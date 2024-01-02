Protect your family with a last will and testament

Create your estate plan with a last will and testament, affordably and easily. Get started online in minutes. Access step-by-step support from experienced attorneys. Estate plans start at $199.

Start a will

Have questions? Call (866) 679-1568 for a free discovery call.

Learn more about our guarantee
Why use LegalZoom to set up a last will and testament?
Hassle-free
Start your last will estate plan simply by answering some questions from the comfort of home—it takes about 15 minutes. No trips to lawyers' offices needed.
Attorney supported
Access guidance from highly-rated, vetted attorneys from our network, who can help you create the will you want.
Accepted in every state
Feel secure knowing our last wills were drawn up by a team of experienced attorneys and have been accepted in all 50 states.

Last will and testaments at an affordable price

Basic Will

$199

Includes:

Last will & testament

Healthcare directive

Financial power of attorney

HIPAA authorization

30 days of free revisions

Printing & shipping of one set of documents

Premium Will

$299

Everything in a Basic Will, plus:

Attorney review of your documents

Unlimited 30 min calls with an attorney for 1 year*

Attorney advice for your family

1 year of free revisions

Basic Will
$199

Start a will

Premium Will
$299

Start a will

See what’s included

Have questions? Call (866) 679-1568 for a free discovery call.

If an attorney from our network advises you to set up a last will instead of a living trust or vice versa, please call us to change your order. See LZ Guarantee for exact terms.

1.3 million last wills
We’ve helped customers create over 1.3 million last wills to bring families peace of mind.
2 million customers
We provide peace of mind for families with our estate planning documents, all created by attorneys.
1 estate plan made every 6 minutes
Our estate planning products help a customer protect what matters most every 6 minutes.
Start your last will and testament with LegalZoom
Answer our quick questions
These include choosing someone to settle your affairs, deciding what you want to leave to loved ones and naming a guardian for your minor children.
We'll create your Will Estate Plan
We'll use your answers to create your estate plan documents, which you can view in your LegalZoom account.
Review with an attorney or on your own
Depending on which package you picked, you'll review on your own or with a lawyer over the phone. Then you'll print and sign.
See examples of 
.
Why do you need a last will and testament?
Decide who receives an inheritance
Leave assets and property to the people most important to you.
Choose who raises your children
Name a trusted legal guardian to take care of and raise your minor children.
Communicate your wishes
State your final wishes, including funeral arrangements.

Start a will

What is a last will and testament?
A last will and testament is a legal document that gives you the final say on what happens to your possessions after your death. A last will means that you and you alone get to decide who benefits from your real estate, bank accounts, personal property, and other assets.

Use your will to name a guardian to raise your minor children. You can even leave instructions for your funeral arrangements in a last will and testament.
Who helps make sure that what's in my will actually happens?
A last will and testament gives you the power to choose an executor. The last will and testament is the legal document your executor will reference to ensure they’re carrying out your plans. Their job is to help make sure that your assets pass smoothly to your beneficiaries.
Benefits of a last will and testament

Peace of mind for loved ones

Reduce loved ones' stress by giving them certainty about your final wishes. And by preventing the state from deciding who receives your assets.

Someone you trust in charge

Nominate a friend or family member as your executor. They're entrusted to carry out the instructions in your last will.

Guardians for your children

Decide who you want to raise your kids if you and the other parent can’t be there. Don’t leave it up to the state to choose.

Start a will

What are the main components of an estate plan?
Last will and testament
Legally empowers you to pass on your assets after your death. You can also nominate guardians for your minor children. Usually takes less time to complete than a living trust.
Living trust
An alternative to a last will, it allows you to choose who will receive your assets after your death. But living trusts also let your family avoid probate court, which can be time-consuming. Usually takes more time to set up and requires ongoing maintenance.
Financial power of attorney
Designates someone to make decisions about your financial affairs if you're unable. This could be because you’re incapacitated, or are simply unavailable due to deployment, travel, or other reasons.
Advance healthcare directive
Gives instructions for medical staff about what treatments you want to receive if you can't communicate. It can also appoint someone to make these decisions on your behalf.
How do I write a will?
Before writing your will, make a list of your assets and debts. Then choose your executor—the person who manages your estate after you pass. Next, decide who gets an inheritance. You can also nominate a guardian to raise your children after your death.

Finally, sign it in accordance with your state's laws. We make it easy—simply fill out our quick questionnaire and we'll use your answers to create your will online.
Will my will be legal?
Yes, we will help you create a legal will. Our last wills were drafted by attorneys and they have been accepted in all 50 states. We also offer packages that include access to attorneys that can review your last will with you.
When should I change my will?
When life changes, change your will.

Make sure it always provides for the people most important to you. So make a new will every time there's a major life event like getting married, getting divorced, or becoming a parent or grandparent.
What is the probate process?
Probate is the court process that helps ensure a person's beneficiaries receive their inheritance after their death. If you have a last will, you typically need to go through probate court. Depending on your state, probate court can be time consuming and expensive.
How long does probate take?
Probate can take several months or longer after your last will and testament has been filed with the probate court. When the process is finished, that's when your heirs and beneficiaries receive their inheritance. Some states can fast-track the process for smaller estates to save them time and money.
Where should I keep my will?
Pick somewhere safe and secure for the original copy of your will because it will need to be filed in court after your death. You could choose a safe deposit box at the bank, a fireproof safe at home, or to keep it with an attorney. Wherever you decide, make sure your executor knows where it is and how to access it.
Should I keep copies of my will?
It doesn't hurt to keep copies of your signed will. If you want, you can give a copy to your named executor or others that you trust.
What happens if I die without a will?
If you die without a will, the law of intestate succession applies.

Intestacy means that your assets will be distributed to your relatives by percentages and in an order predetermined by the state. State law will also determine who is in charge of your estate and who will be appointed as your minor children’s guardian. Ultimately, not having your wishes spelled out in your will can increase the likelihood of disputes.

In a very small number of cases, your entire estate may end up as property of the state.

Start a will

Frequently asked questions
Ready to start your Will Estate Plan?

Start a will

What our customers are saying
It amazes me something so important was so easy to do... everything was exactly as I had stated. I have peace of mind now. 

—Jan F., last will  & testament customer
LegalZoom made this easy to understand, and they were helpful and fast about it. 

—Jerry M., last will  & testament customer
[The] lawyer … was so helpful  in explaining the process, what to expect, and when we'd move on to the next steps. Amazing. I highly recommend this service! 

—Nicholi P., last will  & testament customer
Questions?
Ask an attorney
Get the right guidance with an attorney by your side.
Call an agent at (877) 818-8787
Mon.–Fri. 5 a.m.–7 p.m. PT
Sat.–Sun. 7 a.m.–4 p.m. PT
Get legal help
#1 choice for online estate plans: Based on a February 2021 survey of consumers who used an online legal service for setting up an estate plan.
#1 brand for online estate plans: Based on responses to a February 2021 survey asking consumers about brand awareness for online legal services for estate planning. The survey was completed by consumers that had previously done estate planning or intended to do estate planning.
* Telephone consultations with a participating firm, during normal business hours, of up to one half (1/2) hour each, limited to one consultation for each new legal matter. Excludes business-related matters. Limit one Legal Assist Plan per estate plan. Benefits to the Legal Assist Plan continue automatically for $199 per year. You can cancel online or by calling. Attorney services are fulfilled through Legal Advantage Plus. For full details, see the Legal Plan Contract and Subscription Terms.
ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT: Attorneys advertised on this site are independent attorneys. in your area who's responsible for this advertisement. LegalZoom.com, Inc. is not an "attorney referral service" or a law firm. The information you provide to LegalZoom is not protected by attorney-client privilege. about this advertisement if you live in Alabama, Missouri, or New York.