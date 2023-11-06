Free partnership agreement templates

Whether you're beginning a new partnership or making changes to an existing one, our attorney-drafted templates can assist you in achieving your objectives. Choose a template, and create and download your document for free!
Amendment of Agreement

Amendment of Agreement

Revise your existing contracts with ease! Our amendment of agreement template lets you update terms based on your needs. Stay flexible and adapt to changing circumstances.

Arbitration Agreement

Arbitration Agreement

Simplify dispute resolution with an arbitration agreement. Resolve disputes amicably outside of court. Lay out a structured framework to settle conflicts, saving time and legal costs.

Assignment of Agreement

Assignment of Agreement

Transfer work responsibilities efficiently with an assignment of agreement. Facilitate a smooth transition from one party to another.

Band Partnership Agreement

Band Partnership Agreement

Starting a band? A band partnership agreement helps set the terms and responsibilities with bandmates and start your musical journey on the right foot.

Business Plan Non-disclosure Agreement

Business Plan Non-disclosure Agreement

Safeguard your business ideas with a business plan non-disclosure agreement template. Ensure your confidential information stays protected when sharing with potential partners, investors, and banks.

Consulting Services Agreement

Consulting Services Agreement

Establish clear terms of service for successful engagements with consultants. Define the working relationship, including scope of work, compensation, and duration.

Joint Venture Agreement Amendment

Joint Venture Agreement Amendment

Make changes to your joint venture terms with a joint venture agreement amendment. Modify your partnership terms efficiently and effectively.

Mutual Non-disclosure Agreement

Mutual Non-disclosure Agreement

Level up your business partnerships with a mutual non-disclosure agreement. Ensure confidentiality and protect your sensitive data while sharing it with third parties.

Mutual Rescission and Release Agreement

Mutual Rescission and Release Agreement

Cancel an unfulfilled contract mutually with a mutual rescission and release agreement. Explain the reason for annulment and provide a simplified resolution for everyone involved.

Partnership Dissolution Agreement

Partnership Dissolution Agreement

Conclude business partnerships professionally with a partnership dissolution agreement. Outline the duties, timelines, and other liabilities of the partners and ensure a smooth closure.

Research and Development Agreement

Research and Development Agreement

Collaborate with experts using a research and development agreement. Define partnership terms for successful innovation and product development.

Termination of Agreement and Release

Termination of Agreement and Release

When it's time to part ways, end agreements professionally with a termination of agreement and release template. Simplify the process and keep your business relationships respectful and conflict-free.

Unilateral Non-disclosure Agreement

Unilateral Non-disclosure Agreement

Protect your valuable information and maintain privacy with a unilateral non-disclosure agreement. Safeguard your business secrets when sharing them with third parties.

What our customers are saying
I found everything I needed and was impressed with the language in the documents. I love the additional services offered by LZ and will be using those too.
Christy P., Forms customer
I needed to have a legal document prepared in very short order . . . LZ helped me get done what needed to be done.
James G., Forms customer
My experience was extremely positive! Had I not found this resource I may have given up when faced with so many unfamiliar legal documents. I will be back!
Bobby B., Forms customer
