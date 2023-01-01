Free Mutual Non-disclosure Agreement Template

This mutual nondisclosure agreement is between
Each party wants to review, examine, inspect, or obtain the other party's confidential information only for the above-described purposes, and to otherwise maintain the confidentiality of that information pursuant to this agreement.
The parties therefore agree as follows:
1. CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION.
Each party (in such capacity, a "Disclosing Party") may (but is not required to) disclose certain of its confidential and proprietary information to the other party (in such capacity, a "Receiving Party"). "Confidential Information" means:
2. OBLIGATION TO MAINTAIN CONFIDENTIALITY.
3. EXCLUSIONS.
The obligations and restrictions of this agreement do not apply to that part of the Confidential Information that:
If a protective order or other remedy is not obtained or the Disclosing Party grants a waiver under this agreement, then the Receiving Party may furnish that portion (and only that portion) of the Confidential Information that, in the written opinion of counsel reasonably acceptable to the Disclosing Party, the Receiving Party is legally compelled or otherwise required to disclose. The Receiving Party shall make reasonable efforts to obtain reliable assurance that confidential treatment will be accorded any part of the Confidential Information so disclosed; or
(d) was developed by the Receiving Party independently without breach of this agreement.
4. RETURN OF PROPERTY.
6. OWNERSHIP RIGHTS.
Each party acknowledges that the Confidential Information is, and at all times will be, the Disclosing Party's sole property, even if suggestions made by a Receiving Party are incorporated into the Confidential Information. Neither party obtains any rights, by license or otherwise, in the other party's Confidential Information. Neither party solicits any change in the other party's organization, business practice, service, or products, and the disclosure of the Confidential Information may not be construed as evidencing any intent by a party to purchase any products or services of the other party or as an encouragement to expend funds in development or research efforts. The Confidential Information may pertain to prospective or unannounced products. Neither party may use the other party's Confidential Information as a basis on which to develop or have a third party develop a competing or similar plan or undertaking.
8. NO OBLIGATION.
Nothing in this agreement obligates either party to proceed with any transaction between them, and each party reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to terminate the discussions contemplated by this agreement concerning the business opportunity, if any, and to cease further disclosures, communications, or other activities under this agreement on written notice to the other party. Any commitment to proceed with a transaction will be set forth in a separate agreement signed by the parties.
9. NO WARRANTY.
ALL CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION IS PROVIDED "AS IS." NEITHER PARTY MAKES ANY WARRANTIES, EXPRESS, IMPLIED, OR OTHERWISE, REGARDING THE ACCURACY, COMPLETENESS, OR PERFORMANCE OF ANY SUCH INFORMATION.
11. AMENDMENTS.
No amendment to this agreement will be effective unless it is in writing and signed by a party.
12. ASSIGNMENT AND DELEGATION.
13. COUNTERPARTS; ELECTRONIC SIGNATURES.
14. SEVERABILITY.
If any provision in this agreement is, for any reason, held to be invalid, illegal, or unenforceable in any respect, that invalidity, illegality, or unenforceability will not affect any other provisions of this agreement, but this agreement will be construed as if the invalid, illegal, or unenforceable provisions had never been contained in this agreement, unless the deletion of those provisions would result in such a material change that would cause completion of the transactions contemplated by this agreement to be unreasonable.
15. NOTICES.
16. WAIVER.
No waiver of a breach, failure of any condition, or any right or remedy contained in or granted by the provisions of this agreement will be effective unless it is in writing and signed by the party waiving the breach, failure, right, or remedy. No waiver of any breach, failure, right, or remedy will be deemed a waiver of any other breach, failure, right, or remedy, whether or not similar, and no waiver will constitute a continuing waiver, unless the writing so specifies.
17. ENTIRE AGREEMENT.
This agreement constitutes the final agreement of the parties. It is the complete and exclusive expression of the parties' agreement with respect to the subject matter of this agreement. All prior and contemporaneous communications, negotiations, and agreements between the parties relating to the subject matter of this agreement are expressly merged into and superseded by this agreement. The provisions of this agreement may not be explained, supplemented, or qualified by evidence of trade usage or a prior course of dealings. Neither party was induced to enter this agreement by, and neither party is relying on, any statement, representation, warranty, or agreement of the other party except those set forth expressly in this agreement. Except as set forth expressly in this agreement, there are no conditions precedent to this agreement's effectiveness.
18. HEADINGS.
The descriptive headings of the sections and subsections of this agreement are for convenience only, and do not affect this agreement's construction or interpretation.
19. EFFECTIVENESS.
This agreement will become effective when all parties have signed it. The date this agreement is signed by the last party to sign it (as indicated by the date associated with that party's signature) will be deemed the date of this agreement.
20. NECESSARY ACTS; FURTHER ASSURANCES.
Each party and its officers and directors shall use all reasonable efforts to take, or cause to be taken, all actions necessary or desirable to consummate and make effective the transactions this agreement contemplates or to evidence or carry out the intent and purposes of this agreement.
[SIGNATURE PAGE FOLLOWS]
Each party is signing this agreement on the date stated opposite that party's signature.
|Date:_______________________________________
|By:____________________________________________________________
|Date:_______________________________________
|By:____________________________________________________________
Non-disclosure agreements (also called an NDA or confidentiality agreement) have become increasingly important for businesses of all sizes, serving as the first line of defense in protecting company inventions, intellectual property, trade secrets, and hard work.
These agreements are critical not only when confidential information has been wrongly disclosed but also when such disclosures have not yet occurred.
At their core, non-disclosure agreements build relationships of trust between two or more parties. The agreements contemplate situations in which at least one party shares confidential and proprietary information with the other and protects the immediate and future security of the disclosed information.
Once signed, a non-disclosure agreement allows for open dialogue between parties, creating an environment in which information can be discussed freely and the true objectives of the meeting or relationship can be met (e.g., a company can be funded, a strategic partnership can be established, etc.).
There are two key types of non-disclosure agreements: unilateral NDA and mutual NDA. Unilateral non-disclosure agreements should be used when only one party will be disclosing confidential information. For instance, when you seek funding or investment for your company, you must share your business plans, projected profits, and marketing strategies. On the other hand, a mutual non-disclosure agreement should be used when each side will be sharing confidential information. For example, when the parties are considering creating a partnership or are likely to engage in a potential business transaction.
Creating a non-disclosure agreement is the first of many steps in maintaining and protecting confidential information. Protecting proprietary information should be the rule and not the exception. Get in the habit of using a non-disclosure agreement any time there is a possibility that the involved parties need to disclose confidential information.
The following tips will provide additional guidance in safeguarding your company's trade secrets, business plans, and other such confidential information:
Instruct all company employees about the importance, security, and protection of confidential information. Wrongful disclosure can happen at any level of your organization.
Many business owners hesitate to use non-disclosure agreements, fearing they imply suspicion of or doubt about the other party. This is a mistake. Non-disclosure agreements are common in modern businesses; most people won’t blink if asked to sign one. Don’t rely on oral promises of confidentiality. They are hard to prove and are harder to enforce. If someone does object, ask yourself if you truly want to be in business with that person.
Make at least two copies of the signed agreement, one for you and the second for the other party.
Keep the signed non-disclosure agreement in a safe place. An executed agreement is useless if it goes missing or lost.
In addition to using a non-disclosure agreement, write “confidential” on documents that require confidential treatment. This will remind the respective representatives of the nature of the document they are dealing with and their obligation to protect it.
The following instructions will help you understand the terms of your mutual non-disclosure agreement.
Mention the details of the parties involved in the agreement. Clearly state the names and addresses of the disclosing and receiving parties. You also need to mention the effective date when the agreement will be considered valid.
Identifies the specific purpose for which the confidential information is being disclosed. By identifying the agreement’s purpose, the parties agree that any information provided will be used only to achieve authorized objectives. Note that because this is a “mutual” non-disclosure agreement, multiple parties are disclosing information. Thus, either party can be a “disclosing party” or a “receiving party,” depending on the occasion. Don’t get hung up on labels; both parties are subject to the same rules. If confidential information will be provided by one party only, use a unilateral nondisclosure agreement.
Defines what constitutes “confidential information” so that parties understand their nature and can treat such information accordingly.
(1) A recipient can use the information only for purposes intended by the agreement (e.g., if the information was disclosed to determine whether to enter into a joint partnership, the information can be used only for that purpose); and
(2) A recipient can only give the information to certain individuals in their organization.
This section mentions the time period a receiving party must treat the confidential information.
Restate that the confidential information is being communicated for a specific business purpose only. In other words, the receiving party does not receive any ownership rights to the information through this agreement.
This part indicates that the parties will keep their dealings confidential. This is typically used for joint ventures, acquisitions, mergers, and similar arrangements, where disclosure of the relationship could diminish the value of a company or its business.
Allows the parties to choose the state laws that will be used to interpret the agreement. The provision also allows the parties to seek equitable relief (i.e., court remedies requiring a party to perform or refrain from performing certain acts) for any violation of the agreement.
The parties only agree to the terms and conditions mentioned in their specific mutual NDA and not to any previous agreements or promises. If any change is required, it must be in writing and signed by the duly authorized representative.
Indicates that no party can assign or transfer his or her obligations under the agreement to a third party.
Protects the terms of the agreement as a whole, even if one part is later invalidated. For example, if a state law is passed prohibiting choice-of-law provisions, it will not undo the entire agreement. Instead, only the section dealing with the choice of law would be invalidated, leaving the remainder of the agreement enforceable.
Lists the addresses to which all official or legal correspondence will be delivered.
This explains that if the disclosing party ignores or allows the receiving party to break an obligation related to the confidential information, it does not mean the disclosing party waives future rights to enforce the same obligations.
It states that the headings at the beginning of each section are meant to organize the document and should not be considered operational parts of the agreement.
Remember: Although the protection of your business starts with a well-crafted non-disclosure agreement, it doesn’t end there. Be vigilant in protecting your intellectual property and deal intelligently with your employees, business partners, and customers. It takes only one disclosure to alter the landscape of your business permanently.
If you haven't understood the sections mentioned above, you can always rely on an online mutual NDA template to get started. Use LegalZoom's NDA templates and create agreements based on your business needs. Our templates are free and can be downloaded in .pdf format for your personal use.
A mutual non-disclosure agreement, or a confidentiality agreement, is your first line of defense in protecting confidential company information such as customer data, inventions, and trade secrets. Having an NDA with your business associates clarifies what's confidential to help prevent accidental information leaks about proprietary information, technology, intellectual property, and much more.
NDAs clarify what everyone should keep confidential among colleagues, which helps prevent trade and other business secrets from falling into competitors' hands.
