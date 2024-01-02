Last will and testament

How do I write a will?

Before writing your will, make a list of your assets and debts. Then choose your executor—the person who manages your estate after you pass. Next, decide who gets an inheritance. You can also nominate a guardian to raise your children after your death.



Finally, sign it in accordance with your state's laws. We make it easy—simply fill out our quick questionnaire and we'll use your answers to create your will online.

Will my will be legal?

Yes, we will help you create a legal will. Our last wills were drafted by attorneys and they have been accepted in all 50 states. We also offer packages that include access to attorneys that can review your last will with you.

When should I change my will?

When life changes, change your will.



Make sure it always provides for the people most important to you. So make a new will every time there's a major life event like getting married, getting divorced, or becoming a parent or grandparent.

What is the probate process?