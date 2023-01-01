Copyright registration

While your work is under copyright protection as soon as it's created, there are many benefits to registering a copyright. You'll establish a public record of the copyright, and get a certificate of registration. You also may be able to sue infringers for statutory damages and attorney's fees—not just actual damages and profits, which can be harder to prove. And if you register before or within 5 years of publication, you'll establish strong evidence in court that the copyright is valid.