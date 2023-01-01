Residential Lease

Earn income on your real estate.

Becoming a landlord allows you to increase the return on your investment.

Protect yourself and your investment.

A lease limits your risk and defines your relationship with your tenants.

Know your rights and responsibilities.

A rental agreement covers deposits, late fees, maintenance and landlord obligations.

A residential lease agreement is designed to limit your potential liability, and to explicitly define the duties and responsibilities of both you and your tenants, based on the laws of your state. A solid residential lease is an important part of protecting your rental property, so you're free to focus on increasing the return on your investment.

You can choose to include the features and options that are applicable to your property—pets, parking, appliances, utilities and more. The lease also spells out details about security deposits, late fees and other issues according to your local and state laws.

As a landlord, how much maintenance am I required to do?
You're responsible to keep the premises safe, sanitary and habitable throughout the entire term of the lease. This includes working doors, faucets, toilets and heaters.
How much can I charge for late rent payments?
The amount depends based on the location of the property. Some states require a flat rate and others allow you to charge a percentage of the monthly rent.
Am I required to pay for certain utilities?
Typically, landlords decide whether to cover the cost of utilities or require the tenant to assume that responsibility. Often, a landlord will cover the cost of water and garbage pick-up, and leave everything else to the tenant.
What kind of damages can I deduct from the security deposit?
A security deposit may cover any damages to the property beyond normal wear and tear. You may also be entitled to use a security deposit to clean the premises and cover unpaid utilities or rent, depending on your state.
How long do I have to return a security deposit?
The timeframe ranges anywhere from 10 to 45 days or more after the tenant has vacated the property, depending on your state.

