Free agreement templates

Agreements play a crucial role in facilitating mutual understanding and arrangements between parties. Explore our vast collection of professional and attorney-drafted agreement templates. Create and download agreements for free!
All Templates
Non-disclosure Agreements
Agency
Consulting
SaaS
Market Research
Hardware Services
Vendor Management
Photography
Labor and Employment
Software
Services
Digital Marketing
Videography
Product Marketing
Construction
Event Sponsorship
Property Management
Sports Event
Artist
Guarantees
E-commerce
Employee Relations
Partnership
Banking and Finance
Copyright
Brand
Lease Management
Electrician Services
Patent
Purchase and Sales
Trademark
Wedding
Logistics
Music
Catering
Recruitment
Building and Equipment
Technology
Radio and TV Advertising
Credit
Rental
Pet Business
Website and App Services
Corporate and Commercial
Startup
Get personal legal help from experienced attorneys
Agency Agreement

Agency Agreement

Planning to engage a firm for their services? Define how the firm will act as an agent on your company's behalf and help run your business.

Amendment of Agreement

Amendment of Agreement

Revise your existing contracts with ease! Our amendment of agreement template lets you update terms based on your needs. Stay flexible and adapt to changing circumstances.

Arbitration Agreement

Arbitration Agreement

Simplify dispute resolution with an arbitration agreement. Resolve disputes amicably outside of court. Lay out a structured framework to settle conflicts, saving time and legal costs.

Assignment of Agreement

Assignment of Agreement

Transfer work responsibilities efficiently with an assignment of agreement. Facilitate a smooth transition from one party to another.

Assignment of Commercial Lease

Assignment of Commercial Lease

Transfer your commercial lease to a new tenant smoothly. Create an assignment of a commercial lease to clearly articulate the new tenant's rights, responsibilities, and obligations.

Assignment of Residential Lease

Assignment of Residential Lease

Simplify lease transfers with an assignment of residential lease agreement. With the landlord's approval, smoothly transfer your lease responsibilities to a new tenant while documenting the arrangement comprehensively.

Band Partnership Agreement

Band Partnership Agreement

Starting a band? A band partnership agreement helps set the terms and responsibilities with bandmates and start your musical journey on the right foot.

Business Plan Non-disclosure Agreement

Business Plan Non-disclosure Agreement

Safeguard your business ideas with a business plan non-disclosure agreement template. Ensure your confidential information stays protected when sharing with potential partners, investors, and banks.

California Email Use Policy

California Email Use Policy

Shape your company email policy with a California email use policy form. Set clear email guidelines for employees and promote healthy communication practices.

California General Contractor Agreement (Cost Plus Fee)

California General Contractor Agreement (Cost Plus Fee)

Collaborate with a California-based contractor using a general contractor agreement. Define clear payment terms of the project, including the actual cost and contractor's fee.

California General Contractor Agreement (Stipulated Fee)

California General Contractor Agreement (Stipulated Fee)

Use a general contractor agreement (stipulated fee) when paying a contractor in California a fixed amount for their services. Clearly define the project and payment terms.

California Harassment Policy

California Harassment Policy

Promote a safe, inclusive workplace in California. Our harassment policy template sets clear guidelines for addressing and reporting workplace harassment, offering peace of mind for employers and employees alike.

California Partial Release and Waiver (Conditional)

California Partial Release and Waiver (Conditional)

Document payment for partially completed work on your construction project with a California partial release and waiver of liens (conditional) form. Outline the details of the project's progress, obligations of the involved parties, and payment details.

California Partial Release and Waiver (Unconditional)

California Partial Release and Waiver (Unconditional)

Outline the details of the project's progress with a California partial release and waiver of liens (unconditional) form. Define the obligations of the involved parties and payment details.

California Release and Waiver (Conditional)

California Release and Waiver (Conditional)

Simplify the payment process for completed contractor work with a California release and waiver of liens form. Remove any liens there may be on a property once the contractor has received full payment.

California Release and Waiver (Unconditional)

California Release and Waiver (Unconditional)

Ensure an easy final payment process and release a contractor from their duties with a California release and waiver of liens form. Handle exceptions and ensure a smooth conclusion of your contract project.

California Vacation Policy

California Vacation Policy

Create a California-based company's time off policy with a vacation policy agreement. Bring clarity for employees on holidays, accrual limits, and time off details.

Catering Services Agreement

Catering Services Agreement

Outline your event's culinary needs and terms of catering services with a catering services agreement. Ensure each party fulfills their duties and responsibilities according to the agreed-upon terms.

Certification of Cease and Desist

Certification of Cease and Desist

Put an end to trademark infringement with a certification of cease and desist. Acquire a formal and written promise from the other party that they are no longer using your marks.

Cohabitation Agreement

Cohabitation Agreement

Step into a new chapter of your life securely with a cohabitation agreement. Start your commitment on the right track with your significant other.

Consignment Agreement

Consignment Agreement

Protect the interests of both parties involved in a consignment relationship. A consignment agreement helps establish clear terms on the sale, promotion, or distribution of goods.

Consulting Services Agreement

Consulting Services Agreement

Establish clear terms of service for successful engagements with consultants. Define the working relationship, including scope of work, compensation, and duration.

Continuing Guarantee (Limited Amount)

Continuing Guarantee (Limited Amount)

Safeguard your loan with a continuing guarantee (limited amount) agreement. Obtain a guarantor’s commitment to cover loan repayments when borrowers can't fulfill their monetary commitment.

Continuing Guarantee (Unlimited Amount)

Continuing Guarantee (Unlimited Amount)

Safeguard your loan with a continuing guarantee (unlimited amount) agreement. Obtain a guarantor’s commitment to cover loan repayments when borrowers can't fulfill their monetary commitment.

Copyright Assignment

Copyright Assignment

Protect your intellectual property with a copyright assignment form. Securely transfer your copyright to another party, clearly defining ownership terms while preserving your rights effectively.

Copyright License Agreement for Artwork

Copyright License Agreement for Artwork

Protect your artwork with a copyright license agreement. Cover essential details like parties involved, artwork description and usage, and payment terms.

Copyright License Agreement for Written Work

Copyright License Agreement for Written Work

Want to obtain permission to republish or create new content from original written work? Create a copyright license agreement to get the owner's consent to reuse the written work.

Debt Settlement Agreement

Debt Settlement Agreement

Resolve defaulted loans amicably and efficiently with a debt settlement agreement. Renegotiate terms, minimize confusion, and foster a mutually beneficial resolution to avoid future defaults.

Distribution Agreement

Distribution Agreement

Formalize the agreed-upon terms on how the distributors can promote, deliver, and sell your products. Create a distribution agreement and ensure that your products hit the right market at the right time.

Dog Walking Agreement

Dog Walking Agreement

Establish a clear understanding between dog owners and their caregivers with a dog walking agreement. Cover every aspect of dog's care, from walks, vet visits, and medication schedules.

Domain Name Sale Agreement

Domain Name Sale Agreement

Ensure a smooth and secure domain name transfer. Use a domain name sale agreement to safeguard the rights of both buyers and sellers with clear, customizable terms.

Employee Non-disclosure Agreement

Employee Non-disclosure Agreement

Keep your employees informed about what is confidential and can't be disclosed to third parties. Safeguard the proprietary information with an employee NDA and maintain trust in the people working for you.

Employment Agreement

Employment Agreement

From salaries to confidentiality, craft clear terms for your new hires with an employment agreement. Ensure a good work relationship from day one.

Equipment Lease Agreement

Equipment Lease Agreement

Define equipment leasing terms and usage guidelines with an equipment lease agreement. Ensure the owner and renter know of their roles and responsibilities.

Exclusive Purchasing Agency Agreement

Exclusive Purchasing Agency Agreement

Simplify the process of hiring an agent for your procurement needs. Clearly outline their roles and responsibilities towards your company.

Exclusive Sales Representative Agreement

Exclusive Sales Representative Agreement

Get your sales rep started on the right foot with an exclusive sales representative agreement. Clearly define terms for sales territory, products, targets, and commissions to boost your business and support your reps.

Extension of Agreement

Extension of Agreement

Keep your successful collaboration going with an extension of agreement. Our template allows you to extend your partnership for a new time period easily.

General Agreement

General Agreement

Establish all the required terms and conditions of business relationships with the other party. Define crucial details, including the scope of work, expected outcomes, and governing laws.

General Contractor Agreement (Cost Plus Fee)

General Contractor Agreement (Cost Plus Fee)

Build accountability and allow adjustments to your construction project. A general contractor agreement (cost plus fee) covers all project details upfront, ensuring both parties have a transparent and collaborative construction experience.

General Contractor Agreement (Stipulated Fee)

General Contractor Agreement (Stipulated Fee)

Use a general contractor agreement (stipulated fee) when paying a contractor a fixed amount for their services. Clearly define the project and payment terms.

Independent Contractor Agreement

Independent Contractor Agreement

Clearly define project terms and responsibilities when hiring contractors for your company. An independent contract agreement helps to lay out work schedules, payment terms, and other essential details.

Independent Contractor Unilateral Non-disclosure Agreement

Independent Contractor Unilateral Non-disclosure Agreement

Protect your proprietary information when working with contractors. An independent contractor unilateral NDA establishes clear boundaries and terms.

Intellectual Property Assignment Agreement

Intellectual Property Assignment Agreement

Safeguard the sale or purchase of assets with an intellectual property assignment agreement. Transfer the ownership of patents, trademarks, software, and other critical assets easily.

Joint Venture Agreement Amendment

Joint Venture Agreement Amendment

Make changes to your joint venture terms with a joint venture agreement amendment. Modify your partnership terms efficiently and effectively.

Land Co-ownership Agreement

Land Co-ownership Agreement

Define the rights and responsibilities of a property owner with a land co-ownership agreement. Safeguard investments and clarify land usage guidelines.

Landlord Consent to Assignment

Landlord Consent to Assignment

Facilitate lease transfers with a landlord consent to assignment form. Provide tenant and landlord information, along with the rental property address, and grant permission for the lease transfer easily.

Landlord Consent to Sublease

Landlord Consent to Sublease

Obtain approval from the landlord to sublet a space with a sublease agreement. Use our template to clearly lay out the lease terms, obligations of the new tenant, payment, and other essential details.

Management Services Agreement

Management Services Agreement

Protect your business and outline the responsibilities when working with an outside management firm. A management services agreement helps define work terms, responsibilities, payment, and reporting expectations.

Mutual Non-disclosure Agreement

Mutual Non-disclosure Agreement

Level up your business partnerships with a mutual non-disclosure agreement. Ensure confidentiality and protect your sensitive data while sharing it with third parties.

Mutual Rescission and Release Agreement

Mutual Rescission and Release Agreement

Cancel an unfulfilled contract mutually with a mutual rescission and release agreement. Explain the reason for annulment and provide a simplified resolution for everyone involved.

New York Email Use Policy

New York Email Use Policy

Promote responsible email communication. Our New York email use policy template helps you shape your company's email guidelines, ensuring efficient and secure communication practices.

Non-exclusive Purchasing Agency Agreement

Non-exclusive Purchasing Agency Agreement

Simplify the process of hiring a purchasing agent for your procurement needs. A non-exclusive purchasing agency agreement clearly outlines the roles and responsibilities of all the parties involved.

Non-exclusive Sales Representative Agreement

Non-exclusive Sales Representative Agreement

Clearly define territories, products, commissions, and other essential terms with a non-exclusive sales representative agreement. Ensure transparency and build successful partnerships with your sales executives.

Partnership Dissolution Agreement

Partnership Dissolution Agreement

Conclude business partnerships professionally with a partnership dissolution agreement. Outline the duties, timelines, and other liabilities of the partners and ensure a smooth closure.

Patent Application Assignment

Patent Application Assignment

Transfer the ownership rights or interests in a patent application. A patent application agreement defines the terms of transfer, promotes collaboration, and mitigates risks.

Patent Assignment

Patent Assignment

Simplify the process of transferring patent rights for both buyers and sellers with a patent assignment agreement. Document the ownership transfer clearly and efficiently.

Performance Agreement

Performance Agreement

Set the stage for a successful performance with a performance agreement. Define responsibilities, costs, tech requirements, and other essential details for smooth collaboration between performers and organizers.

Personal Management Agreement

Personal Management Agreement

Define your working relationship with a personal manager using a personal management agreement. Clarify roles, commissions, and expectations for a successful partnership.

Pet Custody Agreement

Pet Custody Agreement

Set up fair terms for the custody of shared pets with a pet custody agreement. Clearly explain the terms of pet care, including doctor visitation, expenses, and other responsibilities.

Pet Sitting Agreement

Pet Sitting Agreement

Set clear pet care instructions and expectations with a pet sitting agreement. Enjoy peace of mind that your pets will be well cared for while you're away.

Photography Services Agreement

Photography Services Agreement

Manage various photography projects with ease with a photography services agreement. Set clear service terms and guidelines between a photographer and a client.

Product Supply Agreement

Product Supply Agreement

Ensure a smooth inventory flow from supplier to buyer with a product supply agreement. Define important details like product orders, delivery timelines, and price points.

Property Management Agreement

Property Management Agreement

Ensure your property is well-maintained and in good hands with a property management agreement. Delegate the responsibilities to a property manager, such as negotiating lease terms with the renter, collecting rent, and addressing any repairs/maintenance.

Research and Development Agreement

Research and Development Agreement

Collaborate with experts using a research and development agreement. Define partnership terms for successful innovation and product development.

Sale of Goods Agreement

Sale of Goods Agreement

Govern the terms of sale and purchase of goods with a sale of goods agreement. Outline the responsibilities of buyers and sellers throughout their partnership.

Screenplay Collaboration Agreement

Screenplay Collaboration Agreement

Collaborate professionally with co-writers with a screenplay collaboration agreement. Outline the working relationship and ensure all writers are on the same page from the start of a project.

Security Agreement

Security Agreement

Simplify your lending process with a security agreement. Define collateral, defaults, and repayment terms, and protect your loan investments effectively.

Software Distribution Agreement

Software Distribution Agreement

Fuel successful partnership between a software provider and distributor with a software distribution agreement. Boost software sales with the right distribution strategy.

Specific Guarantee

Specific Guarantee

Get extra assurance on loan repayment with a specific guarantee agreement. Clearly outline borrower-guarantor responsibilities and protect all parties involved.

Sponsorship Agreement

Sponsorship Agreement

Bring organizers and sponsors on the same page by outlining the event details, sponsorship terms, and potential outcomes.

Sublease of Residential Lease with Landlord Consent

Sublease of Residential Lease with Landlord Consent

Get the landlord's consent and smoothly transfer your residential lease with a sublease of residential lease form. Use our template to clearly lay out the lease terms, obligations of the new tenant, payment, and other essential details.

Termination of Agreement and Release

Termination of Agreement and Release

When it's time to part ways, end agreements professionally with a termination of agreement and release template. Simplify the process and keep your business relationships respectful and conflict-free.

Termination of Lease

Termination of Lease

Wrap up your lease professionally with a termination of lease agreement. Have a smooth closure for both tenant and landlord.

Trademark Assignment

Trademark Assignment

Simplify the buying and selling of trademarks with a trademark assignment agreement. Transfer intellectual property rights and ensure a fair and smooth transaction.

Trademark License Agreement

Trademark License Agreement

Ensure fair use of intellectual property with a trademark license agreement. Outline the terms of usage and compensation.

Unilateral Non-disclosure Agreement

Unilateral Non-disclosure Agreement

Protect your valuable information and maintain privacy with a unilateral non-disclosure agreement. Safeguard your business secrets when sharing them with third parties.

Videography Services Agreement

Videography Services Agreement

Outline the terms and expectations for your videography project with a videography services agreement. Ensure a smooth and successful collaboration with your clients from start to finish.

Waiver of Loan Default Agreement

Waiver of Loan Default Agreement

Resolve loan defaults with a waiver of loan default agreement. Maintain positive lending relationships.

Website Affiliate Agreement

Website Affiliate Agreement

Planning to expand your business by promoting your website and products through an affiliate partner? A website affiliate agreement helps the client and affiliate spell out working terms and expected results for a successful engagement.

Website Development Agreement

Website Development Agreement

Promote smooth collaboration between a developer and a client with a website development agreement. Define the responsibilities, expectations, and outcomes of the website development project.

Website Hosting Agreement

Website Hosting Agreement

Prevent server-related downtime while ensuring a consistent website performance with a website hosting agreement. Clearly define terms and hosting provider's obligations efficiently.

Website Maintenance Agreement

Website Maintenance Agreement

Keep your website operational and efficient with a website maintenance agreement. Set clear guidelines and a good working relationship with your website maintenance provider.

Wedding Planning Services Agreement

Wedding Planning Services Agreement

Ensure your big day goes off without a hitch. Use a wedding planning services agreement to set the right expectations with your wedding planner.

Whistleblower Protection Policy

Whistleblower Protection Policy

Foster a culture of transparency and safety with a whistleblower protection policy. Build a safe, accountable environment, ensuring individuals can report misconduct without fear of retaliation.

Work Made for Hire Agreement

Work Made for Hire Agreement

Use a work made for hire agreement and confidently commission your creative work to a third party.

Browse other categories

Agreements

Agreements

Bills of Sale

Bills of Sale

Forms

Forms

Invoices

Invoices

Letters

Letters

Notices

Notices

Promissory Notes

Promissory Notes

Receipts

Receipts

What our customers are saying
I found everything I needed and was impressed with the language in the documents. I love the additional services offered by LZ and will be using those too.
Christy P., Forms customer
I needed to have a legal document prepared in very short order . . . LZ helped me get done what needed to be done.
James G., Forms customer
My experience was extremely positive! Had I not found this resource I may have given up when faced with so many unfamiliar legal documents. I will be back!
Bobby B., Forms customer
ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT: Attorneys advertised on this site are independent attorneys. in your area who’s responsible for this advertisement. LegalZoom.com, Inc. is not an "attorney referral service" or a law firm. The information you provide to LegalZoom is not protected by attorney-client privilege. about this advertisement if you live in Alabama, Missouri, or New York.