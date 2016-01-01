Free Unilateral Non-disclosure Agreement Template

Each party is signing this agreement on the date stated opposite that party's signature.

Each party and its officers and directors shall use all reasonable efforts to take, or cause to be taken, all actions necessary or desirable to consummate and make effective the transactions this agreement contemplates or to evidence or carry out the intent and purposes of this agreement.

This agreement will become effective when all parties have signed it. The date this agreement is signed by the last party to sign it (as indicated by the date associated with that party's signature) will be deemed the date of this agreement.

The descriptive headings of the sections and subsections of this agreement are for convenience only, and do not affect this agreement's construction or interpretation.

This agreement constitutes the final agreement of the parties. It is the complete and exclusive expression of the parties' agreement with respect to the subject matter of this agreement. All prior and contemporaneous communications, negotiations, and agreements between the parties relating to the subject matter of this agreement are expressly merged into and superseded by this agreement. The provisions of this agreement may not be explained, supplemented, or qualified by evidence of trade usage or a prior course of dealings. Neither party was induced to enter this agreement by, and neither party is relying on, any statement, representation, warranty, or agreement of the other party except those set forth expressly in this agreement. Except as set forth expressly in this agreement, there are no conditions precedent to this agreement's effectiveness.

No waiver of a breach, failure of any condition, or any right or remedy contained in or granted by the provisions of this agreement will be effective unless it is in writing and signed by the party waiving the breach, failure, right, or remedy. No waiver of any breach, failure, right, or remedy will be deemed a waiver of any other breach, failure, right, or remedy, whether or not similar, and no waiver will constitute a continuing waiver, unless the writing so specifies.

If any provision in this agreement is, for any reason, held to be invalid, illegal, or unenforceable in any respect, that invalidity, illegality, or unenforceability will not affect any other provisions of this agreement, but this agreement will be construed as if the invalid, illegal, or unenforceable provisions had never been contained in this agreement, unless the deletion of those provisions would result in such a material change that would cause completion of the transactions contemplated by this agreement to be unreasonable.

No amendment to this extension will be effective unless it is in writing and signed by both parties or their authorized representatives.

ALL CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION IS PROVIDED "AS IS." THE DISCLOSING PARTY MAKES NO WARRANTIES, EXPRESS, IMPLIED, OR OTHERWISE, REGARDING THE ACCURACY, COMPLETENESS, OR PERFORMANCE OF ANY SUCH INFORMATION.

Nothing in this agreement obligates either party to proceed with any transaction between them, and each party reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to terminate the discussions contemplated by this agreement concerning the business opportunity, if any, and to cease further disclosures, communications, or other activities under this agreement on written notice to the other party. Any commitment to proceed with a transaction will be set forth in a separate agreement signed by the parties.

The confidentiality terms of this agreement do not limit the Receiving Party's right to develop or acquire products independently without use of the Confidential Information. Further, the Receiving Party may use for any purpose the residuals resulting from access to or work with the Confidential Information. However, the Receiving Party may not disclose the Confidential Information except as expressly permitted under this agreement. The term "residuals" means information in intangible form that is retained in memory by people who have had access to the Confidential Information, including ideas, concepts, know-how, or techniques contained in that Confidential Information. The Receiving Party is not required to limit or restrict the assignment of such persons or to pay royalties for any work resulting from the use of residuals. This section does not give the Receiving Party a license under the Disclosing Party's copyrights or patents.

The Receiving Party acknowledges that the Confidential Information is, and at all times will be, the Disclosing Party's sole property, even if suggestions made by the Receiving Party are incorporated into the Confidential Information. The Receiving Party obtains no rights by license or otherwise in the Confidential Information under this agreement. Neither party solicits any change in the other party's organization, business practice, service, or products, and the disclosure of Confidential Information may not be construed as evidencing any intent by a party to purchase any products or services of the other party or as an encouragement to expend funds in development or research efforts. The Confidential Information may pertain to prospective or unannounced products. The Receiving Party may not use the Confidential Information as a basis on which to develop or have a third party develop a competing or similar plan or undertaking.

The parties shall keep the existence of this agreement, and the transactions or discussions contemplated by this agreement, strictly confidential, except as required by law and except as the parties otherwise may agree in writing before a disclosure.

If the Disclosing Party requests, the Receiving Party shall, and shall cause each Receiving Party Representative to promptly (and no later than days after the request):

The obligations and restrictions of this agreement do not apply to that part of the Confidential Information that:

The Disclosing Party shall identify Confidential Information disclosed orally as confidential within days of disclosure. The Disclosing Party's failure to identify information as Confidential Information is not an acknowledgment or admission by the Disclosing Party that that information is not confidential, and is not a waiver by the Disclosing Party of any of its rights with respect to that information.

The Disclosing Party may (but is not required to) disclose certain of its confidential and proprietary information to the Receiving Party. " Confidential Information " means:

The Receiving Party wants to review, examine, inspect, or obtain the confidential information only for the above-described purposes, and to otherwise maintain the confidentiality of that information pursuant to this agreement.

The Disclosing Party has developed certain confidential information that it wants to make available to the Receiving Party for the purpose of .

This unilateral nondisclosure agreement is between , an individual a(n) (the " Disclosing Party ") and , an individual a(n) (the " Receiving Party ").

How-to guides, articles, and any other content appearing on this page are for informational purposes only, do not constitute legal advice, and are no substitute for the advice of an attorney.

Unilateral non-disclosure agreement: How-to guide

In today's cut-throat business world, keeping secrets safe is crucial to staying ahead and protecting what's valuable. Whether it's your special technology, big plans, or customer information, it's vital to stop others from using it without permission.

That's where the Unilateral Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) comes in. This legal document is like a shield, protecting your private information when you share it with others. Unlike mutual NDAs, where both sides have to keep quiet, a unilateral NDA mostly helps the one sharing the secrets by making the other side promise to keep things quiet.

In this guide, we'll dive deep into unilateral NDAs, explaining what they're for, what they include, and how to make one. Whether you're starting a business, running a company, or working with clients, understanding and using unilateral NDAs can help keep your secrets safe and protect what's yours.

What is a unilateral non-disclosure agreement (NDA)?

A unilateral non-disclosure agreement is a legally binding contract between two parties, where one party (the disclosing party) disclose secret information to the other party (the receiving party), imposing necessities on the other party to maintain the confidentiality of the disclosed information. In essence, it serves as a safeguard to protect sensitive company information from unauthorized leaks or use.

How is a unilateral NDA different from a mutual NDA?

Unilateral NDA: Also known as a one-way NDA, this type of agreement is commonly used when only one party is disclosing confidential information to the other party. The receiving party agrees to keep the information that is disclosed confidential and refrain from disclosing it to third parties or using it for unauthorized purposes.

Mutual NDA: Also known as a two-way or bilateral NDA, this type of agreement is used when both parties are disclosing confidential information to each other. In a mutual NDA , both parties disclose confidential information, agree to keep it a secret, and refrain from disclosing it to third parties or using it for unauthorized purposes.

These two types of NDAs serve different purposes and are utilized based on the specific circumstances of the business relationship and the nature of the confidential information being shared.

When do you need a unilateral non-disclosure agreement?

A one-way non-disclosure agreement is a must-have in situations where keeping secrets safe is a top priority. Here are some key times when using one is super important:

Sharing proprietary business information with third parties

Whether you're disclosing the secrets of a trade, proprietary technology, joint venture, or strategic company plan, sharing secret information with third parties, such as vendors, suppliers, or strategic partners, requires the implementation of this NDA. This agreement ensures that your private data remains protected and prevents unauthorized leaks or use by the receiving party.

Collaborating with freelancers, contractors, or consultants

Engaging freelancers, contractors, or consultants to work on projects often involves sharing private data about your company’s operations, processes, or intellectual property. Implementing a unilateral NDA in such collaborations is essential to safeguard your proprietary information.

Legal framework guiding unilateral non-disclosure agreements

When creating and enforcing Unilateral Non-disclosure Agreements (NDAs) in the United States, it's crucial to be mindful of the legal guidelines set forth by relevant laws and fundamental principles. Here's a rundown of the important laws and principles that shape NDAs:

1. Uniform Trade Secrets Act (UTSA)

The Uniform Trade Secrets Act (UTSA) acts as a shield for trade secrets, which are often the lifeblood of the sensitive information covered in NDAs. Adopted by many states, this law sets rules for identifying, safeguarding, and enforcing trade secrets. NDA documents often include UTSA provisions to ensure that these valuable secrets are shielded from third parties.

2. Defend Trade Secrets Act (DTSA)

The Defend Trade Secrets Act (DTSA), introduced in 2016, offers federal protection for trade secrets, complementing state laws like the UTSA. Here, the trade secret owners can seek remedies such as injunctions, damages, and legal fees. The DTSA even has a provision for emergency orders to stop stolen trade secrets from spreading. NDA documents often refer to the DTSA to make sure they're in line with federal trade secret laws.

3. Common law principles of contract and confidentiality

In addition to statutory laws like the UTSA and DTSA, unilateral NDAs are also shaped by everyday legal principles of trust and privacy . These principles lay the groundwork for how contracts, including NDAs, are understood and upheld. They also recognize the importance of keeping sensitive information confidential, especially in relationships like between bosses and employees, even without a formal agreement. NDA documents often nod to these principles to make sure everyone's rights and responsibilities are crystal clear.

Elements of a unilateral non-disclosure agreement

Let's take a closer look at what makes up these confidentiality agreements:

1. Identifying the parties

In an NDA, it's important to know who's in the picture. The disclosing party is the one sharing the private information, while the receiving party is the one promising to keep it under wraps. This part should include the full names and contact information of both parties to make sure everyone knows who's who.

2. Defining the confidential information

The NDA needs to clearly state what kind of information is considered confidential and should be kept secret. By being clear about what's private, the NDA makes sure everyone knows what's covered by the agreement.

3. Understanding the “obligations of the receiving party”

The NDA should outline the responsibilities and necessities of the party who is receiving the information regarding the handling and protection of confidential data.

The NDA should lay out what the receiving party needs to do to keep the information safe. This might mean promising to keep things confidential, not sharing or using the info for anything unauthorized, and taking reasonable steps to make sure it stays protected. Plus, the receiving party might have to limit who can see the information and give it back or let go of it if the disclosing party asks or if the agreement is terminated.

4. Understanding what is “no reverse engineering”

Reverse engineering is like taking apart a puzzle to see how it works. The "no reverse engineering" rule in a Unilateral Agreement (NDA) is like saying, "hands off" to the receiving party.

This rule makes sure the receiving party can't try to copy or figure out the secret information by taking it apart or analyzing it. It's all about keeping things safe and secure.

5. Duration of the agreement

Think of the NDA like a clock—it needs to say how long it's ticking. Mention the period, like a year, or until the secret information isn't secret anymore. And if things go south, there should be a way to end it early, like if both sides agree or if someone breaks the rules.

6. Governing law and jurisdiction

In the non-disclosure agreement, specify the applicable rules and the venue for dispute resolution. This involves stating the governing laws and the courts responsible for resolving disputes that may arise.

7. Exclusions

"Exclusions" in a Unilateral NDA are specific types of information that don't count as secrets and don't have to follow the confidentiality rules in the agreement. Here are a few examples:

Information already in the public domain : If information is already out there for everyone to see, it doesn't count as secret. No blame comes to the receiving party if it's already public.

Information independently developed by the receiving party : If the receiving party figured out the information on their own without using the disclosing party's secrets, it's not covered by the NDA.

Information received from third parties : If someone else gave the receiving party the information legally and without any strings attached, it's not part of the NDA.

Information disclosed with consent: If the disclosing party said it's okay to share the information, then it's not a secret anymore. Both parties have to agree to share it for it to count.

Tips for drafting a comprehensive document

When it comes to drafting a Unilateral Agreement (NDA), you've got to think it through to make sure it's strong enough to keep your confidential information safe and keep trouble at bay. Here are some important tips to help you create a solid NDA:

1. Customize the agreement to the specific needs and circumstances of the parties involved

Each business relationship and secret shared is unique. Make sure the NDA fits like a glove, addressing the specific needs, worries, and hopes of both sides. Consider things like what's being shared, how you know each other, and why you're sharing it. Tailoring the agreement means it's more likely to work for everyone and keep their interests safe.

2. Seek legal advice

Bring in legal help who has expertise when it comes to contracts and protecting ideas. They'll help make sure the NDA follows the rules and covers all the bases. Consulting a legal counsel can save you headaches later on and make sure that everyone's protected as best as possible.

3. Clearly define terms

Confusion in the NDA language can lead to disagreements. Use plain, easy-to-understand terms like "confidential information," "disclosure," "use," "duration," and "termination." Give examples to show what you mean and avoid vague wordings. Clear language makes sure everyone knows what they're agreeing to and keeps things running smoothly.

4. Consider the scope of confidentiality

Think carefully about what information the NDA protects and what it doesn't. Spell out exactly what's considered private—like trade secrets or customer lists—and what's not, such as information already out there or shared with permission. By setting clear boundaries, you can make sure the NDA does its job of keeping secrets safe while still letting business happen.

Getting started with safeguarding your secrets is easy with the free Unilateral NDA template from LegalZoom—it's like having a trustworthy guide to help you protect your valuable assets and navigate the complexities of business relationships with confidence.

Conclusion

As businesses work with others and share secrets, using Unilateral NDAs is a must. They’re a way to build trust and keep relationships strong. So, whether big or small, businesses should make unilateral NDAs a part of their routine. It's not just about legal paperwork—it's about keeping secrets safe, staying ahead in the market, and building trustworthy relationships in today's fast-paced business world.

Frequently asked questions

What's a unilateral non-disclosure (NDA) agreement?

A unilateral nondisclosure agreement, or unilateral NDA, safeguards confidential company information such as customer data, inventions, and secrets of trade. It clarifies what information is confidential and helps prevent accidental leaks of proprietary details, technology, and intellectual property.

By establishing clear guidelines for confidentiality, an NDA informs colleagues about what should be kept confidential, reducing the risk of the secrets of a trade falling into competitors' hands.

To complete a unilateral nondisclosure agreement effectively, you'll need the following information ready:

Sender's information : Your name or your company's name and contact details

Recipient's information : Name and contact details of the party being asked to sign the NDA

Project details : Explanation of the project or arrangement involved with the second party

Effective timing: Determination of the agreement's start date and any associated deadlines

What are the five key elements of a non-disclosure agreement?

The five key elements of a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) typically include:

Identification of the parties

Definition of confidential information

Obligations of the receiving party

Duration of the agreement

Governing law and jurisdiction

What are the types of NDA?

Predominantly, NDAs are of three types:

Unilateral NDA: Also called a one-way NDA, when a deal happens and one side shares secrets with the other. The receiver pledges to keep the disclosed information private and not share it with outsiders or misuse it.

Mutual NDA: Also known as a two-way or bilateral NDA, this pact comes into play when both parties share information. Both sides agree to keep each other's secrets confidential and not share them with third parties or misuse them.

Multilateral NDA: In this agreement, multiple parties share confidential information among themselves while agreeing to keep it confidential. It's like a circle of trust where everyone keeps each other's secrets safe.

These NDAs serve different purposes and are used based on the specifics of the business relationship and the confidential information shared.