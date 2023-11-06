Planning to engage a firm for their services? Define how the firm will act as an agent on your company's behalf and help run your business.
Revise your existing contracts with ease! Our amendment of agreement template lets you update terms based on your needs. Stay flexible and adapt to changing circumstances.
Simplify dispute resolution with an arbitration agreement. Resolve disputes amicably outside of court. Lay out a structured framework to settle conflicts, saving time and legal costs.
Transfer work responsibilities efficiently with an assignment of agreement. Facilitate a smooth transition from one party to another.
Transfer your commercial lease to a new tenant smoothly. Create an assignment of a commercial lease to clearly articulate the new tenant's rights, responsibilities, and obligations.
Simplify lease transfers with an assignment of residential lease agreement. With the landlord's approval, smoothly transfer your lease responsibilities to a new tenant while documenting the arrangement comprehensively.
Starting a band? A band partnership agreement helps set the terms and responsibilities with bandmates and start your musical journey on the right foot.
Safeguard your business ideas with a business plan non-disclosure agreement template. Ensure your confidential information stays protected when sharing with potential partners, investors, and banks.
Shape your company email policy with a California email use policy form. Set clear email guidelines for employees and promote healthy communication practices.
Collaborate with a California-based contractor using a general contractor agreement. Define clear payment terms of the project, including the actual cost and contractor's fee.
Use a general contractor agreement (stipulated fee) when paying a contractor in California a fixed amount for their services. Clearly define the project and payment terms.
Promote a safe, inclusive workplace in California. Our harassment policy template sets clear guidelines for addressing and reporting workplace harassment, offering peace of mind for employers and employees alike.
Document payment for partially completed work on your construction project with a California partial release and waiver of liens (conditional) form. Outline the details of the project's progress, obligations of the involved parties, and payment details.
Outline the details of the project's progress with a California partial release and waiver of liens (unconditional) form. Define the obligations of the involved parties and payment details.
Simplify the payment process for completed contractor work with a California release and waiver of liens form. Remove any liens there may be on a property once the contractor has received full payment.
Ensure an easy final payment process and release a contractor from their duties with a California release and waiver of liens form. Handle exceptions and ensure a smooth conclusion of your contract project.
Create a California-based company's time off policy with a vacation policy agreement. Bring clarity for employees on holidays, accrual limits, and time off details.
Outline your event's culinary needs and terms of catering services with a catering services agreement. Ensure each party fulfills their duties and responsibilities according to the agreed-upon terms.
Put an end to trademark infringement with a certification of cease and desist. Acquire a formal and written promise from the other party that they are no longer using your marks.
Step into a new chapter of your life securely with a cohabitation agreement. Start your commitment on the right track with your significant other.
Protect the interests of both parties involved in a consignment relationship. A consignment agreement helps establish clear terms on the sale, promotion, or distribution of goods.
Establish clear terms of service for successful engagements with consultants. Define the working relationship, including scope of work, compensation, and duration.
Safeguard your loan with a continuing guarantee (limited amount) agreement. Obtain a guarantor’s commitment to cover loan repayments when borrowers can't fulfill their monetary commitment.
Safeguard your loan with a continuing guarantee (unlimited amount) agreement. Obtain a guarantor’s commitment to cover loan repayments when borrowers can't fulfill their monetary commitment.
Protect your intellectual property with a copyright assignment form. Securely transfer your copyright to another party, clearly defining ownership terms while preserving your rights effectively.
Protect your artwork with a copyright license agreement. Cover essential details like parties involved, artwork description and usage, and payment terms.
Want to obtain permission to republish or create new content from original written work? Create a copyright license agreement to get the owner's consent to reuse the written work.
Resolve defaulted loans amicably and efficiently with a debt settlement agreement. Renegotiate terms, minimize confusion, and foster a mutually beneficial resolution to avoid future defaults.
Formalize the agreed-upon terms on how the distributors can promote, deliver, and sell your products. Create a distribution agreement and ensure that your products hit the right market at the right time.
Establish a clear understanding between dog owners and their caregivers with a dog walking agreement. Cover every aspect of dog's care, from walks, vet visits, and medication schedules.
Ensure a smooth and secure domain name transfer. Use a domain name sale agreement to safeguard the rights of both buyers and sellers with clear, customizable terms.
Keep your employees informed about what is confidential and can't be disclosed to third parties. Safeguard the proprietary information with an employee NDA and maintain trust in the people working for you.
From salaries to confidentiality, craft clear terms for your new hires with an employment agreement. Ensure a good work relationship from day one.
Define equipment leasing terms and usage guidelines with an equipment lease agreement. Ensure the owner and renter know of their roles and responsibilities.
Simplify the process of hiring an agent for your procurement needs. Clearly outline their roles and responsibilities towards your company.
Get your sales rep started on the right foot with an exclusive sales representative agreement. Clearly define terms for sales territory, products, targets, and commissions to boost your business and support your reps.
Keep your successful collaboration going with an extension of agreement. Our template allows you to extend your partnership for a new time period easily.
Establish all the required terms and conditions of business relationships with the other party. Define crucial details, including the scope of work, expected outcomes, and governing laws.
Build accountability and allow adjustments to your construction project. A general contractor agreement (cost plus fee) covers all project details upfront, ensuring both parties have a transparent and collaborative construction experience.
Use a general contractor agreement (stipulated fee) when paying a contractor a fixed amount for their services. Clearly define the project and payment terms.
Clearly define project terms and responsibilities when hiring contractors for your company. An independent contract agreement helps to lay out work schedules, payment terms, and other essential details.
Protect your proprietary information when working with contractors. An independent contractor unilateral NDA establishes clear boundaries and terms.
Safeguard the sale or purchase of assets with an intellectual property assignment agreement. Transfer the ownership of patents, trademarks, software, and other critical assets easily.
Make changes to your joint venture terms with a joint venture agreement amendment. Modify your partnership terms efficiently and effectively.
Define the rights and responsibilities of a property owner with a land co-ownership agreement. Safeguard investments and clarify land usage guidelines.
Facilitate lease transfers with a landlord consent to assignment form. Provide tenant and landlord information, along with the rental property address, and grant permission for the lease transfer easily.
Obtain approval from the landlord to sublet a space with a sublease agreement. Use our template to clearly lay out the lease terms, obligations of the new tenant, payment, and other essential details.
Protect your business and outline the responsibilities when working with an outside management firm. A management services agreement helps define work terms, responsibilities, payment, and reporting expectations.
Level up your business partnerships with a mutual non-disclosure agreement. Ensure confidentiality and protect your sensitive data while sharing it with third parties.
Cancel an unfulfilled contract mutually with a mutual rescission and release agreement. Explain the reason for annulment and provide a simplified resolution for everyone involved.
Promote responsible email communication. Our New York email use policy template helps you shape your company's email guidelines, ensuring efficient and secure communication practices.
Simplify the process of hiring a purchasing agent for your procurement needs. A non-exclusive purchasing agency agreement clearly outlines the roles and responsibilities of all the parties involved.
Clearly define territories, products, commissions, and other essential terms with a non-exclusive sales representative agreement. Ensure transparency and build successful partnerships with your sales executives.
Conclude business partnerships professionally with a partnership dissolution agreement. Outline the duties, timelines, and other liabilities of the partners and ensure a smooth closure.
Transfer the ownership rights or interests in a patent application. A patent application agreement defines the terms of transfer, promotes collaboration, and mitigates risks.
Simplify the process of transferring patent rights for both buyers and sellers with a patent assignment agreement. Document the ownership transfer clearly and efficiently.
Set the stage for a successful performance with a performance agreement. Define responsibilities, costs, tech requirements, and other essential details for smooth collaboration between performers and organizers.
Define your working relationship with a personal manager using a personal management agreement. Clarify roles, commissions, and expectations for a successful partnership.
Set up fair terms for the custody of shared pets with a pet custody agreement. Clearly explain the terms of pet care, including doctor visitation, expenses, and other responsibilities.
Set clear pet care instructions and expectations with a pet sitting agreement. Enjoy peace of mind that your pets will be well cared for while you're away.
Manage various photography projects with ease with a photography services agreement. Set clear service terms and guidelines between a photographer and a client.
Ensure a smooth inventory flow from supplier to buyer with a product supply agreement. Define important details like product orders, delivery timelines, and price points.
Ensure your property is well-maintained and in good hands with a property management agreement. Delegate the responsibilities to a property manager, such as negotiating lease terms with the renter, collecting rent, and addressing any repairs/maintenance.
Collaborate with experts using a research and development agreement. Define partnership terms for successful innovation and product development.
Govern the terms of sale and purchase of goods with a sale of goods agreement. Outline the responsibilities of buyers and sellers throughout their partnership.
Collaborate professionally with co-writers with a screenplay collaboration agreement. Outline the working relationship and ensure all writers are on the same page from the start of a project.
Simplify your lending process with a security agreement. Define collateral, defaults, and repayment terms, and protect your loan investments effectively.
Fuel successful partnership between a software provider and distributor with a software distribution agreement. Boost software sales with the right distribution strategy.
Get extra assurance on loan repayment with a specific guarantee agreement. Clearly outline borrower-guarantor responsibilities and protect all parties involved.
Bring organizers and sponsors on the same page by outlining the event details, sponsorship terms, and potential outcomes.
Get the landlord's consent and smoothly transfer your residential lease with a sublease of residential lease form. Use our template to clearly lay out the lease terms, obligations of the new tenant, payment, and other essential details.
When it's time to part ways, end agreements professionally with a termination of agreement and release template. Simplify the process and keep your business relationships respectful and conflict-free.
Wrap up your lease professionally with a termination of lease agreement. Have a smooth closure for both tenant and landlord.
Simplify the buying and selling of trademarks with a trademark assignment agreement. Transfer intellectual property rights and ensure a fair and smooth transaction.
Ensure fair use of intellectual property with a trademark license agreement. Outline the terms of usage and compensation.
Protect your valuable information and maintain privacy with a unilateral non-disclosure agreement. Safeguard your business secrets when sharing them with third parties.
Outline the terms and expectations for your videography project with a videography services agreement. Ensure a smooth and successful collaboration with your clients from start to finish.
Resolve loan defaults with a waiver of loan default agreement. Maintain positive lending relationships.
Planning to expand your business by promoting your website and products through an affiliate partner? A website affiliate agreement helps the client and affiliate spell out working terms and expected results for a successful engagement.
Promote smooth collaboration between a developer and a client with a website development agreement. Define the responsibilities, expectations, and outcomes of the website development project.
Prevent server-related downtime while ensuring a consistent website performance with a website hosting agreement. Clearly define terms and hosting provider's obligations efficiently.
Keep your website operational and efficient with a website maintenance agreement. Set clear guidelines and a good working relationship with your website maintenance provider.
Ensure your big day goes off without a hitch. Use a wedding planning services agreement to set the right expectations with your wedding planner.
Foster a culture of transparency and safety with a whistleblower protection policy. Build a safe, accountable environment, ensuring individuals can report misconduct without fear of retaliation.
Use a work made for hire agreement and confidently commission your creative work to a third party.