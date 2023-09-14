Get a DBA registration

Peace of mind
We're the #1 choice for online DBA filings‡ for a reason. We deal with state and local agencies for you by filing your DBA directly with them.
Comprehensive name search
If it's required in your state, our first step in registering your DBA will be to check your state's official database to find out if the name you want is available.
Publication of business name
In states that require publication of new DBAs, we'll publish your DBA statement in the appropriate newspaper. We'll also forward you the proof of publication and a copy of your statement.

Standard

$99 + filing fees

Preliminary name search*
DBA application filing
Publication of your DBA name*
Proof of publication filing*

Premium

$119 + filing fees

Unlimited 30-minute attorney consultations on new legal matters (first 30 days of subscription included)†

Preliminary name search*
DBA application filing
Publication of your DBA name*
Proof of publication filing*

What is DBA registration?

DBA is an acronym that stands for "doing business as." DBA registration is a way to give your business a name that's different from your name or the registered name of your business. For example, if the registered name of your business is too long, you might want to apply for a DBA name that’s shorter and catchier to conduct business and build your brand.

Fictitious business name: another name for DBA

Depending on the state in which you're doing business, a DBA name may also be called a fictitious business name, a trade name, or an assumed business name. These terms are often used interchangeably, but mean the same thing.

Do I need to apply for a DBA?

You'll need a DBA name if you're planning to do business as something other than your personal name or your business entity's registered name. A DBA name isn't always required for a business, but it can be a useful tool.
3 reasons why a DBA could be beneficial for your business

Rebranding

If you want to rebrand your registered business and branch into new products or services, a DBA lets you pursue a different direction than your official business name suggests without having to start a new LLC or corporation.

Privacy

Businesses not registered with the state (e.g., sole proprietorships) operate under the owner's full legal name, so your personal name would be listed on all transactions. With a DBA, you can separate your legal name from your business name and gain more privacy.

Legally required

A DBA is usually required under state law if you plan to operate your business under a name other than your legal name or an officially registered business name.

How to register a DBA

Here are some general steps to follow to file a DBA. There may also be state-specific requirements that you can likely find on the respective Secretary of State's website.
Search your name
Make sure the DBA name you want isn't already being used. You can usually conduct a business entity search on the Secretary of State's website.
Review the naming requirements of your state
For example, your DBA name may not use banking-related words or terms that could be associated with a governmental entity.
Fulfill operating requirements
Some states require you to operate under your DBA name before registering it. It’s best to check with the county clerk office where you operate your small business for guidelines.
File your DBA with the Secretary of State or local government agency

You can register a DBA name for your business entity by submitting a form online or via mail.

DBA vs. LLC: What's the difference?

A “doing business as” (DBA) name allows your business—either an LLC, C corp, S corp, or sole proprietorship—to go by a legally registered nickname. DBAs are also called a “trade name” or “fictitious business name.” Learn how they relate below:

Doing Business As (DBA)

Ease and affordability

If you want to register your business name without creating an actual business entity like an LLC, a DBA is an easy way to do it.

Expansion and personalization

With a DBA, you can easily personalize your business by location. For example, if you have multiple ice cream shops in multiple towns, each shop can be branded with the name of the town.

Easy upkeep

A DBA usually has to only be renewed every few years, and it’s a great option for business owners who want to get an official business name without the upkeep needed for an LLC.

Limited Liability Company (LLC)

Protect your personal assets

By forming an LLC and keeping your personal financials separate, your personal assets are protected from business liabilities.

Tax flexibility

You get to decide how you're taxed—as an LLC or a corporation—to maximize your potential savings and minimize tax liability.

More maintenance

Although LLCs have simpler record-keeping rules than other types of business entities, they still involve more ​ongoing maintenance than a DBA, such as annual filings and reports.

DBA vs. sole proprietorship: What you should know

There are several important differences between a DBA and a sole proprietorship.

Keep your private life separate

Creating a DBA name allows you to promote your business without compromising your privacy, limiting the use of your legal name in day-to-day business transactions.

Branding and marketing

Branding becomes easier with a DBA. For marketing purposes, registering a DBA lets you have a name that clearly promotes the product or service you're offering.

Increased legitimacy

Creating a DBA name adds credibility to your business. The good news is this doesn't require a major investment.

Open a bank account

Many banks require sole proprietorships to have a DBA name—instead of a personal name—to open a business checking account.

Frequently asked questions

*If required in your county or state.
†Premium packages include 30 days of Business Attorney Plan. After 30 days, your card will automatically be charged $49. The service renews automatically each month and your card will be billed for the service price (currently $49). You can cancel online or by calling (877) 818-8787. Attorney services are fulfilled through Business Advantage Pro.
