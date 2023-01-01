Free Landlord Consent To Sublease Template

This consent to sublease is between
RECITALS
The Landlord is the
The Landlord, as lessor, and the Tenant, as lessee, entered into a lease agreement covering the Property, a copy of which is attached as Exhibit A (the "Lease").
The Tenant wishes to sublease
The parties therefore agree as follows:
1. CONSENT TO SUBLEASE.
The Landlord hereby consents to the Tenant's sublease of the Lease to the New Tenant on the terms of the sublease of the Lease, a copy of which is attached as Exhibit B (the "Sublease"). The Landlord's consent to the sublease does not constitute consent to any subsequent subleases or assignments of the Property. The Tenant shall provide the Landlord with a fully executed copy of the Sublease promptly after it is signed.
2. CONTINUING LIABILITY OF TENANT.
The Tenant acknowledges that:
3. CONTINUING EFFECTIVENESS OF LEASE.
All other terms of the Lease remain in full force and effect, including the prohibition against further assignments and subleases without the Landlord's express written consent.
4. MONTHLY BASIC RENT.
The rent due from the New Tenant under the Sublease is not greater than the rent due from the Tenant under the Lease.
5. SUBLEASE SUBORDINATE TO LEASE; CONSENT.
The Sublease is subject and subordinate to the Lease and this consent. Neither the Tenant nor the New Tenant may do or permit anything to be done in connection with the Sublease or the New Tenant's occupancy of the Property that would violate the Lease or this consent.
6. CHOICE OF LAW.
7. COUNTERPARTS; ELECTRONIC SIGNATURES.
[SIGNATURE PAGE FOLLOWS]
Each party is signing this agreement on the date stated opposite that party's signature.
Date: _________________
By:__________________________________________
|Name:
|Date: _________________
|By:__________________________________________
|Name:
[PAGE BREAK HERE]
EXHIBIT A
Attach copy of Lease
[PAGE BREAK HERE]
EXHIBIT B
Attach copy of Sublease
How-to guides, articles, and any other content appearing on this page are for informational purposes only, do not constitute legal advice, and are no substitute for the advice of an attorney.
Many contracts indicate that they (and the responsibilities accompanying them) can only be subleased with the written permission of one or both parties.
In most lease agreements, for example, tenants are only permitted to sublease the leased premises with the landlord's prior written consent.
In real estate transactions, it is essential that all exchanges and transfers be detailed on paper. Sometimes, these may only be valid if they have been memorialized in writing.
Successful property management begins with good documentation, and a properly drafted and executed sublease consent will start a new rental relationship off on the right foot.
Under a sublease, the new tenant is granted only the specific rights provided in the sublease. The original tenant still remains ultimately liable for residual obligations under the lease or any failures of the new tenant to follow the agreement. This means the original tenant will be responsible (in equal measure with the new tenant) for any skipped rent payments or damage to the property.
This is different in an assignment. An assignment is a complete transfer of the original tenant’s interest in an agreement to a new tenant. In this case, the original tenant is giving all their interest to the new tenant, and they are released from most of their obligations under the lease.
A sublease may be for all or a part of the rented property. The tenant can only allow the subtenant to use the property for purposes stated in the original lease. In other words, the tenant can only transfer the rights that it had in the first place. If the subtenant intends to use the property for a new use not contemplated by the original lease, the landlord must give express consent to this new use.
Although the landlord is not required to consent to the sublease, in some cases, the lease will state that the landlord’s consent will not be “unreasonably” withheld. This is more common in commercial leases. What is considered unreasonable varies from jurisdiction to jurisdiction, and the laws in your area must be reviewed for additional information.
Creating a standardized policy and procedure for responding to sublease consents is a good idea. Dealing with them case-by-case leaves the landlord open to accusations of improper or unfair dealing.
A smart first step is to send a written notice to the tenant requesting detailed information about the proposed new tenant's finances and planned property uses. The letter should also inform the original tenant that the approval process will begin after receiving this information.
When deciding whether or not to consent to the sublease, consider only proper factors. Some criteria will be regarded as impermissible by courts, such as refusal based on the race or sex of the proposed subtenant.
If the landlord intends to refuse their consent, it is advisable to talk to an attorney and ensure the refusal is permissible. Moreover, if the landlord refuses the consent, the tenant must receive clear written reasons for the refusal decision. Failure to provide such reasons can itself be deemed unreasonable.
Depending on the jurisdiction or the terms of the original lease, failing to respond to a tenant’s request for consent to sublease within a specific time may be deemed consent. Sometimes, it may give the tenant grounds to terminate the lease. In any event, responding within a reasonable time frame is a good idea. Review the governing lease and the state's laws for additional details.
In the face of tenant opposition to a refusal, be cautious about terminating the lease or evicting the tenant. If the refusal was wrongful, these steps might end up limiting the landlord’s ability.
The following instructions will help in understanding the terms of the consent. Please review the entire document before starting the step-by-step process.
In the first section, identify the document as a consent to sublease of a lease agreement. Also, add the date on which the consent will become effective.
Add the name of the parties involved and, if applicable, what type of organization they are. Mention that the lessor of the property is called the “landlord,” the lessee is called the “tenant, and the person getting the property subleased is the “subtenant.”
The “whereas” clauses, referred to as recitals, define the world of the agreement and offer key background information about the parties.In this consent, the recitals include a simple statement of the parties’ intent to sublease the tenant’s interest in the lease and the landlord’s intent to consent.Provide a brief description of the property being rented and the name of the new tenant to whom the lease is being subleased. Also, attach a copy of the lease to the consent.
This section mentions the landlord’s consent to sublease the tenant’s interest in the lease. This section also mentions that neither the sublease nor this consent will discharge the tenant from their duties. To provide such consent, attach a copy of the proposed future sublease form to this document.
This section emphasizes that the tenant will remain liable for their duties under the lease. In any order, the landlord agrees to seek rent payments from the tenant or the subtenant.
This section clarifies that except for the sublease terms, all the original terms of the lease are still effective on the sublet premises.
This section specifies the rent amount payable by the subtenant to the landlord. The rent amount paid by the subtenant should be the same as that paid by the old tenant under the original lease.
This section emphasizes that the direct lease is still the controlling document governing the landlord and tenant's legal relationship. In other words, the tenant and the subtenant can’t change the terms through their separate agreement.
An optional provision allowing the landlord and the tenant to include any representations, warranties, or other provisions particular to their situation. For example, the landlord may wish to assign a new parking space to the subtenant.
This section provides information that both parties were on equal footing in negotiating the consent to assignment. In many cases, a contract is interpreted favorably by the individual who did not draft it. This clause clarifies that both parties were involved in the drafting, so the document should not be read in favor of (or against) either.
This section indicates that any changes to the document are only effective if they are made in writing and signed by both parties.
This section allows the parties to select the state laws used to interpret the document.
Once the parties hereto agree to the terms of this document, this section conveys that even if the parties sign the consent from different locations, handwritten or electronic, all the separate pieces will be considered part of the same agreement.
This provision ensures that business can be transacted efficiently without sacrificing the agreement’s validity as a whole.
This section ensures that both parties are in agreement with the document they’re signing. However, including this clause will not prevent any party from arguing that other enforceable promises exist but protects from these potential claims.
In most lease agreements, a tenant is only allowed to sublease their interest in real estate with the prior written consent of their landlord.
If the landlord is willing to allow a sublease, having all the information in the requested landlord's consent to sublease document is vital. It is best to have a specific written agreement signed for a tenant to sublease.
Here's the information needed to provide in a landlord consent to sublease: