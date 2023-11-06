Free agency agreement templates

Our agency templates help businesses efficiently run their operations and build trust with clients. With a range of options to choose from, our attorney-drafted templates are easy to use. Choose a template, and create and download your document for free!
Agency Agreement

Planning to engage a firm for their services? Define how the firm will act as an agent on your company's behalf and help run your business.

Consulting Services Agreement

Establish clear terms of service for successful engagements with consultants. Define the working relationship, including scope of work, compensation, and duration.

Exclusive Purchasing Agency Agreement

Simplify the process of hiring an agent for your procurement needs. Clearly outline their roles and responsibilities towards your company.

Exclusive Sales Representative Agreement

Get your sales rep started on the right foot with an exclusive sales representative agreement. Clearly define terms for sales territory, products, targets, and commissions to boost your business and support your reps.

Extension of Agreement

Keep your successful collaboration going with an extension of agreement. Our template allows you to extend your partnership for a new time period easily.

General Agreement

Establish all the required terms and conditions of business relationships with the other party. Define crucial details, including the scope of work, expected outcomes, and governing laws.

Independent Contractor Agreement

Clearly define project terms and responsibilities when hiring contractors for your company. An independent contract agreement helps to lay out work schedules, payment terms, and other essential details.

Mutual Non-disclosure Agreement

Level up your business partnerships with a mutual non-disclosure agreement. Ensure confidentiality and protect your sensitive data while sharing it with third parties.

Non-exclusive Purchasing Agency Agreement

Simplify the process of hiring a purchasing agent for your procurement needs. A non-exclusive purchasing agency agreement clearly outlines the roles and responsibilities of all the parties involved.

Non-exclusive Sales Representative Agreement

Clearly define territories, products, commissions, and other essential terms with a non-exclusive sales representative agreement. Ensure transparency and build successful partnerships with your sales executives.

Unilateral Non-disclosure Agreement

Protect your valuable information and maintain privacy with a unilateral non-disclosure agreement. Safeguard your business secrets when sharing them with third parties.

Website Affiliate Agreement

Planning to expand your business by promoting your website and products through an affiliate partner? A website affiliate agreement helps the client and affiliate spell out working terms and expected results for a successful engagement.

