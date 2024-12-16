Welcome to the supplemental terms of service for LegalZoom.com, Inc. (“LegalZoom”) subscription products and subscription packages (collectively, the “Subscriptions”) and certain benefits or services provided by third parties and offered through LegalZoom (collectively, the “Third-Party Services”). These terms shall be referred to as “Supplemental Terms of Service for Subscriptions and Third-Party Services” or “Subscription Terms”. Certain services may be bundled with other products such as a legal plan (a “Legal Plan Bundle”) or a compliance package. Legal Advantage Plus and Business Advantage Pro are subject to the terms of LegalZoom’s Legal Plan Contract. These Subscription Terms were formerly known as the “Supplemental Terms of Service for Advantage Subscriptions and Third-Party Services” and may still be referenced under that name on the www.legalzoom.com website.

In addition to the other LegalZoom terms, these Subscription Terms constitute a legal agreement between you and LegalZoom detailing the terms of your use of Subscriptions and Third-Party Services. The Subscription Terms are effective on the date you accept them by purchasing or accepting a promotional trial of a Subscription, or by purchasing a package that includes Third-Party Services (the “Effective Date”). Please read these Subscription Terms carefully.



THESE SUBSCRIPTION TERMS, THE LEGALZOOM TERMS OF USE, TERMS OF SERVICE, PRIVACY POLICY, AND ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TERMS CONSTITUTE THE "AGREEMENT" BETWEEN YOU AND LEGALZOOM. YOU MUST ACCEPT AND ABIDE BY THESE TERMS AS PRESENTED TO YOU: CHANGES, ADDITIONS, OR DELETIONS ARE NOT ACCEPTABLE AND LEGALZOOM MAY REFUSE ACCESS TO PART OR ALL OF A SUBSCRIPTION FOR NONCOMPLIANCE WITH THE SUBSCRIPTION TERMS. THESE SUBSCRIPTION TERMS AFFECT YOUR LEGAL RIGHTS AND OBLIGATIONS. IF YOU DO NOT AGREE TO BE BOUND BY ALL OF THESE TERMS, DO NOT USE THE SERVICE. To request a refund, contact the LegalZoom Customer Care Center at (800) 773-0888.



These Subscription Terms address benefits that may or may not be included in your specific package. The sections discussing benefits included in your package apply to you. Refer to your Welcome Email or My Account page for a complete list of your included benefits. If you are unsure which benefits are included in your package, please contact us through our customer care center.

LegalZoom works with partners and affiliates whose websites are linked with LegalZoom and controlled by parties other than LegalZoom (each a “Third-Party Site“). LegalZoom is not responsible for and does not endorse the availability, contents, products, services, or use of any Third-Party Site, any website accessed from a Third-Party Site, or any changes to those sites. LegalZoom does not guarantee the content or quality of the products or services provided by Third-Party Sites. If you have purchased a package that includes a Third-Party Service, the third party may contact you by email or phone with instructions on how to access your benefits, and you may be required to accept additional terms that are located on the Third-Party Site.

LegalZoom Branded Services

1. Compliance Calendar. If you have purchased a package that includes the LegalZoom Compliance Calendar (the “Compliance Calendar”), the following provisions apply to you:

a. License. LegalZoom grants you a nonexclusive, nontransferable worldwide license to access and use the Compliance Calendar during the Membership Term, subject to these Subscription Terms. You shall not: (i) license, sublicense, sell, resell, transfer, assign, distribute, or otherwise make available to any third party the Compliance Calendar or any of its contents; or (ii) modify, edit, reproduce, reverse engineer, alter, enhance, make derivative works based on or referring to, or in any way exploit the Compliance Calendar, its content, or its source code. All rights not expressly granted to you are reserved by LegalZoom and its licensors.

b. Compliance Alerts. The Compliance Calendar may generate email or SMS text message reminders of common filing deadlines and other important dates. LegalZoom is not liable for your failure to view or read the message or inability to receive the message. The Compliance Calendar is made available to you to help you identify and comply with important deadlines. Compliance with any deadlines, whether or not referenced or communicated by email or SMS text message, is always your sole responsibility.

2. Compliance Filing Service. If you have purchased a subscription that includes a compliance filing service, such as a Compliance Filings package, you will be entitled to on going filings of reports with your State (where applicable) and depending on your package, ongoing amendment filings for your federal Beneficial Ownership Information Report (BOIR). The following provisions apply to you:

a. Filing Fees. You are responsible for paying government fees, including late fees, processing fees, and any other applicable government fees.

b. Responsibility to Provide Accurate and Timely Information. You must complete an Annual Reports questionnaire at least 15 business days before your filing due date. For the BOIR, you must complete your questionnaires at least 5 days prior to the deadlines set by the federal government. It is your responsibility to provide timely and accurate information when completing the questionnaires for these reports as well as the business licenses product that may be included in the Compliance Filing subscription.

c. Compliance Alerts. We will reach out to you up to five times to remind you of an upcoming filing. We may also contact you about missed filings or changes to your entity’s status with state-filing authorities. You are responsible for informing LegalZoom of changes to your contact information.

d. Eligibility. To qualify for our state-filing service, your entity must be in good standing with the state.

e. Exclusions. Local, industry-specific, licensing, tax, and other filing requirements are not included as part of this state filing service, unless specified otherwise in your package.

f. Guarantee. LegalZoom guarantees that if we miss a deadline for a filing included as part of our state annual report filing service, we will pay the penalty. You are responsible for paying any government filing fees. You must complete an Annual Reports questionnaire at least 15 business days before the filing due date. We will reach out to you up to five times to remind you of an upcoming filing. If the filing cannot be completed because of your inaction or error, because you did not pay the filing fees, or because your entity is not in good standing, this guarantee will not apply. This guarantee does not apply to the filing of your federal and state income tax returns. If your entity is not in good standing with the state before the filing deadline, this guarantee will not apply. This guarantee does not apply to the filing of your federal BOIR or federal/state business income tax returns.

3. Legal Forms Library. If you have purchased a package that includes access to the legal forms library, the following provisions apply to you:

a. License. LegalZoom grants you a nonexclusive, nontransferable worldwide right to use the legal forms library (the “Library”) during the time period you have purchased and, for subscription memberships, while your membership remains in good standing (collectively, the “Membership Term”), subject to these Subscription Terms. This license allows you to access, download, use, and edit forms in the Library for your personal use. You may not: (i) license, sublicense, sell, resell, transfer, assign, distribute, or otherwise make available to any third party the Library or any of its contents; or (ii) modify, reproduce, reverse engineer, or make derivative works based on, referring to, or exploiting the Library, its contents, or its source code, except for modifications to the forms for your personal use. All rights not expressly granted to you are reserved by LegalZoom and its licensors.

b. No Guarantee. LegalZoom does not guarantee that any form provided in the Library is suitable for a particular purpose, or that any form included or referenced in the Library is accurate, reliable, complete or timely. The forms included or referenced in the Library are for information purposes only, and should not be relied upon as legal advice. The Library serves as a venue to view and download the forms.

c. Not Legal Advice. LegalZoom is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice or representation. The legal forms library is not a substitute for the advice of an attorney.

4. Minutes Manager. If you have purchased a package that includes the LegalZoom Minutes Manager (“Minutes Manager”), the following provisions apply to you:

a. License. LegalZoom grants you a nonexclusive, nontransferable worldwide license to access and use the Minutes Manager during the Membership Term, subject to these Subscription Terms. You shall not: (i) license, sublicense, sell, resell, transfer, assign, distribute, or otherwise make available to any third party the Minutes Manager or any of its contents; or (i) modify, edit, reproduce, reverse engineer, alter, enhance, make derivative works based on or referring to, or in any way exploit the Minutes Manager, its content, or its source code. All rights not expressly granted to you are reserved by LegalZoom and its licensors.

b. No duty to keep records. Minutes Manager serves as a venue to record specific information. LegalZoom does not store Minutes Manager records indefinitely, but will retain Minutes Manager records for a minimum of five years from the date last edited by you.

5. Registered Agent Services. Registered agent services are governed by a separate Supplemental Terms of Service for Registered Agent Services (“RA Terms”). If you have purchased the LegalZoom Registered Agent Services, please read the RA Terms carefully. When applicable, the RA Terms are incorporated by reference into these Subscription Terms.

6. Tax Related Services. If you have purchased a package that includes access to tax consultation services, these services will be provided by Purely Solutions, LLC dba LZ Tax (“LZ Tax”), a subsidiary of LegalZoom.com, and will be subject to LZ Tax Terms of Service and the LZ Tax Privacy Policy.

7. Vault Service. If you have purchased a package that includes the LegalZoom Vault Service (“Vault Service”), the following provisions apply to you:

a. Benefits. The Vault Service allows customers to electronically store copies of certain qualifying executed LegalZoom documents (each a “Vault Document”).

b. No Original Documents. Do not send your original documents (each an “Original Document”) to LegalZoom. Customers using the Vault Service are encouraged to retain Original Documents and provide LegalZoom with copies of Original Documents that will serve as Vault Documents. Customers should preserve Original Documents in a secure location. The Vault Service provides a record of, but does not serve as a repository for, Original Documents. LegalZoom will not accept Original Documents as Vault Documents. If LegalZoom believes that it has received Original Documents, it will make reasonable efforts to return those Original Documents to you. However, if you submit an Original Document and LegalZoom retains it as part of the Vault Service, it will be deemed a copy and preserved electronically as a Vault Document only. LegalZoom is not liable for preservation of Original Documents.

c. Reservation of Rights. LegalZoom may store Vault Documents in any format, including hard or electronic copies. If you provide LegalZoom with a hard copy Vault Document, you acknowledge that LegalZoom may create an electronic copy of that Vault Document and destroy the hard copy. References to “photocopy" and “copy” in LegalZoom materials, including the Site, emails, letters, guides, and brochures, do not imply that LegalZoom retains hard copies of Vault Documents. The terms “copy” and “electronic copy” are used interchangeably throughout these Subscription Terms.

Third Party Services

8. Cloud Storage Services. If you have purchased a package that includes access to cloud storage services for online content storage, sharing and processing of files, materials, data, text, audio, video, images, or other content (collectively, “Content”), hosted through the LegalZoom website and applications (“Cloud Services” or “Cloud Service”), the following provisions apply to you:

a. Access to the Cloud Service. You may use the Cloud Services on a non-exclusive basis, solely in strict compliance with these Terms and all applicable laws.

b. Service Provider. You acknowledge and agree that LegalZoom does or may work with third-party sub-providers (each a “Cloud Service Provider”) of our choice to provide some or all of the Cloud Services.

c. Your Account. Only you may use your Cloud Services. You must keep your account and passwords confidential and not authorize any third party to access or use the Cloud Service on your behalf, unless we provide an approved mechanism for such use. LegalZoom and our Cloud Service Provider will not be liable for any loss or damages arising from any unauthorized use of your account.

d. Content. Except for material we license to you, we don’t claim ownership of any content that is transmitted, stored, or processed in your account(s). We also don’t control, verify, or endorse the Content that you and others make available on the Cloud Services. We provide functions that allow you to control who may access your Content. If you enable the features that allow you to share the Content with others, anyone you’ve shared Content with (including the general public, in certain circumstances) may have access to your Content. You hereby grant LegalZoom and its contractors the right to transmit, use, and disclose Content posted on the Cloud Services to the extent necessary to provide the Cloud Services, as otherwise permitted by these Terms, or as described in the LegalZoom Privacy Policy.

You represent and warrant that: (a) you have all the rights in the Content necessary for you to use the Cloud Services and to grant the rights in this Cloud Storage Services Section; and (b) the storage, use or transmission of the Content doesn’t violate any law or these Terms.

You will: (a) be solely responsible for the nature, quality and accuracy of the Content; (b) ensure that the Content (including the storage or transmission thereof) complies with these Terms and any and all applicable laws, and regulations; (c) promptly handle and resolve any notices and claims relating to the Content, including any notices sent to you by any person claiming that any Content violates any person’s rights, such as takedown notices pursuant to the Digital Millennium Copyright Act and any other notices; and (d) maintain appropriate security, protection, and backup copies of the Content, which may include your use of additional encryption technology to protect the Content from unauthorized access. LegalZoom will have no liability of any kind as a result of the deletion of, correction of, destruction of, damage to, loss of or failure to store or encrypt any Content.

e. Unauthorized Use. You must immediately notify LegalZoom in writing of any unauthorized use of: (a) any Content, (b) any account, or (c) the Cloud Services that come to your attention. In the event of any such unauthorized use by a third party that obtained access through you, you will take all steps necessary to terminate such unauthorized use. You will provide LegalZoom with such cooperation and assistance related to any such unauthorized use as LegalZoom may request.

f. Data Limits. LegalZoom reserves the right to limit the amount of Content you may store on the Cloud Services.

g. Content Stored in the United States. The Cloud Services are provided from the United States. By using and accessing the Cloud Services, you understand and consent to the storage and processing of the Content and any other personal information in the United States. LegalZoom and our Cloud Service Provider reserve the right to store and process personal information outside the United States, and will use commercially reasonable efforts to provide you with notice of any such changes in the processing location.

h. Acceptable Use. You must not use the Cloud Services to harm others or the Cloud Services. For example, you must not use the Cloud Services to harm, threaten, or harass another person, organization, or LegalZoom and/or to build a similar service or website. You must not: damage, disable, overburden, or impair the Cloud Services (or any network connected to the Cloud Services); resell or redistribute the Cloud Services or any part of it; use any unauthorized means to modify, reroute, or gain access to the Cloud Services or attempt to carry out these activities; or use any automated process or Cloud Services (such as a bot, a spider, or periodic caching of information stored by LegalZoom) to access or use the Cloud Services. In addition, you promise that you will not and will not encourage or assist any third party to:

modify, alter, tamper with, repair or otherwise create derivative works of any software; reverse engineer, disassemble or decompile the software used to provide or access the Cloud Services, including the software, or attempt to discover or recreate the source code used to provide or access the Cloud Services, except and only to the extent that the applicable law expressly permits doing so; use the Cloud Service in any manner or for any purpose other than as expressly permitted by these Terms, the Privacy Policy, any user guides or any other policy, instruction or terms applicable to the Cloud Services that are available on the Cloud Services (“Policies”); sell, lend, rent, resell, lease, sublicense or otherwise transfer any of the rights granted to you with respect to the Cloud Services to any third party; remove, obscure or alter any proprietary rights notice pertaining to the Cloud Services; access or use the Cloud Services in a way intended to improperly avoid incurring fees or exceeding any usage limits or quotas; use the Cloud Services in connection with the operation of nuclear facilities, aircraft navigation, communication systems, medical devices, air traffic control devices, real time control systems or other situations in which the failure of the Cloud Services could lead to death, personal injury, or physical property or environmental damage; use the Cloud Services to: (i) engage in any unlawful or fraudulent activity or perpetrate a hoax or engage in phishing schemes or forgery or other similar falsification or manipulation of data; (ii) send unsolicited or unauthorized junk mail, spam, chain letters, pyramid schemes or any other form of duplicative or unsolicited messages, whether commercial or otherwise; (iii) store or transmit inappropriate Content, such as Content: (1) containing unlawful, defamatory, threatening, pornographic, abusive, libelous or otherwise objectionable material of any kind or nature, (2) containing any material that encourages conduct that could constitute a criminal offense, or (3) in a way that violates or infringes upon the intellectual property rights or the privacy or publicity rights of any person or entity or that may otherwise be unlawful or give rise to civil or criminal liability; (iv) store or transmit any Content that contains or is used to initiate a denial of service attack, software viruses or other harmful or deleterious computer code, files or programs such as Trojan horses, worms, time bombs, cancelbots, or spyware; or (v) abuse, harass, stalk or otherwise violate the legal rights of a third party; interfere with or disrupt servers or networks used by LegalZoom or its Cloud Service Provider to provide the Cloud Services or used by other users’ to access the Cloud Services, or violate any third party regulations, policies, or procedures of such servers or networks or harass or interfere with another user’s full use and enjoyment of any software or the Cloud Services; access or attempt to access LegalZoom’s or our Cloud Service Provider’s other accounts, computer systems or networks not covered by these Terms, trough password mining or any other means; or cause, in LegalZoom’s sole discretion, inordinate burden on the Cloud Services or LegalZoom’s system resources or capacity.

LegalZoom and our Cloud Service Provider will make all judgements concerning the applicability of these guidelines in our sole and exclusive discretion. We reserve the right, in our sole discretion, to determine whether and what action to take in response to each violation, and any action or inaction in a particular instance will not dictate or limit our response to a future complaint. We will not assume or have any liability for any action or inaction with respect to any Content.

i. Identification. LegalZoom reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to deactivate, change, and/or require you to change your LegalZoom user ID and any custom or vanity URLs, custom links, or vanity domains you may obtain through the Cloud Services for any reason or for no reason. LegalZoom may exercise such right at any time, with or without prior notice.

j. Updates to the Cloud Services. LegalZoom reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to make necessary unscheduled deployments of changes, updates or enhancements to the Cloud Services at any time. We may add or remove functionalities or features, and we may suspend or stop Cloud Services altogether.

k. Software. If you receive software from us, its use is governed in one of two ways: If you’re presented with license terms that you must accept in order to use the software, those terms apply; if no license is presented to you, these Terms apply. We reserve all other rights to the Software.

We may automatically check your version of the Software. We may also automatically download to your computer or device new versions of the Software.

Any software is licensed, not sold. Unless we notify you otherwise, the software license ends when your Cloud Services end. You must then promptly uninstall the Software, or we may disable it. You must not work around any technical limitations in the Software.

The software is subject to applicable U.S. export laws and regulations. You must comply with all domestic and international export laws and regulations that apply to the software. These laws include restrictions on destinations, end users, and end use. Without limitation, you may not transfer the software or Cloud Services without U.S. government permissions to anyone on U.S. government exclusion lists (see the Commerce Department’s compliance list at http://www.bis.doc.gov/index.php/policy-guidance/lists-of-parties-of-concern. You represent and warrant that you’re not on any of those lists or under the control of or an agent for anyone on those lists or the entities listed above.

l. LegalZoom Proprietary Rights. As between LegalZoom and you, LegalZoom or its licensors own and reserve all right, title, and interest in and to the Cloud Services and all hardware, software and other items used to provide the Cloud Service, other than the rights explicitly granted to you to use the Cloud Services in accordance with these Terms. No title to or ownership of any proprietary rights related to the Cloud Services are transferred to you pursuant to these Terms. All rights not explicitly granted to you are reserved by LegalZoom and our Cloud Service Provider. In the event that you provide the comments, suggestions, and recommendations to LegalZoom with respect to the Cloud Services (including, without limitation, with respect to modifications, enhancements, improvements and other changes to the Cloud Services) (collectively, “Feedback”), you hereby grant to LegalZoom and its Cloud Service Provider a world-wide, royalty free, irrevocable, perpetual license to use and otherwise incorporate any Feedback in connection with the Cloud Services.

m. Privacy. In order to operate and provide the Cloud Service, we collect certain information about you. As part of the Cloud Service, we may also automatically upload information about your computer or device, your use of the Cloud Service, and Cloud Service performance. We use and protect that information as described in our Privacy Policy. We retain the right to block or otherwise prevent delivery of any type of file, email, or other communication to or from the Cloud Services as part of our efforts to protect the Cloud Services, protect our customers, or stop you from breaching these Terms.

n. NO WARRANTY. LEGALZOOM MAKES NO (AND SPECIFICALLY DISCLAIMS ALL) REPRESENTATIONS THAT THE CLOUD SERVICE WILL BE UNINTERRUPTED, ERROR- FREE OR FREE OF HARMFUL COMPONENTS OR THAT THE CONTENT WILL BE SECURE OR NOT OTHERWISE LOST OR DAMAGED.

9. Domain. If you have purchased a package that includes the purchase of a domain, the following provisions apply to you:

a. You will be asked to accept the Domain Name Registration Agreement and, if applicable, the Domain Name Proxy Agreement prior to purchasing your domain. The scope of the DNRA and DNPA are limited to your purchase of a domain and do not apply to any other product or service that you may purchase from LegalZoom. In addition to the DNRA and DNPA, your purchase of a domain is also subject to:

i. ICANN Registrants' Benefits and Responsibilities, available here: https://www.icann.org/resources/pages/benefits-2013-09-16-en; and

ii. ICANN Registrar Transfer Dispute Resolution Policy, available here: https://www.icann.org/resources/pages/tdrp-2012-02-25-en.

10. Google Workspace. If you have purchased a package that includes access to Google Workspace (formerly known as G Suite) provided by Google LLC (“Google”), the following provisions apply to you:

a. LegalZoom is an authorized independent reseller of Google Workspace. You, LegalZoom, and Google are independent contractors with respect to the resale of Google Workspace.

b. Unless Google expressly agrees otherwise in writing, you must accept the Google Terms of Service, with no alteration or amendment, prior to your first log in to Google Workspace.

c. You agree that LegalZoom may disclose the personal information you provide in connection with your purchase of Google Workspace to Google, for use by Google in accordance with the Google Terms of Service, including applicable confidentiality, data processing, and security terms. Google may use your contact information to communicate directly with you for the following purposes:

as required to execute any non-standard customer order, for example, non-standard requests for billing and product provisioning;

for purposes related to the provisioning of Google Workspace to customers’ accounts, including in relation to any product updates or security incidents;

as required to ensure customers are notified of available options to maintain continuity in product provisioning,

to conduct customer service and satisfaction surveys; and

to inform customers about new or additional Google products related to G Workspace.

LegalZoom may also disclose your contact information to Google as reasonably required for Google to provide technical support to LegalZoom in connection with issues you may experience related to Google Workspace.

d. You are responsible for providing the necessary notices, and obtaining and maintaining any consents, required from the individual end users who use your Google Workspace product, to allow Google and LegalZoom to perform their respective contractual obligations with respect to your account.

e. The Service Level Agreement, as defined in the Google Terms of Service, sets out your sole and exclusive remedy of any failure by Google to meet the Service Legal Agreement, and you must request any such remedies directly from LegalZoom.

f. Google will only provide technical support directly to you as set out in the Google Terms of Service.

11. Law Firm Legal Plan Services. If you have purchased a Legal Plan (Legal Advantage Plus or Business Advantage Pro) which includes legal services provided by LZ Legal Services, LLC, the following provisions apply to you:

a. Law firm. Your relationship with LZ Legal Services is governed by the LZ Legal Services Tennessee Limited Scope Representation Agreement.

b. Billing. LegalZoom.com, Inc. will process payment pursuant to these Subscription Terms for your subscription bundle.

12. QuickBooks® Online. If you have purchased a subscription that includes access to QuickBooks software online (“QBO”) the following terms apply to you:

a. Additional Terms Will Apply. Your use of QBO products will be governed by the terms of service established by Intuit Inc. (“Intuit”) and which may be changed from time-to-time at Intuit’s sole discretion. You will be required to accept these terms at the time that you activate your account.

b. Payroll Services. If you have purchased a subscription that includes access to QBO Payroll, you will be entitled to payroll support for up to 4 employees employed by the entity purchasing the service. All money movement services included as part of this subscription is provided by Intuit Payments Inc. subject to Intuit’s eligibility criteria, credit and application approval.

Your Payroll Services subscription includes the following services, provided by Intuit:

Automated tax payments and filings for one state and federal taxes, subject to your enrollment in Intuit’s e-services; Auto payroll provided that all setup for employees and the company is complete, all employees are salaried employees, all employees are set up on direct deposit with bank verification, e-services is enabled, the first payroll has been successfully run, and your account has not been on hold in the last 6 months; and Next-day direct deposit, provided that payroll must be processed before 7PM PST the day before (excluding weekends and holidays), and the setup of direct deposit and bank verification is complete. Access to next-day direct deposit may be subject to eligibility criteria set by Intuit. Deposit delays may vary because of third party delays, risk reviews, or issues beyond LegalZoom or Intuit’s control.

c. Cancellation of QBO for customers with a Payroll Services Subscriptions. In order to maintain a Payroll Services subscription through LegalZoom, you are required to also maintain a QBO subscription. If you choose to cancel your QBO subscription your Payroll Services subscription will also be cancelled, and access to your Payroll Services subscription through LegalZoom will end at the same time as your QBO access.

In the event that your subscription term for your Payroll Services subscription is not concurrent with your QBO subscription, you will be eligible for a pro-rated refund equal to the additional number of days remaining on your Payroll Services subscription term when your QBO subscription term ends.

d. Use of QBO After Cancellation. If your subscription with LegalZoom is cancelled and you wish to continue to use QBO after the end of your LegalZoom subscription term, you will be required to purchase a new subscription from Intuit or another authorized provider. If you do not make alternate arrangements for the provisioning of your QBO account, you may not be able to recover any data entered in your QBO account.

Payment Terms

13. Fees. If you purchase a Subscription, you will be charged either monthly and/or at the beginning of your Subscription Term, depending on the package you selected at the time of purchase. The length of time between when your subscription starts and when it renews (your “Subscription Term”) will depend on the option that you selected at the time of purchase. LegalZoom currently offers monthly, six-month, and annual subscriptions.

By choosing a subscription product or service, you agree that LegalZoom may store one or more payment methods for your account, and you are authorizing LegalZoom to charge these payment methods as explained in these terms.We may obtain automatic updates for any expiring credit cards you have provided.

Even if you do not use our products or services, you are responsible for paying the full cost of your subscription until you cancel your subscription or until it is otherwise terminated. For more information about canceling your Subscription, see the Termination and Cancellation section below.

a. Initial Subscription Term

Your Subscription Term begins as soon as your initial payment is processed. The date that your initial payment is processed will be considered your “Billing Date” and will be used to determine when your future payments are due.

If you have chosen to purchase an annual subscription that is paid monthly, you will continue to be billed monthly at the cost agreed to at the time of purchase for the entire year of your initial Subscription Term.

b. Auto-Renewal of your Subscription

Monthly Subscriptions: If you selected a monthly subscription, your subscription automatically renews each month without notice until you cancel.

Six Month Subscriptions: If you selected a six-month subscription, your subscription automatically renews every six months. You may be sent a reminder email before your subscription renews. Unless required by law in the state where you reside, we are not obligated to provide this notice. If you do not receive a renewal reminder, or we fail to send a renewal reminder, you will still be required to pay for your subscription if you do not cancel the subscription prior to its renewal.

Annual Subscriptions: If you selected an annual subscription, your subscription automatically renews each year. You may be sent a reminder email before your subscription renews. Unless required by law in the state where you reside, we are not obligated to provide this notice. If you do not receive a renewal reminder, or we fail to send a renewal reminder, you will still be required to pay for your subscription if you do not cancel the subscription prior to its renewal.

If you have purchased an annual subscription that is paid annually (referred to as an “Annual plan, prepaid”), you will be responsible for paying the entire annual subscription cost when your subscription renews.

If you have purchased an annual subscription that is paid on a monthly basis (referred to as an “Annual plan, paid monthly”), you will be responsible for paying all twelve monthly payments once your subscription has renewed. Your first monthly payment will be collected at the time of your subscription renewal.

c. Changes in the Cost of your Subscription

The cost of your subscription will be the same as the cost at the time of purchase, unless adjusted by LegalZoom. In the event of an adjustment, we will notify you in writing in advance of charging the new subscription cost.

d. Changes in your Billing Date

Unless you cancel your subscription, you will be automatically charged for the cost of your subscription on your Billing Date. If your purchase date is on the 29th through the 31st day of any month, your Billing Date for any payments due that in months with fewer days will fall on the last day of the month.

We may adjust your Billing Date and are not required to tell you in advance if we make an adjustment. If we adjust your Billing Date, this will be reflected by a charge to your account on a prorated basis according to the number of days that have passed since the Billing Date of your latest renewal charge.

14. Promotional Trial Memberships. We sometimes offer customers trial memberships, all of which are subject to these Subscription Terms (unless otherwise stated in the offer). For a trial or other promotional membership with no initial charge, you agree we may authorize a charge of up to one dollar ($1) to your method of payment to verify your payment source. AT THE COMPLETION OF A TRIAL MEMBERSHIP, UNLESS YOU CHOOSE TO CANCEL BY CALLING 888-310-0151 OR THROUGH THE “MY ACCOUNT” PORTAL, YOUR SUBSCRIPTION WILL RENEW AUTOMATICALLY AND YOUR CREDIT CARD WILL BE CHARGED TO BEGIN YOUR INITIAL MEMBERSHIP TERM.

Use of Service

15. General Practices. You acknowledge that LegalZoom may establish general practices and limits concerning use of its Subscriptions or Third-Party Services, including the maximum number of forms you may access in the Library in a given period of time, the number of times (and the maximum duration for which) you may access the Library in a given period of time, the maximum number of days that data, schedules, calendars, or other uploaded content will be retained by the Compliance Calendar or Minutes Manager, and the maximum disk space that will be allotted on LegalZoom’s servers on your behalf.

LegalZoom is not liable for the deletion of or failure to store any content maintained or transmitted by any Subscription benefit.

LegalZoom may subcontract any obligations required under a Subscription without your consent.

16. Responsibility for Misuse. You may not: (i) license, sublicense, sell, resell, transfer, assign, distribute, or otherwise make available to any party the benefits granted to you by or any content in your Subscription; or (ii) change, reproduce, reverse engineer, make derivative works based on or referring to, or in any way exploit the licenses you have been granted with your Subscription, or content or source code in your Subscription.

You are responsible for all expenses incurred or other actions that may occur through your use of a Subscription. You must alert us immediately of any fraudulent, unauthorized, illegal, or suspicious use of a Subscription or Subscription benefits, or any other breach of security or unauthorized or illegal activity that you reasonably suspect.

17. Authority to Enter Agreement. If you are entering into these Subscription Terms on behalf of a company or other legal entity, you represent that you have the legal authority to bind that entity to these terms and understand that the terms “you” or “your” refer to that entity. If you do not have that authority or if you do not agree with these Subscription Terms, you may not sign up for or use any Subscription or Third-Party Service. If after your purchase we find that you do not have authority to bind the entity for which you ordered, you will be personally responsible for the obligations in these Subscription Terms and the order you placed, including all payment obligations. LegalZoom is not liable for any loss or damage resulting from our reliance on any communication reasonably believed by us to be genuine and originating from an authorized representative of your company. If there is reasonable doubt about the authenticity of any communication, we may, but are not obliged to, require additional authentication from your company.

18. Changes to Subscriptions.

a. General Changes. LegalZoom may discontinue the offering of a Subscription, including the functionality, content, or availability of any features of Subscriptions or Third-Party Services, at any time in its sole discretion. We may also impose limits on features and services or restrict your access to all or part of the Subscription. However, you have the right to cancel your membership should we materially decrease benefits.

If we add new features to a Subscription, including releasing new forms in the Library or adding Third-Party Services, the new features will be subject to these Subscription Terms.

If you add a product or service to your subscription, LegalZoom has the discretion to charge you a prorated portion of the costs to align your renewal date with your current subscription. LegalZoom will provide you notice before doing so.

b. Fee Adjustments. LegalZoom may increase Subscription fees by notifying you of new fees at least 30 days before the beginning of a renewal term. The new fees will be effective on the first day of the renewal term. If you do not cancel your subscription, you will be deemed to have accepted the new fees for the renewal term and subsequent renewal terms (unless the fees are increased in the same manner for a subsequent renewal term). Reductions in fees become effective on the first day of the next renewal term without a pro rata adjustment for the period covered under the prior fee schedule.

c. Renewal Term Adjustments. LegalZoom offers subscriptions of various lengths. To the extent permitted by law, LegalZoom may increase or decrease the renewal term at our discretion by notifying you of the new renewal term at least 30 days before the beginning of a renewal term. If you do not cancel your subscription, you will be deemed to have accepted the new renewal term moving forward.

d. Discontinuation and Replacement of Subscriptions. Should LegalZoom cease to offer your subscription, we can discontinue your subscription, continue to provide it to you, or provision a replacement (similar or comparable product) at the then-current price. Additional fees may be charged for such replacement subscription. LegalZoom will notify you of new fees at least 30 days before they become effective.

Termination or Cancellation

19. By LegalZoom.

a. LegalZoom may terminate your use of all or part of the Subscriptions or Third-Party Services in its sole discretion. As your sole remedy, we may refund to you any prepaid fees specifically related to the current term of that Subscription or Third-Party Service.

b. If you have not made any payment on your Subscription within 15 days after your Billing Date, LegalZoom may suspend your services and terminate that Subscription. If we do not suspend your services or terminate your Subscription immediately, we reserve our right to do so in the future.

c. Your right to use a Subscription is subject to any limits established by LegalZoom or by your credit card issuer. If payment cannot be charged to your credit card or your charge is returned for any reason, including through a chargeback, LegalZoom may, in its sole and absolute discretion, suspend or terminate your access and account, which will terminate these Subscription Terms and our obligations under them. If a charge made to your credit card is declined, LegalZoom may attempt to bill that card until your Subscription is terminated.

d. If you wish to reactivate your account after a termination, there will be no setup or reactivation fees. However, if your account was terminated for nonpayment, it will be reactivated only after LegalZoom receives the full amount past due. If an expired account is reactivated, the new term begins on the reactivation date.

20. By Subscriber.

a. You may examine these Subscription Terms for ten days after you have received them. If during this period you decide that you are not satisfied with the Subscription Terms, you may have any prepaid amounts refunded, and these Subscription Terms will be considered voided as if they had not been issued.

b. For all Subscriptions, you may cancel your Subscription at any time by calling our Customer Care Center at (888) 310-0151 or by cancelling online through your account portal. After you have cancelled, your subscription will no longer automatically renew at the end of the Service Term. Your subscription will remain active until the end of the then-current period, unless otherwise specified in these terms.

21. Services After Termination. After your Subscription is terminated or your Membership Term has ended, you will not be able to access the corresponding Subscription offerings.

Other

22. Dispute Resolution. The parties shall arbitrate all disputes and claims pursuant to the Dispute Resolution by Binding Arbitration section of the Terms of Service.

23. Non-English-Speaking Customers. I understand that certain materials on the LegalZoom site, including but not limited to questionnaires, documents, instructions, and filings, are only available in English. Non-English translations of these Terms, as well as other terms, conditions, and policies, are provided for convenience only. In the event of any ambiguity or conflict between translations, the English version is authoritative and controls.

24. NO GUARANTEE. LAWS, REGULATIONS, AND ADMINISTRATIVE REQUIREMENTS CHANGE OFTEN, AND THEIR APPLICATION AND IMPACT VARY FROM COMPANY TO COMPANY AND INDUSTRY TO INDUSTRY. FORMS, EMAILS AND SMS TEXT MESSAGE COMMUNICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED TO PROVIDE OR SUBSTITUTE FOR ACCOUNTING, LEGAL, BUSINESS, TAX, OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVICE OR SERVICES. THEY ARE OFFERED FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY. COMPLIANCE WITH ALL LAWS AND REGULATIONS REMAINS YOUR SOLE AND ABSOLUTE RESPONSIBILITY. BEFORE TAKING ANY BUSINESS OR LEGAL ACTION BASED ON INFORMATION FROM THE SITE, THE LIBRARY OR ANY EMAIL OR SMS TEXT MESSAGE COMMUNICATION, YOU SHOULD CONSULT WITH A FINANCIAL OR LEGAL PROFESSIONAL TO VERIFY DEADLINES AND DETERMINE WHETHER SUCH ACTIONS ARE APPROPRIATE FOR YOU BASED ON YOUR PERSONAL OR BUSINESS NEEDS. WITH THE EXCEPTION OF THE COMPLIANCE PACKAGE FILING GUARANTEE, NO REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, ARE GIVEN REGARDING THE LEGAL OR OTHER CONSEQUENCES RESULTING FROM THE USE OF ANY SUBSCRIPTION.

Updated: December 16, 2024