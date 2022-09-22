New federal requirement:

Order your Beneficial Ownership Report

alert icon

New federal law TEST: Most business entities must file a Beneficial Ownership Report to comply with the Corporate Transparency Act.

Order report

alert icon

New Corporate Transparency Act rule: File now

New Corporate Transparency Act rule: File now

Business dissolution

made easy

Need to close your limited liability company (LLC), corporation, or nonprofit? We make it easy to dissolve your business entity with the state. Dissolution starts at $129 + filing fees.

Start my dissolution

Learn more about our guarantee
Black woman with her hair pulled back into a bun wearing a black blouse sitting in her office filling out her dissolution paperwork with LegalZoom.

Why use LegalZoom to dissolve your business?

Experience

We've helped small business owners dissolve more than 200,000 LLCs and corporations.

Accuracy

Feel confident your dissolution will be filed correctly, backed by our 100% accurate filing guarantee.*

Ease & speed

We process all the paperwork when officially dissolving your business with the state.

Select from 2 packages to dissolve your business

Standard

$129 + state filing fees

Start my dissolution


Creation of your dissolution paperwork

Filing with the state

Learn more

FASTEST SERVICE

Rush

$239 + state filing fees

Start my dissolution

Everything from Standard, plus:

Expedited processing of your dissolution paperwork

Delivery of your filed doc 2-3 business days after we receive it from the state

Learn more

Here's why it's important to dissolve your business

Operating agreements limit personal liability by establishing the LLC as separate from owners.

Avoid fees and taxes

Until you dissolve your business, you're still on the hook for the fees and taxes that come with operating it.

Put creditors on notice

After settling your final bills, formally dissolving lets creditors know your business can't incur further debts.

Be compliant with the state

If you're a business owner and winding down your company, you also need to dissolve it officially, following state law.

Get what you're owed

You and other shareholders or partners get the remaining assets and cash you're expecting after closure.

Face the future with certainty

Pay your taxes and creditors, and issue your final payroll. Pay off and cancel company credit cards.

Tie up loose ends

If you're going to make a clean break by closing one business before starting another, do it the right way by dissolving your unneeded business.

Start my dissolution

Brunette White man with a 5 o'clock shadow and glasses wearing a green button up shirt on top of green t-shirt filling out the dissolution paperwork that he received from LegalZoom.
Brunette White man with a 5 o'clock shadow and glasses wearing a green button up shirt on top of green t-shirt filling out the dissolution paperwork that he received from LegalZoom.
Brunette White man with a 5 o'clock shadow and glasses wearing a green button up shirt on top of green t-shirt filling out the dissolution paperwork that he received from LegalZoom.
Man wearing a grey suit with a black shirt talking to a male coworker in a black suit with white shirt and black tie discussing doing their business dissolution with LegalZoom.
Man wearing a grey suit with a black shirt talking to a male coworker in a black suit with white shirt and black tie discussing doing their business dissolution with LegalZoom.
Man wearing a grey suit with a black shirt talking to a male coworker in a black suit with white shirt and black tie discussing doing their business dissolution with LegalZoom.

How to use LegalZoom to dissolve your business in 3 easy steps

LegalZoom will prepare and file articles of dissolution for you.

Answer a few questions online

We’ll create and file your dissolution paperwork

You’ll receive your filed articles of dissolution in the mail

Want to view examples of dissolution documents?

.

Why should I officially dissolve my business?

Filing articles of dissolution when closing your business means you avoid future requirements, such as income tax liabilities, annual reports, and other ongoing duties with your state. Closing your business does not impact past liabilities. Once you close your business, you may feel a sense of closure.

What does it mean to dissolve a business?

The process of dissolving your business lets your state, creditors, employees, customers, and everyone know that your business closure is imminent. It's best to use articles of dissolution to do this. Filing articles is mandatory for most businesses except sole proprietorships.

Start my dissolution

3 women sitting in a conference room looking at dissolution paperwork created with LegalZoom.
3 women sitting in a conference room looking at dissolution paperwork created with LegalZoom.
3 women sitting in a conference room looking at dissolution paperwork created with LegalZoom.
White man with red hair, glasses and a 5 o'clock shadow wearing a grey suit with a black turtle neck sitting in the office with a white laptop filling out his business dissolution with LegalZoom.
White man with red hair, glasses and a 5 o'clock shadow wearing a grey suit with a black turtle neck sitting in the office with a white laptop filling out his business dissolution with LegalZoom.
White man with red hair, glasses and a 5 o'clock shadow wearing a grey suit with a black turtle neck sitting in the office with a white laptop filling out his business dissolution with LegalZoom.

What happens when your business is dissolved?

Once you dissolve your business, you free yourself from having to file future annual reports and pay the ongoing fees and taxes that come with owning a business. You can’t operate or conduct business other than doing what’s necessary to wind down operations.

What are articles of dissolution?

If you’re a business owner in charge of a limited liability company (LLC) or corporation, you would have filed either articles of organization or incorporation with the state. These articles establish your business as a separate legal entity. You use articles of dissolution to undo this process so your business no longer exists.


If you don't file articles of dissolution when you close a company, the state assumes your business is still operational, potentially leading to fines and penalties.

What is the difference between dissolving and terminating an LLC?

The difference is simply that dissolution is the proper term used by states. If your LLC has an operating agreement, review it to discover what requirements you need to follow to properly dissolve your business.

Start my dissolution

What steps do I need to take to wind down my business?

If you’re getting ready to close the doors of your business, consider these steps:  

Vote to dissolve: If your bylaws or operating agreement require it, you must follow its rules for dissolution. This typically involves holding a vote.

Notify creditors and customers: Pay off all your outstanding debts and accepted claims. Tell creditors the deadline for submitting any final claims. Collect outstanding payments from customers.

Settle your state taxes: Pay and file all your outstanding state and local taxes. Ensure you meet your tax obligations.

Make sure all taxes owed to the IRS are paid: File a final tax return with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), report capital gains, and close your EIN account.

Notify employees: Pay any employees' final wages, settle your last payroll tax bill, and file your last employment tax return.

Cancel licenses and more: Cancel all business licenses and permits. Also, deregister fictitious business names (DBAs).

Start my dissolution

Black woman with braided pony tail wear a brown sweater vest with a white shirt talking to a White male coworker with curly brown hair wearing brown pants and light green shirt sitting in a conference room discussing using LegalZoom for their business dissolution.
Black woman with braided pony tail wear a brown sweater vest with a white shirt talking to a White male coworker with curly brown hair wearing brown pants and light green shirt sitting in a conference room discussing using LegalZoom for their business dissolution.
Black woman with braided pony tail wear a brown sweater vest with a white shirt talking to a White male coworker with curly brown hair wearing brown pants and light green shirt sitting in a conference room discussing using LegalZoom for their business dissolution.

How to dissolve a business: LegalZoom vs. doing it yourself

When you're closing up shop, use our dissolution services to get it done quickly and correctly. It's one less worry.

With LegalZoom

Share & we'll prepare

Simply answer some questions online, then we'll prepare your dissolution documents.

We'll check for errors & file

We'll check your articles of dissolution to be sure they’re complete before filing with the Secretary of State.

Get closure

Receive your filed articles of dissolution and know you're officially closed for good.

DIY

Learn the rules

Research what rules on dissolution apply to your business and in your state.

Prepare your documents

Track down the necessary forms from your state agency's website and prepare the necessary documents.

File & confirm

Once you’ve completed your dissolution articles, you’ll need to make sure they’re complete and that they comply with any state laws before you file them. Then follow up to confirm they've received everything.

Should I close an unused LLC?

If you don't close an LLC that you're not using: 

You may be responsible for filing future tax returns.

You may still owe an annual LLC fee.

You may have to pay a penalty if your LLC does not file a local, state, or federal tax return.

Start my dissolution

Brunette white woman with her hair in a pony tail wearing a long sleeved green blouse sitting next to a brunette White man wearing a orange shirt sitting in front of a laptop discussing their LegalZoom business dissolution.
Brunette white woman with her hair in a pony tail wearing a long sleeved green blouse sitting next to a brunette White man wearing a orange shirt sitting in front of a laptop discussing their LegalZoom business dissolution.
Brunette white woman with her hair in a pony tail wearing a long sleeved green blouse sitting next to a brunette White man wearing a orange shirt sitting in front of a laptop discussing their LegalZoom business dissolution.
Older White woman with grey hair wearing glasses and a long sleeved orange shirt working on her LegalZoom corporate dissolution on her laptop.
Older White woman with grey hair wearing glasses and a long sleeved orange shirt working on her LegalZoom corporate dissolution on her laptop.
Older White woman with grey hair wearing glasses and a long sleeved orange shirt working on her LegalZoom corporate dissolution on her laptop.

How do I close an LLC?

To officially dissolve a limited liability company (LLC), consider these additional steps:  

Hold a meeting of LLC members to vote on dissolution, making sure the vote follows state law and your LLC operating agreement.

Properly submit LLC articles of dissolution to the state—or we can do this for you!

Check that you’ve notified all parties: suppliers, customers, creditors, including a time frame for paying claims.

Complete a Schedule K-1 for each member for personal tax purposes. File your final return, pay taxes due, and close your Employer Identification Number (EIN) account.

Cancel your LLC bank accounts and insurance policies, licenses, and permits. Keep insurance until you’re sure you don’t need it.

Distribute remaining assets to members in the manner agreed to in your operating agreement.

Safely store LLC records for seven years (or until the statute of limitations expires) and property records until the limitation period expires.

How do I close a corporation?

Domestic corporations must file articles of dissolution, also known as a certificate of dissolution, to start the process. Consider these additional steps to voluntarily dissolve a C corporation:

Hold a board of directors meeting to vote on dissolution, then ask for shareholders' approval. Be sure to follow the rules laid out in the corporate bylaws.

File a certificate of dissolution from the Secretary of State. We can do this for you!

Inform the IRS and pay all due taxes to obtain "consent to dissolution" or a "tax clearance."

Cancel your corporate bank accounts and insurance policies, licenses, and permits. Keep insurance until you’re sure you don’t need it.

Distribute remaining assets to members in the manner agreed to in your bylaws.

Safely store corporate records for seven years (or until the statute of limitations expires) and property records until the limitation period expires.

Start my dissolution

Asian man wearing a black suit jacket over a purple collared shirt working on his LegalZoom business dissolution on his laptop.
Asian man wearing a black suit jacket over a purple collared shirt working on his LegalZoom business dissolution on his laptop.
Asian man wearing a black suit jacket over a purple collared shirt working on his LegalZoom business dissolution on his laptop.

Frequently asked questions

Get your dissolution done the right way!

Start my dissolution

What our customers are saying

I had accomplished my goal of closing my old business. I trust LegalZoom ... I have been with them for 2 years now.


— Debora H., dissolution customer

LegalZoom was quick, accurate, and attentive to detail and needs.


— Wallace G., LegalZoom customer

Legal Zoom is very patient and professional. Highly recommended.


— Sgroi C., LegalZoom customer

Black woman wearing a black suit with a white blouse taking notes as she talks to a LegalZoom client about their business dissolution.
Black woman wearing a black suit with a white blouse taking notes as she talks to a LegalZoom client about their business dissolution.
Black woman wearing a black suit with a white blouse taking notes as she talks to a LegalZoom client about their business dissolution.

Questions?

Ask an attorney

Get the right guidance with an attorney by your side.
Get legal help

Call an agent at (888) 381-8758

Mon-Fri: 5 a.m.-7 p.m. PT
Weekends: 7 a.m.-4 p.m. PT
*We're committed to the highest quality and accuracy. If we make a mistake on your order, we'll correct it at no cost to you.
ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT: Attorneys advertised on this site are independent attorneys. See the attorney in your area who's responsible for this advertisement. LegalZoom.com, Inc. is not an "attorney referral service" or a law firm. The information you provide to LegalZoom is not protected by attorney-client privilege. Get more information about this advertisement if you live in Alabama, Missouri, or New York.
Most reliable partner in small business needs: Based on a January 2023 survey of small- and midsize-business owners comparing LegalZoom to other online legal services companies.
#1 choice for online business formation: Based on a November 2021 survey comparing online legal service companies.
#1 choice for helping to start, run, and grow small businesses: Based on a January 2023 survey of small- and midsize-business owners comparing LegalZoom to other online legal services companies.
Most favored brand amongst small business owners: Based on a January 2023 survey of small- and midsize-business owners comparing LegalZoom to other online legal services companies.
Most recommended business formation service: Based on a January 2023 survey of small- and midsize-business owners comparing LegalZoom to other online legal services companies.
Best-in-class products and services: Based on a January 2023 survey of small- and midsize-business owners comparing LegalZoom to other online legal services companies.
Easiest way to form your business: Based on a January 2023 survey of small- and midsize-business owners comparing LegalZoom to other online legal services companies.
92% of our business formation customers would recommend LegalZoom’s services to others: Based on a January 2023 survey of small- and midsize-business owners comparing LegalZoom to other online legal services companies.