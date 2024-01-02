File your report in your required state

Once you've completed the form, you must submit it to the state along with any required filing fee. If your business operates in more than one state, you may have to file annual reports in each state.



Submission options vary by state, but most states require you to print the form from a state agency's website and mail it to its office. Alternatively, they might send the form to an LLC's registered agent, who would be responsible for completing it and submitting it to the state.



When we file for you, you don’t have to worry about figuring out the best way to submit. We’ll submit your report to the state and send you a copy digitally and by mail.