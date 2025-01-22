Starting Your LLC
Find out how to start an LLC and learn state LLC requirements in our Starting an LLC section. Get the information you need to start an LLC fast and efficiently.
How to Add Capital Contributions to an LLC
Funding your LLC—whether at startup or later down the road—is done through member contributions. Keeping your contributions’ records straight and fair is a key part of managing your business.
· 7 min read
Do I Need a Lawyer to Start an LLC?
While all states let you file formation paperwork directly with them, having a lawyer by your side can make the process smoother and stress-free.
· 9 min read
How to Start an LLC in Missouri
It only takes $50, a few forms, and a couple of spare hours to start an LLC in Missouri. Here’s the complete process, broken into easy steps.
· 17 min read
How to Start an LLC in Wyoming
To operate legally, a Wyoming limited liability company must file articles of organization, appoint a registered agent, and meet the state’s naming laws.
· 12 min read
How to Get a Free LLC in 2025 | Start an LLC for Free with LegalZoom
Yes, you can start an LLC (mostly) for free. Here’s the honest truth about formation costs and what you can do to minimize them.
· 7 min read
How to Start an LLC in Michigan
To start a limited liability company, you’ll need to file a Michigan LLC application, plus register for licenses, taxes, and more. Learn the steps here.
· 11 min read
S Corp vs. LLC: How Are They Different, and How to Choose?
LLCs and S corporations are different aspects of business operations but are not mutually exclusive. Use this guide to learn more about the difference between an LLC vs. an S corporation.
· 16 min read
The 25 Most Successful Small Business Ideas (2025)
Small businesses are abundant, but profits aren't always guaranteed. Here are some small business ideas with big earning potential.
· 43 min read
How to Form a Family LLC
The steps to forming a family limited liability company (LLC) include choosing members, creating an operating agreement, and registering with the state.
· 7 min read
Can I Change the Name of My LLC?
If your LLC’s name isn’t working anymore, you can change it in a few easy steps.
· 3 min read