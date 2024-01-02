Home
Personal
Estate plans
Comparison

Comprehensive estate plans that protect you and your family

Why choose a will
Make a plan for your children and assets for the future
Basic Will
$199
Includes:
Last will & testament
Healthcare directive

Financial power of attorney

HIPAA authorization
30 days of free revisions

Printing & shipping of one set of documents

Premium Will
$299
Everything in a Basic Will, plus:

Attorney review of your documents

Unlimited 30 min calls with an attorney for 1 year*

Attorney advice for your family
1 year of free revisions
Why choose a trust

Get the protection of a will and avoid probate

Basic Trust
$499
Includes:

Living trust

Pour-over will

Healthcare directive

Financial power of attorney

HIPAA authorization

Certificate of trust

Schedule of assets

Bill of transfer

30 days of free revisions

Printing & shipping of one set of documents

Premium Trust

$599
Everything in a Basic Trust, plus:

Attorney review of your documents

Unlimited 30 min calls with an attorney for 1 year*

Attorney advice for your family
1 year of free revisions
Why choose a will

Make a plan for your children and assets for the future

Basic Will
$199
Premium Will
$299
See what’s included

Why choose a trust

Get the protection of a will and avoid probate

Basic Trust

$499

Start a trust

Premium Trust

$599

Start a trust

See what’s included
Why choose a will
Make a plan for your children and assets for the future
Basic Will
$199

Start a will

Premium Will
$299

Start a will

See what’s included

Why choose a trust

Get the protection of a will and avoid probate

Basic Trust

$499

Start a trust

Premium Trust

$599

Start a trust

See what’s included

Basic Will

Premium Will

Basic Trust

Premium Trust

Benefits

Name guardians for children and pets

Name agent to manage finances

Decide who gets assets & property

Define asset distribution criteria

Convey final and healthcare wishes

Designate healthcare proxy

Print & ship for first set of documents

Unlimited customer support

Legal advice and estate plan review*

Avoid probate court after you pass

Pass down your assets seamlessly

Options for reducing estate taxes

Protect your privacy

Basic
Will
Prem
Will
Basic
Trust
Prem
Trust

Name guardians

for children and pets

Name agent to

manage finances

Decide who gets

assets & property

Print & ship for first

set of documents

Define asset

distribution criteria

Convey final and

healthcare wishes

Name healthcare

proxy

Unlimited customer

support

Legal advice and

estate plan review *

Avoid probate court

after you pass

Pass down your

assets seamlessly

Options for reducing

estate taxes

Protect your privacy

Have questions? Call (866) 679-1568 for a free discovery call.

If an attorney from our network advises you to set up a last will instead of a living trust or vice versa, please call us to change your order. See LZ Guarantee for exact terms.

It's easy to start your estate plan
Answer a series of questions
After you pick your products, you'll answer some simple questions to get your documents filled out right.
We'll finalize your paperwork
We'll use your answers to create your documents, which you can review in your account.
Review on your own or with an attorney
Follow our easy instructions to print and sign. Or have a lawyer do a final review with you over the phone.
Frequently asked questions
Questions?
Ask an attorney
Get the right guidance 
with an attorney by your 
side.

Call an agent at

(855) 787-1221

Mon.–Fri. 5 a.m.–7 p.m. PT
Sat.–Sun. 7 a.m.–4 p.m. PT
Get legal help
#1 choice for online estate plans: Based on a February 2021 survey of consumers who used an online legal service for setting up an estate plan.
#1 brand for online estate plans: Based on responses to a February 2021 survey asking consumers about brand awareness for online legal services for estate planning. The survey was completed by consumers that had previously done estate planning or intended to do estate planning.
* Telephone consultations with a participating firm, during normal business hours, of up to one half (1/2) hour each, limited to one consultation for each new legal matter. Excludes business-related matters. Limit one Legal Assist Plan per estate plan. Benefits to the Legal Assist Plan continue automatically for $199 per year. You can cancel online or by calling. Attorney services are fulfilled through Legal Advantage Plus. For full details, see the Legal Plan Contract and Subscription Terms.
ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT: Attorneys advertised on this site are independent attorneys. in your area who's responsible for this advertisement. LegalZoom.com, Inc. is not an "attorney referral service" or a law firm. The information you provide to LegalZoom is not protected by attorney-client privilege. about this advertisement if you live in Alabama, Missouri, or New York.