Free trademark search

Search over 12 million trademarks for free
Instantly check trademark availability with America’s #1 filer* in Trademark Registration
Have questions? Call (866) 270-9658 to talk to a trademark specialist
Know more. Avoid costly trademark conflicts before you apply.
Our free search tool finds only exact matches with the USPTO. Do you need more? Explore our more comprehensive trademark search services below.
Trademark Search
Trademark Search
Federal
$199
Complete search of existing and pending trademarks with the USPTO, including exact and phonetic matches
Ranked search results to help identify potential conflicts
Trademark Search
Federal, State & Common Law
$299
Complete search of existing and pending applications with the USPTO
Search for common law trademark use
Ranked search results to help identify potential conflicts
Trademark Search
Trademark Search
Complete Search & Registration
$899
+ federal fees§
Complete search of existing and pending applications with the USPTO
Search for common law trademark use
Ranked search results to help identify potential conflicts
Attorney guidance and answers to your questions throughout the trademark process
Attorney preparation and filing of your trademark application
Free second trademark search if your attorney thinks there’s an issues with your first choice
Free of charge new trademark application of the first one gets rejected*
Trademark Search
Federal
$199
Includes:
Complete search of existing and pending application with the USPTO, including exact and phonetic matches
Ranked search results to help identify potential conflicts
Trademark Search
Federal, State & Common Law
$299
Complete search of existing and pending applications with the USPTO
Search for common law trademark use
Ranked search results to help identify potential conflicts
Trademark Search
Complete Search & Registration
$899
+ federal fees §
Complete search of existing and pending applications with the USPTO
Search for common law trademark use
Ranked search results to help identify potential conflicts
Attorney guidance and answers to your questions throughout the trademark process
Attorney preparation and filing of your trademark application
Free second trademark search if your attorney thinks there’s an issues with your first choice
Free of charge new trademark application of the first one gets rejected*
What’s the difference between a free trademark search and comprehensive trademark search?
While a free trademark search and comprehensive trademark search both allow you to check for existing trademarks to assess potential conflicts before registering a new mark, the scope of search and the depth of analysis are different.
Comprehensive
Search
Free
Search
Federal search
Results show exact matches from the USPTO database.
State search
Results include trademarks registered at the state level
Common law search
Results include unregistered trademarks that are protected under common law due to their use in commerce. Includes results from Google, Yahoo, Facebook, Wikipedia, Instagram
Ranked search results
Ranked search results to help identify potential conflicts
Protect your brand
What’s the difference between a free trademark search and comprehensive trademark search?
While a free trademark search and comprehensive trademark search both allow you to check for existing trademarks to assess potential conflicts before registering a new mark, the scope of search and the depth of analysis are different.
Comprehensive search
Free search
Federal search
Results show exact matches from the USPTO database
State search
Results include trademarks registered at the state level
Common law search
Results include unregistered trademarks that are protected under common law due to their use in commerce. Includes results from Google, Yahoo, Facebook, Wikipedia, Instagram
Ranked search results
Ranked search results to help identify potential conflicts
Domain name search
Results include trademarks found in domain name databases
Search trademarks for free
Before filing your trademark, it’s important to check if it’s unique and available. A simple search today can save you time and money.
The free search only finds exact matches with the USPTO.
How to do a trademark search with LegalZoom in 4 easy steps
If you don’t already have a registered trademark, we recommend completing a trademark search. Our trademark search services can help you check existing and pending trademark applications, as well as unregistered trademark protected by common law to ensure your trademark is unique before you apply.
01
Tell us about your mark
Let us know the name, logo, or slogan you want to register at the trademark office.
02
We'll run a trademark lookup
We search all relevant trademark databases to spot potential issues.
03
We'll send you a search report
We summarize what we found during our trademark check and help you identify possible conflicts.
04
04
Review and plan for next steps
Decide if you want to register your trademark with our easy-to-use registration service.
Ready to start your trademark registration? Our experienced attorneys can guide you
Experienced attorneys to guide you at each step
Our law firm has successfully registered over 2x more trademarks than online competitors ‡ . Let one of our experienced trademark attorneys help you perform a trademark search, provide legal advice, and prepare and file your trademark application.
Tens of thousands of satisfied customers trust our law firm
Frequently asked questions
Can I perform a trademark search for free?
Yes, you can perform a trademark search for free. Our free trademark search tool will complete a basic search that finds exact matches that are live or pending with the USPTO.
Why run a trademark search for similar trademarks?
Running a comprehensive search for similar names, logos, or slogans is crucial to protect your brand and save time and money. It will avoid costly legal disputes if your mark is too close to an existing trademark, prevent USPTO trademark application rejection and protect your brand’s uniqueness.
Why do you need to search more than just exact matches with the USPTO?
While our free trademark search finds exact matches with the USPTO, it does not flag unregistered (“common law”) trademarks or state-level conflicts that could lead to legal disputes or USPTO rejection. Our comprehensive search reviews federal, state, and common law databases. Plus, we provide ranked search results to help identify potential conflicts.
How can I verify the ability to trademark a name?
You can verify your desired trademark name by performing a trademark search with us. A basic free trademark search will give you insights into direct name matches at the federal level. However, a comprehensive search scans multiple databases including federal and state trademark registries, as well as considering common law usage, to identify potential conflicts and ensure your name is legally available for use without infringement claims.
How are trademark searches and the trademark application process related?
A trademark search is usually the first step in the process of applying for a trademark. It's done to ensure there are no other similar trademarks registered, which could cause issues with your application being approved. If your search doesn't surface any issues, you can proceed with submitting your application to the USPTO.
Why register a trademark?
A registered trademark grants you exclusive nationwide rights to your brand name, logo, or slogan. It also deters competitors from using confusingly similar marks and builds credibility with customers. Protecting your unique name, logo, or slogan in the form of a trademark is one of the most important investments in your business. LegalZoom’s attorney-led trademark registration includes conflict checks, USPTO application preparation and filing, turning your brand into a protected, revenue-generating asset.
We’ve helped file 400K+ trademark applications since 2017
Maria C.
Trademark customer
Ricardo C.
Trademark customer
Andrea S.
Trademark customer
Don’t leave your brand unprotected. Start protecting your brand now with America’s #1 trademark filer*, backed by experienced trademark attorneys. $649 + federal fees§
America’s #1 trademark filer, backed by experienced attorneys. $899 + federal fees§
Already know your trademark may be available? Register now
Don’t leave your brand unprotected. Start protecting your brand now with America’s #1 trademark filer*, backed by experienced trademark attorneys. $899 + federal fees§