Free property management agreement templates

Transfer your commercial lease to a new tenant smoothly. Create an assignment of a commercial lease to clearly articulate the new tenant's rights, responsibilities, and obligations.
Simplify lease transfers with an assignment of residential lease agreement. With the landlord's approval, smoothly transfer your lease responsibilities to a new tenant while documenting the arrangement comprehensively.
Document payment for partially completed work on your construction project with a California partial release and waiver of liens (conditional) form. Outline the details of the project's progress, obligations of the involved parties, and payment details.
Outline the details of the project's progress with a California partial release and waiver of liens (unconditional) form. Define the obligations of the involved parties and payment details.
Simplify the payment process for completed contractor work with a California release and waiver of liens form. Remove any liens there may be on a property once the contractor has received full payment.
Ensure an easy final payment process and release a contractor from their duties with a California release and waiver of liens form. Handle exceptions and ensure a smooth conclusion of your contract project.
Safeguard your loan with a continuing guarantee (limited amount) agreement. Obtain a guarantor’s commitment to cover loan repayments when borrowers can't fulfill their monetary commitment.
Safeguard your loan with a continuing guarantee (unlimited amount) agreement. Obtain a guarantor’s commitment to cover loan repayments when borrowers can't fulfill their monetary commitment.
Clearly define project terms and responsibilities when hiring contractors for your company. An independent contract agreement helps to lay out work schedules, payment terms, and other essential details.
Define the rights and responsibilities of a property owner with a land co-ownership agreement. Safeguard investments and clarify land usage guidelines.
Facilitate lease transfers with a landlord consent to assignment form. Provide tenant and landlord information, along with the rental property address, and grant permission for the lease transfer easily.
Obtain approval from the landlord to sublet a space with a sublease agreement. Use our template to clearly lay out the lease terms, obligations of the new tenant, payment, and other essential details.
Ensure your property is well-maintained and in good hands with a property management agreement. Delegate the responsibilities to a property manager, such as negotiating lease terms with the renter, collecting rent, and addressing any repairs/maintenance.
Simplify your lending process with a security agreement. Define collateral, defaults, and repayment terms, and protect your loan investments effectively.
Get the landlord's consent and smoothly transfer your residential lease with a sublease of residential lease form. Use our template to clearly lay out the lease terms, obligations of the new tenant, payment, and other essential details.
Wrap up your lease professionally with a termination of lease agreement. Have a smooth closure for both tenant and landlord.