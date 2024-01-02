Protect your family with a last will and testament
Create your estate plan with a last will and testament, affordably and easily. Get started online in minutes. Access step-by-step support from experienced attorneys. Estate plans start at $199.
Last will and testaments at an affordable price
Basic Will
$199
Includes:
Last will & testament
Healthcare directive
Financial power of attorney
HIPAA authorization
30 days of free revisions
Printing & shipping of one set of documents
Premium Will
$299
Everything in a Basic Will, plus:
Attorney review of your documents
Unlimited 30 min calls with an attorney for 1 year*
Attorney advice for your family
1 year of free revisions
If an attorney from our network advises you to set up a last will instead of a living trust or vice versa, please call us to change your order. See LZ Guarantee for exact terms.
Peace of mind for loved ones
Someone you trust in charge
Guardians for your children