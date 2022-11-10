LegalZoom

Resources

How to Get an LLC and Start a Limited Liability Company
Starting Your LLC

How to Get an LLC and Start a Limited Liability Company

Considering an LLC for your business? The application process isn't complicated, but to apply for an LLC, you'll have to do some homework first.

Oct 3, 2024 · 10 min read

Registering a Trademark
Trademarks

Registering a Trademark

A trademark can be a powerful tool for protecting your intellectual property. Here's how to get started.

Jan 17, 2025 · 3 min read

How to Conduct a Financial Stress Test for Small Business Owners
Managing Your Business

How to Conduct a Financial Stress Test for Small Business Owners

A financial stress test can help small business owners make informed decisions during uncertain times. Here is how to conduct one.

Nov 10, 2022 · 5 min read

Business Formation

What Does It Mean to Be an LLC?

What Does It Mean to Be an LLC?

An LLC formation limits your personal liability and legally separates you from your business.

Mar 21, 2024 · 4 min read

What Is the Difference Between S Corp and C Corp?

What Is the Difference Between S Corp and C Corp?

While an S corp passes corporate income, losses, deductions, and credits to its shareholders for federal tax purposes, a C corp is taxed separately from its owners.

Aug 29, 2024 · 17 min read

The Complete Guide to Starting a Business

The Complete Guide to Starting a Business

From coming up with a business idea to taking that concept to market, this guide provides helpful information every step of the way.

Jan 29, 2025 · 26 min read

What Is an Illinois LLC Search? a Comprehensive Guide

What Is an Illinois LLC Search? a Comprehensive Guide

An Illinois LLC search is a vital tool for entrepreneurs and business owners to verify the availability of a full entity, business type, or desired business name, research existing companies, and maintain compliance with state regulations. In this comprehensive guide, we'll explore the process of conducting an Illinois LLC search and provide tips for effective searching to help you succeed in your business endeavors.

Dec 7, 2024 · 10 min read

See Business Formation

Estate Planning

Do All Wills Need to Go Through Probate?

Do All Wills Need to Go Through Probate?

The death of a loved one can leave questions surrounding the estate plan of the deceased. Is it necessary to go through probate proceedings if there is a will? Each county and state handles probate differently, but this is an overview of the process.

Jul 30, 2024 · 11 min read

Estate Planning 101: Understanding Probate Lawyer Fees

Estate Planning 101: Understanding Probate Lawyer Fees

While not every estate needs an attorney, probate lawyer fees shouldn’t scare you off. By understanding the cost, you can see how probate attorneys help with the probate process.

Apr 23, 2024 · 8 min read

What Is a Durable Power of Attorney, and How Does It Work?

What Is a Durable Power of Attorney, and How Does It Work?

A durable power of attorney helps you plan for the future, appointing someone to handle finances and make medical decisions if you're unable to. Explore the types of powers of attorney and how they work.

Jan 22, 2025 · 6 min read

Is LegalZoom a Good Way to Create a Living Trust?

Is LegalZoom a Good Way to Create a Living Trust?

LegalZoom has helped more than 100,000 people protect their families with a living trust. Having one helps communicate your wishes so your loved ones aren't left guessing or dealing with the courts.

Jan 31, 2025 · 5 min read

See Estate Planning

Intellectual Property

NIL: Why Student-Athletes Need to Protect Their Intellectual Property

NIL: Why Student-Athletes Need to Protect Their Intellectual Property

University of Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz started and trademarked his own brand of shirts, sports caps and hats. LegalZoom's trademark services can help protect the student-athlete legally and financially.

Jan 25, 2023 · 4 min read

What Are the Different Types of Patents?

What Are the Different Types of Patents?

An inventor who knows about patents and understands the best way to use them has a huge advantage in protecting their invention.

Jul 19, 2024 · 4 min read

Trademarks vs. Copyrights: Which One Is Right for You?

Trademarks vs. Copyrights: Which One Is Right for You?

Understanding trademarks vs. copyrights can help you determine which legal protections can prevent others from using your company name, logo, creative works, and more.

Feb 20, 2025 · 12 min read

How to Check if a Trademark Is Already Registered

How to Check if a Trademark Is Already Registered

You can avoid legal trouble and countless headaches by being proactive to ensure you don't infringe on another company's trademark.

Feb 19, 2025 · 4 min read

See Intellectual Property

Featured Topics

Attorneys with You, Every Step of the Way

With an average of 15 years of experience and an average customer rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars, you can trust our network attorneys to give you the help you need.

Get Legal Help

Discover more topics

A

B

C

D

E

F

G

H

I

L

M

N

O

P

R

S

T

V