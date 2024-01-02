Convey your medical wishes with an advance healthcare directive

Complete an advance healthcare directive easily and take control of your care when you can’t speak for yourself. Our healthcare directives include both a living will and medical power of attorney. Plus, get access to guidance from experienced attorneys. Advance healthcare directives start at $39.

Start my healthcare directive

Learn more about our guarantee
Why use LegalZoom to create your advance healthcare directive?
Easy & convenient
Complete the questionnaires for your living will and medical power of attorney for the advance healthcare directive in less than 15 minutes, all at home.
Attorney-supported
Access guidance from highly rated network attorneys, who can provide advice about your healthcare directive and then review your completed documents.
Accepted in all 50 states
Feel secure knowing that not only have we helped with estate plans for 20+ years, but all our living wills and medical powers of attorney were created by attorneys.



Create an affordable advance healthcare directive

Basic Healthcare Directive

$39

Get started

Includes:

Living will

Healthcare power of attorney

Online questions to guide you through the process

Unlimited document revisions for 30 days

Secure online document storage

Premium Healthcare Directive

$49

Get started

Everything in Basic, plus:

Attorney review of your documents

Unlimited 30 min calls with an attorney for 2 weeks*

Attorney advice for your family

Basic Healthcare Directive

$39

Get started

Premium Trust

Premium Healthcare

Directive

Premium Healthcare

Directive

$49

Get started

See what’s included

We also offer comprehensive estate plan packages.

700,000  healthcare directives
We give customers peace of mind by helping them express their healthcare wishes.
2 million customers
We provide peace of mind for families with our estate planning documents, all created by attorneys.
1 estate plan made every 6 minutes
Every 6 minutes our estate planning products help a customer protect what matters most.

How to create your advance healthcare
directive with LegalZoom in 3 easy steps

Answer some quick questions
Provide instructions about the medical care you do or don't want to receive, assign someone to be your medical power of attorney, and outline your wishes.
We'll create your healthcare directive
We’ll create documents that clarify your healthcare wishes and appoint your medical power of attorney.
Review with help—or on your own
Go over your complete advance healthcare directive with an attorney from our network. Or review everything online on your own.
See examples of 
a man with white hair and a beard holds a bill thoughtfully, while a woman with white hair looks over his shoulder.
What is an advance healthcare directive?
Advance healthcare directives are written, legal instructions that outline your medical care preferences if you’re unable to communicate or make decisions for yourself. Our healthcare directive includes both a living will and a medical power of attorney. A living will guides the choices of medical professionals and caregivers if you’re in a coma or during end-of-life care. A medical power of attorney allows you to appoint someone to make healthcare decisions on your behalf if you’re unable.
Start my healthcare directive
Why do I need an advance healthcare directive?
Living wills and medical powers of attorney aren’t just for older adults. Unexpected end-of-life situations can happen at any age. It's important all adults participate in advance care planning to give loved ones peace of mind and ensure your wishes are understood.
Speak when you can't
Choose the medical treatment you want to receive even if you can’t speak for yourself.
Provide peace of mind
Ease unnecessary stress for your loved ones, and help avoid disputes over your medical treatment.
Appoint representative
Select someone you trust as your medical power of attorney so they can convey your preferences.
Save on medical costs
Save money on costly healthcare treatments you don't want and haven’t agreed to in advance.
Start my healthcare directive
What can I include in my advance healthcare directive?
Before you start your living will and medical power of attorney, consider: 
  • What end of life medical treatments you would and wouldn't want
  • Who you want to make medical decisions on your behalf if you’re unable
  • Your preferences around comfort care, bodily donations, and posthumous decisions
a black woman holds a pad of paper and pen, while a man with white hair and a white shirt watches.
What are the main components of an advance healthcare directive?
Living will
Outlines your medical care preferences if you’re unable to communicate or make decisions for yourself. Guides the choices of medical professionals and caregivers if you’re in a coma or during end-of-life care.
Healthcare power of attorney
Specifies a healthcare proxy, also known as a healthcare agent, who can make medical decisions on your behalf if you’re unable.
Benefits of an advance healthcare directive
Having a living will and medical power of attorney in place gives you the power to choose the medical treatment you do and don't want even if you can't talk to your doctors or caregivers. Take part in advance care planning and create advance care directives that work for you.
Ensure you receive the healthcare you want even if you become unconscious or incapacitated
Appoint someone you trust to carry out your wishes, improving your peace of mind
Reduce confusion or disagreement about decisions made on your behalf at the end of life
Start my healthcare directive
When should I create my advance healthcare directive?
Now. As long as you’re over 18, there is no reason to wait. You never know when life-changing events could occur.

Make sure you’ve communicated your medical wishes, including for end-of-life care, so family members don't have to make those difficult decisions for you.
Start my healthcare directive
Frequently asked questions
Ready to start your advance healthcare directive?
Start my healthcare directive
What our customers are saying
The finished document looks very professional. It included everything I needed, and it was completed quickly.

— Linda M., healthcare directive customer
Process was easy to understand and led me logically and quickly through the necessary steps, including the signing process.

— Cindy K., healthcare directive customer
Everything in the process was easy ... LegalZoom holds your hand through the entire process. Worth every dollar.

—Deb C., healthcare directive customer
Questions?
Ask an attorney
Get the right guidance with an attorney by your side.
Call an agent at (877) 818-8787
Mon.–Fri. 5 a.m.–7 p.m. PT
Sat.–Sun. 7 a.m.–4 p.m. PT
Get legal help
#1 choice for online estate plans: Based on a February 2021 survey of consumers who used an online legal service for setting up an estate plan.
#1 brand for online estate plans: Based on responses to a February 2021 survey asking consumers about brand awareness for online legal services for estate planning. The survey was completed by consumers that had previously done estate planning or intended to do estate planning.
* Telephone consultations with a participating firm, during normal business hours, of up to one half (1/2) hour each, limited to one consultation for each new legal matter. Excludes business-related matters. Limit one Legal Assist Plan per estate plan. After the 14-day period, your card will automatically be charged $25 and the Legal Assist Plan renews automatically each month at a rate of $25/month. Renewal rate is subject to change. You can cancel online or by calling. Attorney services are fulfilled through Legal Advantage Plus. For full details, see the Legal Plan Contract and Subscription Terms.
ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT: Attorneys advertised on this site are independent attorneys. in your area who's responsible for this advertisement. LegalZoom.com, Inc. is not an "attorney referral service" or a law firm. The information you provide to LegalZoom is not protected by attorney-client privilege. about this advertisement if you live in Alabama, Missouri, or New York.