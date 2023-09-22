Get legal help from experienced business attorneys

Get valuable legal services with unlimited 30-minute calls on new small business legal topics, such as company setup, contract review, hiring, and compliance for a monthly cost less than an hour with a traditional attorney.

Learn moreabout our guarantee

Why choose LegalZoom business legal plans?

Predictable, affordable pricing

You can get the legal help you need with predictable pricing that’s within your budget. Customers get unlimited 30-minute calls on new topics for a monthly cost that’s less than an hour with an attorney from a traditional firm.*

Hassle-free convenience

Our trusted network of independent attorneys is always ready to guide you step-by-step with even the most basic legal needs, no preparation required—and scheduling a consult is a snap.

Experience you can trust

With an average of over 15 years of experience and ratings of 4.8 out of 5 stars, the vetted attorneys in our network—licensed in all 50 states—make us the most trusted provider of legal services for small businesses.

Select your business legal plan

Most Popular

12-Month Plan

$39.09/mo
billed annually at $469

6-Month Plan

$43.17/mo
billed every 6 months at $259

Our business legal plans include:

Unlimited 30-minute attorney consultations on new legal matters
Legal document review, up to 10 pages included
Library of 150+ downloadable business and personal legal forms
Access to a rich editor to customize any document from our legal forms library
Unlimited access to eSignature
One-hour annual business evaluation and legal checkup (available after 6 months)
One copyright registration per month
25% off additional attorney services through our attorney network and 10% off LegalZoom products

Experienced business attorneys, sound legal guidance

Deborah, 36 years

"I’m an attorney whose law career has spanned more than 30 years. I listen carefully to the details of my clients’ stories about their legal problems and offer compassionate advice that gets results.

My clients have overwhelmingly appreciated my availability and success in solving their legal problems."

View the attorneys in our network for your business legal needs.

How to start getting legal help in 3 simple steps

Pick a plan

Select either a 6-month or 12-month subscription, based on your budget and needs for access to experienced business attorneys for one predictable, affordable price.

Schedule a consultation

Choose an attorney from our directory based on your state and legal issue and select an appointment time. We’ve already thoroughly vetted every attorney in our network.

Get the assistance you need

Receive a call from an attorney in your state who knows small business needs. The attorney will be ready to discuss your first legal issue and answer your questions.

Prepaid legal

What is a prepaid legal plan?

A prepaid legal plan is a subscription service that gives you access to legal advice and a range of legal services that typically costs less than a traditional lawyer. It can be a convenient and cost-effective way to get legal assistance when you need it.

How is a prepaid legal plan different than a regular business lawyer?

Finding a traditional business attorney who is trustworthy, familiar with your area and industry, and can support your company’s specific legal needs can be difficult. Additionally, final costs can be unpredictable as business attorneys’ rates will vary for the types of legal services they provide and the number of hours spent.

With a prepaid legal plan, the heavy lifting is done for you—every business attorney on the plan is reviewed and evaluated to ensure trustworthiness, legal knowledge, and relevant experience. And because legal plans cost a flat rate that’s paid up front, pricing is more predictable.

6 ways our legal plans can help your business

During your company’s life cycle, there are numerous times where having reliable legal advice can help you make more informed business decisions. With a prepaid legal plan, you’ll always have convenient access to legal assistance from an experienced business lawyer for important events and all the times in between.

Business formation

When forming a new small business, an attorney can advise which entity type to choose, review your operating agreement and other documents, and answer any other setup questions you have.

Business growth

As your business gets bigger or expands to new markets, an attorney can advise you on adding investors, help you make key hiring decisions, or review a lease for a new physical location.

Day-to-day business

An experienced lawyer can assist with the regular course of business, such as how to navigate state laws or review a contract, non-disclosure agreement (NDA), or other legal documents.

Compliance issues

To keep your business in good standing and avoid penalties, an attorney can answer questions about any post-formation filings required by your state like operating agreements and annual reports.

Litigation risk

If your company is sued for any reason, a business attorney can guide you to understand what to do and the proper procedure for how to respond to a lawsuit.

Intellectual property

If your business needs to protect its name, logo, slogan, or other valuable creative work, a knowledgeable business lawyer can help you understand your trademark or copyright needs.

Frequently asked questions

What our customers are saying

Great service at a great price. I found the attorneys to be incredibly knowledgeable, authentically friendly, and very effective.
Christopher H., Business Advisory Plan customer
LegalZoom provides what you need when you need it. There is no pressure, just courteous, knowledgeable support.
Winnie J., Business Advisory Plan customer
The attorney went above and beyond on our initial call and I am staying with LegalZoom for as long as possible.
Carlos, Business Advisory Plan customer

What our network attorneys want business owners to know

Anne, 19 years

"LegalZoom provides unlimited answers to everyday legal questions from the time you dream up your business plan to implementation, and to optimal profitability. Instead of paying thousands sometimes just to obtain the answer to a simple question, LegalZoom is there to help answer your questions quickly and effectively."

Ready to start your Business Advisory Plan?

Only need personal legal help?

Ask an attorney

If you don’t have a business, you can still get legal guidance for you and your family.

Explore personal legal plans

Call an agent at (877) 818-8787

Mon–Fri: 5 a.m.–7 p.m. PT
Weekends: 7 a.m.–4 p.m. PT

*Based on an hourly rate of $250/hour for a lawyer from a traditional law firm.
Based on a survey of small business owners asked to rate trustworthiness of both online attorney networks and the category of traditional offline law firms for launching or managing their business.
The plan attorneys will review documents longer than 10 pages on a flat-rate schedule, at the attorney’s discretion:
  • 11-15 page documents: $39
  • 16-25 page documents: $99
  • 26+ page documents: Attorney will contact you to agree on a price (which will include your 25% discount)

The service renews automatically at the purchase rate each term and is billed to your card. You may cancel online or by calling. Attorney services are fulfilled through Business Advantage Pro. For more details, please see our Contract Terms and Subscription Terms.

Tennessee customers: Attorney services in TN are provided via a flat fee legal service offering from an independent law firm and are subject to your Limited Scope Representation Agreement with the firm. This portion of the LegalZoom website is an advertisement for legal services. LegalZoom does not endorse or recommend any lawyer or law firm that advertises on our site. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is LZ Legal Services, LLC (email: info@lzlegalservices.com). LZ Legal Services is authorized and licensed by the Arizona Supreme Court, license number 70123. LZ Legal Services is a subsidiary of LegalZoom.com, Inc.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT: Attorneys advertised on this site are independent attorneys. in your area who’s responsible for this advertisement. LegalZoom.com, Inc. is not an "attorney referral service" or a law firm. The information you provide to LegalZoom is not protected by attorney-client privilege. about this advertisement if you live in Alabama, Missouri, or New York.