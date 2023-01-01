No. Our deed service can only be used when money is NOT being exchanged. If you're selling a property, we recommend that you contact an attorney, escrow company or title company to complete your transaction.

Can I use your service to transfer property when money is being exchanged?

What's the difference between a quitclaim deed and a warranty deed?

A quitclaim deed transfers whatever interest you have in the property and makes no guarantees. It's often used for adding or removing someone's name on the title, transfers between family members, transfers into a living trust and by divorcing couples.



A warranty deed provides greater protection to the new owner because the current owner makes a promise that he or she legally owns the property and has clear title to the real estate. Warranty deeds are commonly used when selling real estate.