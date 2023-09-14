Get legal support for big life changes
Essential legal documents to help protect your future
Healthcare directive
Ensure your healthcare wishes are respected when you can't speak for yourself by creating a comprehensive directive for medical decisions.
A comprehensive estate plan includes a last will or living trust, healthcare directive, financial power of attorney, and HIPAA authorization. These tools help you manage your assets, healthcare decisions, and financial matters when you no longer can.
A healthcare directive ensures your medical wishes are followed if you're unable to communicate them yourself. It also allows you to appoint someone you trust to make healthcare decisions on your behalf.
A financial power of attorney allows you to appoint someone to manage your financial affairs if you become incapacitated. This includes tasks like paying bills, managing investments, and handling other financial transactions. Often, a durable financial power of attorney agreement is part of a more comprehensive estate plan as just one of a number of estate planning documents.
An uncontested divorce is when you and your spouse want to get a divorce, and you agree on all significant issues, including the division of property and debts, spousal and child support and child custody. A contested divorce is when you and your spouse can't resolve disagreements regarding these types of issues.
If you can't find your spouse despite your best efforts, you can still get a divorce. You'll need court approval to publish notice of your intent to divorce your spouse in the local newspaper. If your spouse doesn't respond to your service by publication, you can proceed to finalizing your divorce by default.
Yes, in most states there are many forms to complete. If your divorce is uncontested, we'll complete all state-specific documents for both spouses.
What You Need to Know to Set Up a Trust
Curious about how a trust works? Learn how it can help protect your assets and streamline your estate planning. Discover whether a trust is the right choice for your family.
What Is a Healthcare Power of Attorney?
A healthcare power of attorney ensures your medical decisions are in trusted hands if you're unable to make them yourself. Find out how it works and why it's essential for your future.
What Is a Contested Divorce?
Divorces aren't all the same. Learn what makes a divorce contested, how it differs from uncontested divorces, and what to expect during the process.
How Long Is a Will Good For?
Wills don't expire, but they may need updates. Learn when you should review your will and how to ensure it stays valid and aligned with your wishes.
