZoom is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice, except where authorized through its subsidiary law firm LZ Legal Services, LLC.