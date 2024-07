How long does probate take?

Probate can take several months or longer after your last will and testament has been filed with the probate court. When the process is finished, that's when your heirs and beneficiaries receive their inheritance. Some states can fast-track the process for smaller estates to save them time and money.

Where should I keep my will?

Pick somewhere safe and secure for the original copy of your will because it will need to be filed in court after your death. You could choose a safe deposit box at the bank, a fireproof safe at home, or to keep it with an attorney. Wherever you decide, make sure your executor knows where it is and how to access it.

Should I keep copies of my will?

It doesn't hurt to keep copies of your signed will. If you want, you can give a copy to your named executor or others that you trust.

What happens if I die without a will?