Copyright registration

Register a copyright to protect your creative work, stay in control of how it's used, and take action against infringement. Starts at $114 + filing fees.
You can create confidently, knowing your work is protected against infringement.
Get official proof that you have the exclusive rights to your work, and the power to grant those rights to others.
Go on record as the copyright owner, and gain the ability to sue if someone uses your work without permission.
$114
4 million+
Helping entrepreneurs turn ideas into
businesses over 4 million times.
650,000+
Providing access to our independent
network of attorneys over 650,000 times.
90,000+
Helping creators protect their hard work with a copyright over 90,000 times.
My copyright request was smooth sailing! In a timely fashion, the filing process was finished. I appreciated the way LegalZoom kept me informed and let me know when to expect the copyright certificate.
Linda P.Lagrange, KY
Outstanding! The copyright was easy to do and reasonably priced. Everyone I talked to was polite, professional, and helpful. What more could you want?
Frederick M.Bremerton, WA
Very helpful and patient with me. LegalZoom streamlined the process and took the worries of copyrighting onto their shoulders. We discussed issues that arose, and I have learned a lot from them and their team of independent attorneys.
Mary B.City of Central, LA
Ready to register your copyright?