Take time to create while keeping competitors at bay. Market your invention as "patent pending" by filing a provisional application. Starts at $199 + filing fees.
Hold your place in line with the USPTO to make sure no one gets the rights to your patent by filing before you.
Get the ability to label and market your invention as "patent pending" right away.
Establish a filing date before others—good for one year—and get time to complete your invention and utility patent application.
$199
4 million+
Helping entrepreneurs turn ideas into
businesses over 4 million times.
650,000+
Providing access to our independent
network of attorneys over 650,000 times.
65,000+
Helping inventors file over 65,000 provisional patent applications.
LegalZoom is an excellent service. They are very organized and meticulous. They keep you informed as your project moves along and answer any questions you may have. I have a lot of work in the pipeline, and LegalZoom will get it all.
Chris H.Whitestone, NY
This is my third patent filing using LegalZoom, and they make the process easy and understandable. I cannot recommend them more.
Sharon L.Wauconda, IL
It was a fast, easy to use and understand process, especially for someone like me, who is completely new to this type of thing.
Joanne L.North Bergen, NJ
Ready to begin your provisional patent application?