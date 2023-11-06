Free purchase and sales agreement templates

Our purchase and sales templates help lay down the required financial terms and pricing, ensuring a smooth transaction between sellers and buyers. Choose a template, and create and download your document for free!
Consignment Agreement

Consignment Agreement

Protect the interests of both parties involved in a consignment relationship. A consignment agreement helps establish clear terms on the sale, promotion, or distribution of goods.

Continuing Guarantee (Limited Amount)

Continuing Guarantee (Limited Amount)

Safeguard your loan with a continuing guarantee (limited amount) agreement. Obtain a guarantor’s commitment to cover loan repayments when borrowers can't fulfill their monetary commitment.

Continuing Guarantee (Unlimited Amount)

Continuing Guarantee (Unlimited Amount)

Safeguard your loan with a continuing guarantee (unlimited amount) agreement. Obtain a guarantor’s commitment to cover loan repayments when borrowers can't fulfill their monetary commitment.

Debt Settlement Agreement

Debt Settlement Agreement

Resolve defaulted loans amicably and efficiently with a debt settlement agreement. Renegotiate terms, minimize confusion, and foster a mutually beneficial resolution to avoid future defaults.

Distribution Agreement

Distribution Agreement

Formalize the agreed-upon terms on how the distributors can promote, deliver, and sell your products. Create a distribution agreement and ensure that your products hit the right market at the right time.

Domain Name Sale Agreement

Domain Name Sale Agreement

Ensure a smooth and secure domain name transfer. Use a domain name sale agreement to safeguard the rights of both buyers and sellers with clear, customizable terms.

Exclusive Purchasing Agency Agreement

Exclusive Purchasing Agency Agreement

Simplify the process of hiring an agent for your procurement needs. Clearly outline their roles and responsibilities towards your company.

Exclusive Sales Representative Agreement

Exclusive Sales Representative Agreement

Get your sales rep started on the right foot with an exclusive sales representative agreement. Clearly define terms for sales territory, products, targets, and commissions to boost your business and support your reps.

Non-exclusive Purchasing Agency Agreement

Non-exclusive Purchasing Agency Agreement

Simplify the process of hiring a purchasing agent for your procurement needs. A non-exclusive purchasing agency agreement clearly outlines the roles and responsibilities of all the parties involved.

Non-exclusive Sales Representative Agreement

Non-exclusive Sales Representative Agreement

Clearly define territories, products, commissions, and other essential terms with a non-exclusive sales representative agreement. Ensure transparency and build successful partnerships with your sales executives.

Sale of Goods Agreement

Sale of Goods Agreement

Govern the terms of sale and purchase of goods with a sale of goods agreement. Outline the responsibilities of buyers and sellers throughout their partnership.

Security Agreement

Security Agreement

Simplify your lending process with a security agreement. Define collateral, defaults, and repayment terms, and protect your loan investments effectively.

Specific Guarantee

Specific Guarantee

Get extra assurance on loan repayment with a specific guarantee agreement. Clearly outline borrower-guarantor responsibilities and protect all parties involved.

Waiver of Loan Default Agreement

Waiver of Loan Default Agreement

Resolve loan defaults with a waiver of loan default agreement. Maintain positive lending relationships.

