What is a registered agent? A guide for business compliance

Updated on: May 17, 2024 · 10 min read

What happens if you don’t have a registered agent?

You need a registered agent if you have an active company, such as an LLC, C corp, or any other entity type.

Registered agents play a vital role in managing legal documents, important paperwork, and government correspondence on behalf of your business. When choosing how you'll satisfy that requirement, you've got some options.

Let’s explore the world of registered agents and learn how to choose the best one for your company.

Key takeaways

A registered agent is responsible for managing legal documents and government correspondence to ensure compliance with state regulations.

A physical address in the state of registration, availability during regular business hours, and age 18 or older are key requirements for a registered agent.

When selecting a reliable and trustworthy registered agent, consider factors such as customer reviews, expertise and reliability, professionalism, and reputation. Updating information regularly is also important.

What is a registered agent?

A registered agent, also known as a resident agent or statutory agent, is an individual or organization appointed to receive legal documents and other important notifications on behalf of a business, often at a designated business address. They serve as a point of contact for business entities, accepting all their legal papers and official correspondence and forwarding the documents to the company’s registered agent. Instead of a business owner being directly served a notice of a lawsuit or a citation, the registered agent accepts it.

Registered agents also ensure timely alerts about any upcoming deadlines or necessary actions.

The primary duty of a registered agent involves managing legal compliance-related documents, significant paperwork, and government correspondence for a business. This ensures that your company remains compliant with state regulations and can promptly address any legal matters that may arise.

Hiring a registered agent service provides business owners with significant time savings. For example, it allows you to take vacations or time off without worrying about missing important mail and helps you avoid the need to sift through junk mail, including service of process.

Key takeaways

A registered agent is also called a statutory agent.

The primary duty of a registered agent is to manage legal documents, government correspondence, etc., for your business.

Hiring a registered agent service can be a significant time saver for business owners.

The legal necessity of registered agents

Having a registered agent is a legal requirement for LLCs and corporations, as they serve as a point of contact with the business entity filing office and ensure compliance with state regulations. A registered agent's location ensures the prompt delivery of critical information, aiding in compliance with state regulations.

Various types of businesses, such as:

Corporations

Limited liability companies

Limited partnerships

Limited liability partnerships

Limited liability limited partnerships (not recognized in all states)

These types of businesses must appoint a registered agent to receive legal notices and other important documents. Appointing a registered agent is a legal requirement for LLCs and corporations to ensure the prompt delivery of essential information and comply with state regulations.

General partnerships and sole proprietorships, on the other hand, are not registered with the state and do not necessitate the appointment of a registered agent. However, all businesses must remain compliant with business tax obligations and respond promptly to legal documents.

Key requirements for registered agent services

To serve as a registered agent, an individual or organization must meet specific criteria. A registered agent must be 18 years old or older, possess a physical address in the state of registration, and be available during regular business hours. Generally, an LLC or corporation is not permitted to serve as the registered office address for its own registered agent.

Requirements for registered agents can differ based on the state. In Virginia, individuals who can be registered agents are restricted. Only licensed attorneys, officers, or members of the business are eligible for registration. Arizona does not need registered agents to be available during everyday business hours. This is different from other states in the U.S. To learn more about the requirements in your state, contact your state’s business filing agency.

Key takeaways

Your registered agent must be 18 or older and have a physical address in the state your business is registered in.

Your registered agent must be available during regular business hours.

In some states, only licensed attorneys or a member of the business can be a registered agent.

Always check with your local Secretary of State for more specific guidelines on who can be a registered agent.

Appointing a registered agent: Options and considerations

Various options are available for appointing a registered agent, such as:

Individuals

Business partners

Officers

Managers

Members

Business lawyers

Professional registered agent services

However, it’s essential to ensure that the appointed agent fulfills the necessary criteria.

The procedure for a process agent, appointing a registered agent involves:

Including the agent’s name and address in the business’s public records with the state. The cost of appointing a registered agent can vary based on the chosen option. The most economical option is to appoint either an individual or another entity within the company. An attorney may come with an annual cost of approximately $100. Professional registered agent services may cost approximately $150 annually. Engaging services for one state can range between $100 and $200.

Summing up, while appointing a new registered agent here, consider the pros and cons of each option, taking into account factors like cost, dependability, and availability during business hours.

Advantages of hiring a professional registered agent service

Hiring a professional registered agent service offers numerous benefits for your business. These advantages include:

Privacy protection

Organization

Timely notifications

Efficient handling of official mail

Affordable annual fee

Employing a registered agent service helps your company preserve privacy, as the agent’s business address replaces your personal or business address for official documents and correspondence. This can help protect your personal information from being publicly accessible.

The provision of electronic document delivery by professional registered agent services is another benefit. Time-sensitive materials can be sent via email and postal mail, avoiding delays caused by physical mail forwarding. This ensures that your company receives important information in a timely manner, allowing you to focus on other aspects of your business.

Professional law service companies such as LegalZoom can help you find a registered agent.

Potential drawbacks of being your own registered agent

Being your own registered agent is an option, but there are potential disadvantages to consider. One disadvantage is the exposure of personal information, as the registered agent’s address is listed on public records. This could result in a lack of privacy and an increased risk of compromising your personal information.

Another drawback is the risk of missing important documents due to being unavailable during normal business hours. As a registered agent, you must be physically present at the listed location during standard business hours to accept legal documents and other official correspondence. This may create potential conflicts with your availability and could result in missed deadlines or legal ramifications.

Given these potential problems, business owners need to carefully balance the advantages and disadvantages of being their own registered agent and consider employing a professional registered agent service if necessary.

Key takeaways

Being your own registered agent can leave your personal information open to exposure.

Becoming your registered agent risks you missing important documents and notices.

Being your own registered agent may create conflicts in your schedule if you can't always be available during business hours.

Expanding your business: Registered agent requirements for multiple states

If you’re expanding your business to other states, a registered agent with a physical address in each state is necessary. This may necessitate hiring a national registered agent service, which is a group of registered agents, one in each state.

A corporation or LLC that is operating in multiple states must appoint a registered agent for each of them. This person must reside in the state where the operations are taking place. By ensuring that you have a registered agent in each state where you conduct business, your company can maintain compliance with state regulations and avoid potential legal issues.

Selecting the right registered agent for your business

Selecting the appropriate registered agent for your business is a significant decision with implications for your company’s compliance and overall achievement. Factors to consider when selecting a registered agent include:

Reliability

Trustworthiness

Pricing

Electronic document delivery

Customer support

Additional business services

A reliable registered agent should possess corporate expertise and demonstrate trustworthiness, accuracy, consistency, and prompt communication with the business owner. They should also offer a dependable way for the public, courts, and government to communicate with the company. When evaluating the trustworthiness of a corporation's registered agent, you may wish to consider factors such as customer reviews, expertise and reliability, professionalism, and reputation.

The cost of engaging a registered agent typically ranges from $99 to $300 annually. By carefully considering these factors and your company’s specific needs, you can select the best registered agent for your business.

What happens if you don’t have a registered agent?

Generally speaking, you’ll be required to designate a registered agent when registering your LLC. If your registered agent changes, you’ll need to file a form indicating this change.

It might be tempting not to maintain a registered agent after initially designating one when you can provide registered agent services to your company. However, you face serious consequences if you do not have a registered agent.

Your company is no longer considered in good standing with the state in which you registered, and in addition to subjecting your company's behalf to potential penalties and fines, your company could, among other things, lose its ability to enter into contracts or bring a lawsuit.

There’s also the risk of not receiving service of process or other important correspondence that requires a response.

For example, if you do not receive a service of process regarding a lawsuit, you won’t be aware that you’re being sued. And if you’re not aware you’re being sued, you won’t respond promptly, nor are you likely to appear at the court proceedings, and a default judgment could be issued against you.

In the case of compliance-related government correspondence, failure to respond to legal notice could result in penalties such as fines and other sanctions.

While a registered agent with a company provides a basic and simple function, it’s also extremely important. Selecting a registered agent that can adequately perform this function is an important process for your LLC company and your peace of mind.

Updating your registered agent information

It’s necessary to regularly update registered agent information to stay compliant with state regulations. Changing a registered agent typically involves filing a form and paying a fee with the state’s business filing agency.

The fees associated with changing an appointed registered agent's name are generally quite low, ranging from $25 to $50 in most states. By keeping your registered agent information up-to-date, your business can avoid potential legal issues and maintain its certificate of good standing.

In conclusion, understanding the role of a registered agent and its importance for business compliance is crucial for entrepreneurs and business owners. By carefully considering the options for appointing a registered agent, weighing the advantages and disadvantages of professional registered agents, and selecting the best registered agent for your company’s specific needs, you can ensure your business stays compliant with state regulations and avoids potential legal issues. Remember, the success of your business depends on maintaining compliance and staying informed.

FAQs

What does a U.S. registered agent do?

A US registered agent serves as an LLC or corporation's official point of contact with the state, receiving and forwarding service of process, other legal documents, and official communications.

Do I need a registered agent for my LLC in Delaware?

Yes, you need to have a registered agent for your LLC in Delaware.

Do you need a registered agent for an LLC in Colorado?

Yes, in order to do business in Colorado, an LLC must appoint a registered agent. This ensures the Secretary of State and state courts have a public record and a reliable way to contact the LLC.

Can I be my own registered agent in Maryland?

Yes, you may be your own registered agent in Maryland if you have a business office in the state; however, someone must always be present at the registered office or address to sign for important documents.

What types of businesses require a registered agent?

Businesses that require a registered agent include corporations, limited liability companies, limited partnerships, limited liability partnerships, and limited liability limited partnerships. These entities need to have a registered agent to receive important legal notices.